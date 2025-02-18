"Unpacking The Lies We've Been Fed" Movie Premieres TONIGHT at 7pm 🎥🍿

The world watched as RFK, Jr. was interrogated for 8 hours by multiple U.S. Senators during his confirmation hearing about his decades-long career in public health. Many of these senators you will find are bankrolled by Big Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson,

From RFK, Jr.’s skepticism of the pharmaceutical industry to calling out corrupt government health agencies, RFK has faced endless attacks for simply noticing that there is something very wrong with America’s health system.

America is sick, and our children are growing up sicker.

Cancer Rates in America are the highest in history

Obesity is killing thousands of Americans every day

Heart Disease is the third leading cause of death in America

Every hour, a family is impacted by vaccine-induced autism or SIDS

What has happened and how did we get here? What went wrong?

The bottom line is that RFK, Jr. was right all along, and this documentary exposes it all. Watch the full length feature film that corrupt senators like Bernie Sanders DON’T want you to see. It’s time to start unpacking the lies you’ve been fed.

