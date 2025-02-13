WATCH "Unpacking the Lies We've Been Fed" Official Trailer Release

Playback speed
A Story About How America Became So Sick and What We Can Do Together to Make America Healthy Again 🇺🇸 For the Children 👧🧒👶
Feb 13, 2025
Congratulations, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, on your Confirmation as President Trump’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services! There is no better man in our country for this job. It has been our honor and privilege to work by your side for over a decade to clean up our food, environment, medicine, and world for our children and their future. We can’t wait to get started supporting the great and noble work of Making America Healthy Again.


America, though RFK, Jr has been confirmed as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, the hard part has just begun.

Now, RFK, Jr. must unearth the corruption deeply rooted within the United States healthcare system.

For far too long, the sole purpose of America’s health industry was to create repeat customers and subscribers in order to raise profit margins for Big Pharmaceutical giants and Government “research” programs. Their intention was never to heal the sick or prevent these chronic illnesses in the first place- their intention was always focused on how they could monetize and prolong our suffering, addictions, and diseases.

“Make America Healthy Again” is not just a slogan, it is a movement focused on healing America from the inside out, a movement that began decades ago with TTAC and other leaders who have been working tirelessly at making America healthy again as long or in some cases longer than Ty and Charlene Bollinger. Now, with RFK, Jr. leading at the helm, we can reverse the decades-long agenda to keep America sick, purge the toxins from our food and water supply, and finally END the vaccine initiatives that have killed and injured countless babies and children.

These are not “conspiracy theories”, these are all factual realities that have been covered up and withheld from the American public, with the U.S. Government’s propaganda arm running cover for them in the media. In our newest documentary “Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed” we expose the sinister agenda behind the United State’s institutions that were supposed to keeping us safe.

From the truth about cancer, to fluoride in the water, It’s time to start unpacking all of the lies we’ve been fed.

From the makers of "The Truth About Vaccines" and " The Truth About Cancer" in collaboration with Matthew Skow, Director of

Died Suddenly News
, with contributions from
Mike Adams
at Natural News, watch the latest trailer and sign up to get the link to watch this groundbreaking film, set to release on February 17th, 2025.

