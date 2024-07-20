Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Illuminating Inconsistencies and Addressing Anomalies in the Trump Assassination Attempt
11 Shots fired | 3 Different Locations | Patsy | Eyewitness Accounts | Video Proof | 3 Letter Agencies | Lies, Coverups, Betrayal | All You Need to Know…
9 hrs ago
•
The Truth About Cancer
286
Share this post
Illuminating Inconsistencies and Addressing Anomalies in the Trump Assassination Attempt
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
124
"Revealing Nature's Dynamic Duo: Piperine and Curcumin" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #9
INTRODUCTION Embedded in nature's bounty, we find a treasure trove of potent remedies and health-promoting compounds. Among these, curcumin and piperine…
13 hrs ago
•
The Truth About Cancer
68
Share this post
"Revealing Nature's Dynamic Duo: Piperine and Curcumin" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #9
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Unveiling the Sinister Agenda: The International Bird Flu Summit and the Next Man-Made Pandemic
Are you ready for another man-made pandemic? You may not have heard, but they have a Summit planned to get prepared to roll out fear first, then comes…
Jul 17
•
The Truth About Cancer
228
Share this post
Unveiling the Sinister Agenda: The International Bird Flu Summit and the Next Man-Made Pandemic
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
Leftist Lunatics React to Trump's Assassination Attempt with Hatred and Venom
In the wake of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on Saturday, one would expect a nation to come together in condemnation of such a…
Jul 17
•
The Truth About Cancer
226
Share this post
Leftist Lunatics React to Trump's Assassination Attempt with Hatred and Venom
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
174
Assassination Attempt on President Trump: A Direct Consequence of Media's Hate Campaign
We are so grateful to God President DJT has walked away protected by God from what could have been a very different, sad story. What happened? And why…
Jul 14
•
The Truth About Cancer
363
Share this post
Assassination Attempt on President Trump: A Direct Consequence of Media's Hate Campaign
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
140
Exposing the Shadowy Alliance: The Pope, the WEF, and the Globalist Agenda
The Pope's alignment with the WEF and other globalist entities clearly indicates that something sinister is afoot, and it's up to us to stay vigilant…
Jul 12
•
The Truth About Cancer
339
Share this post
Exposing the Shadowy Alliance: The Pope, the WEF, and the Globalist Agenda
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
235
CDC Under Fire Over COVID-19 Vaccine Link to Premature Death, Reduced Lifespan & Allegations of Murder
How many more lives need to be sacrificed at the altar of these vaccines before the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and Biden Administration are held accountable?
Jul 11
•
The Truth About Cancer
455
Share this post
CDC Under Fire Over COVID-19 Vaccine Link to Premature Death, Reduced Lifespan & Allegations of Murder
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
124
Mel Gibson’s Letter to Archbishop Viganò
He's had enough of this non-Christian liberal Pope who hates everything we love and loves everything we hate. We've had enough, too!
Jul 9
•
The Truth About Cancer
593
Share this post
Mel Gibson’s Letter to Archbishop Viganò
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
231
SCOTUS Ends "Regulators-R-Us" Era: The Death of ‘Chevron Deference’
The era of Deep State agencies and regulators twisting laws to expand their own authority without clear legislative backing is over. It's a victory for…
Jul 5
•
The Truth About Cancer
210
Share this post
SCOTUS Ends "Regulators-R-Us" Era: The Death of ‘Chevron Deference’
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
June 2024
"8 Superfoods for Cancer Defense: Harnessing Nature's Power for Health and Wellness" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #8
Introduction Welcome to "8 Superfoods for Cancer Defense: Harnessing Nature's Power for Health and Wellness," an eBook that empowers you to explore the…
Jun 30
•
The Truth About Cancer
143
Share this post
"8 Superfoods for Cancer Defense: Harnessing Nature's Power for Health and Wellness" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #8
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Julian Assange: A Hero for Free Speech and a Symbol of Resistance
You might be wondering exactly what he did. Well, he dared to expose the dark underbelly of powerful elites and governments, pulling back the curtain on…
Jun 29
•
The Truth About Cancer
483
Share this post
Julian Assange: A Hero for Free Speech and a Symbol of Resistance
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
102
The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at COVID-19 Injection Injuries and Deaths
A recent systematic review published in Forensic Science International indicates a disturbing trend. 73.9% of autopsies indicating that the COVID-19 jab…
Jun 26
•
The Truth About Cancer
155
Share this post
The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at COVID-19 Injection Injuries and Deaths
thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
49
© 2024 The Truth About Cancer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts