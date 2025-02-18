Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
6

"Unpacking The Lies We've Been Fed" Movie Premieres TONIGHT at 7pm 🎥🍿

How Did America Get So Sick? What Can We Do To Make America Healthy Again? Is There Hope? YES! Watch our Brand New Documentary to Find Out HOW Right now! (LINK Included to WATCH NOW)
The Truth About Cancer
,
Mike Adams
,
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
, and
Died Suddenly News
Feb 18, 2025
16
6
Share
Transcript

The world watched as RFK, Jr. was interrogated for 8 hours by multiple U.S. Senators during his confirmation hearing about his decades-long career in public health. Many of these senators you will find are bankrolled by Big Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson,

From RFK, Jr.’s skepticism of the pharmaceutical industry to calling out corrupt government health agencies, RFK has faced endless attacks for simply noticing that there is something very wrong with America’s health system.

WATCH Unpack The Lies NOW

America is sick, and our children are growing up sicker.

  • Cancer Rates in America are the highest in history

  • Obesity is killing thousands of Americans every day

  • Heart Disease is the third leading cause of death in America

  • Every hour, a family is impacted by vaccine-induced autism or SIDS

What has happened and how did we get here? What went wrong?

The bottom line is that RFK, Jr. was right all along, and this documentary exposes it all. Watch the full length feature film that corrupt senators like Bernie Sanders DON’T want you to see. It’s time to start unpacking the lies you’ve been fed.

WATCH FULL LENGTH MAHA MOVIE NOW!

The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About Cancer
Authors
The Truth About Cancer
Died Suddenly News
Writes Died’s Substack Subscribe
Mike Adams
Writes The Health Ranger's newsletter Subscribe
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Writes RFK Jr.’s Policies + Politics Subscribe
Recent Posts
WATCH "Unpacking the Lies We've Been Fed" Official Trailer Release
  The Truth About CancerMike Adams, and Died Suddenly News
WATCH NOW! Crypto Pioneer blows the Whistle on Big Bankers: Gives Us the Inside Scoop About What They Don't Want You to Know! DON'T MISS IT…
  The Truth About Cancer
Propaganda Exposed [UNCENSORED] Episode 2: SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON
  The Truth About Cancer
Propaganda Exposed [UNCENSORED!] Episode 1: QUESTION EVERYTHING!
  The Truth About Cancer
🚨 TTAC Official Statement in Response to Media Matters Last Minute Desperate Pejorative Hatchet Piece Full of Lies
  The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 9: Cancer Conquerors & Their Powerful Stories of Victory
  The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 8: Cannabis, Nature’s Epigenetic Switches, Peptides & Healing with Micronutrient Therapy 🌿
  The Truth About Cancer