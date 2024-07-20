The Truth About Cancer

Illuminating Inconsistencies and Addressing Anomalies in the Trump Assassination Attempt
11 Shots fired | 3 Different Locations | Patsy | Eyewitness Accounts | Video Proof | 3 Letter Agencies | Lies, Coverups, Betrayal | All You Need to Know…
  
The Truth About Cancer
"Revealing Nature's Dynamic Duo: Piperine and Curcumin" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #9
INTRODUCTION Embedded in nature's bounty, we find a treasure trove of potent remedies and health-promoting compounds. Among these, curcumin and piperine…
  
The Truth About Cancer
Unveiling the Sinister Agenda: The International Bird Flu Summit and the Next Man-Made Pandemic
Are you ready for another man-made pandemic? You may not have heard, but they have a Summit planned to get prepared to roll out fear first, then comes…
  
The Truth About Cancer
Leftist Lunatics React to Trump's Assassination Attempt with Hatred and Venom
In the wake of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on Saturday, one would expect a nation to come together in condemnation of such a…
  
The Truth About Cancer
Assassination Attempt on President Trump: A Direct Consequence of Media's Hate Campaign
We are so grateful to God President DJT has walked away protected by God from what could have been a very different, sad story. What happened? And why…
  
The Truth About Cancer
Exposing the Shadowy Alliance: The Pope, the WEF, and the Globalist Agenda
The Pope's alignment with the WEF and other globalist entities clearly indicates that something sinister is afoot, and it's up to us to stay vigilant…
  
The Truth About Cancer
CDC Under Fire Over COVID-19 Vaccine Link to Premature Death, Reduced Lifespan & Allegations of Murder
How many more lives need to be sacrificed at the altar of these vaccines before the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and Biden Administration are held accountable?
  
The Truth About Cancer
Mel Gibson’s Letter to Archbishop Viganò
He's had enough of this non-Christian liberal Pope who hates everything we love and loves everything we hate. We've had enough, too!
  
The Truth About Cancer
SCOTUS Ends "Regulators-R-Us" Era: The Death of ‘Chevron Deference’
The era of Deep State agencies and regulators twisting laws to expand their own authority without clear legislative backing is over. It's a victory for…
  
The Truth About Cancer
June 2024

"8 Superfoods for Cancer Defense: Harnessing Nature's Power for Health and Wellness" TTAC Substack Members Weekly Report #8
Introduction Welcome to "8 Superfoods for Cancer Defense: Harnessing Nature's Power for Health and Wellness," an eBook that empowers you to explore the…
  
The Truth About Cancer
Julian Assange: A Hero for Free Speech and a Symbol of Resistance
You might be wondering exactly what he did. Well, he dared to expose the dark underbelly of powerful elites and governments, pulling back the curtain on…
  
The Truth About Cancer
102
The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at COVID-19 Injection Injuries and Deaths
A recent systematic review published in Forensic Science International indicates a disturbing trend. 73.9% of autopsies indicating that the COVID-19 jab…
  
The Truth About Cancer
