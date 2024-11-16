Propaganda Exposed [UNCENSORED!] Episode 1: QUESTION EVERYTHING!

We are super excited to launch one of the most important docu-series we have ever created, Propaganda Exposed!



Episode 1 lays the foundation for understanding how deep-rooted propaganda has shaped modern medicine. This episode explores historical attempts to control medical knowledge, featuring insights from the Founding Fathers on health freedom and examining the legalized propaganda practices that emerged with the 2012 NDAA. It delves into the FDA's pursuit of alternative health practitioners, the hidden history of medical experiments in the U.S., and federal funding aimed at increasing vaccine compliance. Viewers will also uncover media manipulation, explore potential detox methods post-COVID vaccination, and learn about a buried 1946 cancer cure.

Below is our streaming schedule with the titles and subtitles so you can get ready and know what to expect to learn each night.

Watch and share the Propaganda Exposed Trailer page, where you and your friends can sign up to receive all the links to each episode sent directly to your email for easy viewing.

Watch Trailer HERE!

Episode 3 is streaming right now! You can watch it here:

WEAPONIZING FEAR & MANDATING COMPLIANCE

We are going to be dropping more film streams here soon. So stay tuned in, and be sure to check back for more soon!

Leave a comment

Share