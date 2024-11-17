Propaganda Exposed [UNCENSORED] Episode 2: SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON

This second episode of our BLOCKBUSTER Docu-series, “Propaganda Exposed” is called “SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON,” … and you absolutely don’t want to miss it. It reveals pivotal insights into modern medicine, from a 200-year-old scientific rivalry that shaped today’s germ theory to a history of suppressed treatments and censored discoveries. It uncovers racist medical experiments conducted within the U.S. and government efforts to block cannabis as a cancer treatment to protect pharmaceutical interests.

Additional segments cover the CIA's involvement in illegal drugs and mind control, eerie parallels between Fauci's COVID and AIDS tactics, and the troubling connections between PCR and HIV tests. The episode also discusses potential links between COVID vaccines and immune deficiency, as well as hidden viruses in vaccines tied to cancer.

Currently, we are streaming Episode 3: WEAPONIZING FEAR & MANDATING COMPLIANCE: Vaccine Adverse Events & CDC Coverups | Practitioner Persecution * Intellectual Idiocy * Political Poppycock

WEAPONIZING FEAR & MANDATING COMPLIANCE