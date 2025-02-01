Well, it’s about time. President Trump has signed an executive order demanding the declassification of the assassination files for President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These files, kept locked away for decades, might finally shed light on what really happened—or at least on just how much has been covered up. The order requires top officials to present a declassification plan within 15 days for JFK documents and 45 days for the RFK and MLK files. Will this actually happen? Call us skeptics, but we’re not holding our breath.

Let’s recap the "official" stories, shall we? JFK, the youngest president ever elected, was gunned down in Dallas in 1963, supposedly by a lone, magic-bullet-wielding Lee Harvey Oswald. Five years later, his brother Robert was murdered in a California hotel while running for president. The "official" tale pins RFK’s death on Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian angry about U.S. support for Israel. But even RFK, Jr. has called this narrative bunk, saying after meeting Sirhan in prison that he doesn’t believe the man killed his father. Two months before RFK's assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., America’s preeminent civil rights leader, was shot in Memphis by James Earl Ray. Again, nothing to see here—just another lone gunman. The King family? They’ve repeatedly insisted Ray didn’t act alone. Funny how all these assassins seem to have had incredible timing, perfect aim, and zero help—totally believable. I mean, the government would never LIE to us, would they?

JFK Assassination: Peeling Back the Layers of Lies

(read the entire chapter on the assassination of JFK from our book “Monumental Myths”)

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, remains one of the most scrutinized and debated events in modern history. While the official narrative, as presented by the Warren Commission, pins the blame solely on Lee Harvey Oswald, a growing body of evidence suggests a far more complex and sinister plot—one that may involve the U.S. government, including the CIA and President Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ). Decades of investigations, declassified documents, and whistleblower testimonies have revealed a tapestry of anomalies and outright lies that challenge the official story.

The Warren Commission’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone has been met with widespread skepticism. Oswald, a former Marine with alleged ties to intelligence agencies, was portrayed as a disgruntled “lone nut” gunman. However, Oswald was anything but solitary. An ex-Marine, Oswald surrounded himself with a rogue’s gallery of CIA-backed anti-Castro operatives in the Gulf Coast.

His life reads like the résumé of someone auditioning for a deep-state drama: stationed at a U.S. airbase in Japan handling top-secret U-2 spy plane data, openly spouting Marxist rhetoric while holding a security clearance and studying Russian to an apparently “remarkable” degree of fluency. While in Russia, Oswald hit the jackpot. The Soviets gave him a cushy apartment, a job at a radio factory, and the life of a minor celebrity. He even bagged a 19-year-old Russian wife, conveniently connected to Soviet intelligence. Romance! They had a child, and then, plot twist—he returned to the USA.

Back in America, Oswald, now armed with his Russian wife and baby, lands a gig at Jaggars-Chiles-Stovall—a company that just so happens to analyze U-2 spy photos for the Pentagon. Clearly, his Marxist tendencies didn’t scare anyone. Next stop: New Orleans, where Oswald cozies up to Guy Banister, an ex-FBI agent and CIA flunky running guns to Cuba. Banister’s office is the nerve center for anti-Castro operations, complete with colorful associates like David Ferrie (a creepy pedophile pilot) and Clay Shaw (a suave CIA handler masquerading as a businessman). Oswald’s working for them, too. Because nothing screams “lone nut” like deep ties to covert ops.

Oswald then debuts on TV in a staged debate, playing the pro-communist foil. He’s also filmed handing out pro-Castro leaflets—printed with Banister’s office address. Subtle.

By now, Lee’s bouncing around the intelligence hotbed of New Orleans like a wannabe Bond. Ferrie and Shaw? Both CIA-connected. Ferrie even trained teenage Lee in the Civil Air Patrol alongside Barry Seal (yes, that CIA drug-running Barry Seal). There's even a photo. Cozy bunch, huh?

Oswald’s life raises more questions than answers. How does a self-proclaimed Marxist land a top-secret military job? How does he “defect” to the Soviet Union, marry a Russian woman, and then waltz back into America without so much as a slap on the wrist? Why was he connected to shady figures operating in the Gulf Coast’s anti-Castro underworld with ties to the CIA? The deeper you dig, the murkier it gets. And maybe that’s the point. The JFK assassination isn’t just a rabbit hole—it’s an entire underground labyrinth, deliberately designed to confuse, mislead, and bury the truth.

For instance, the “eyewitness evidence” is riddled with inconsistencies. Witnesses at Dealey Plaza reported hearing gunshots from multiple directions, suggesting the presence of more than the “official story” of a lone gunman.

Standing less than 10 feet from JFK’s passing limousine, Jean Hill (known as the “Lady in Red”) and her friend, Mary Moorman, were taking Polaroid pictures of the motorcade, when Hill saw the shadowy figure of a man fire at President Kennedy from behind the picket fence, atop what is now commonly referred to as the “grassy knoll.” She watched the President have his brains blown out, backward, onto the trunk of the car. Only seconds later, she also saw a man running from the direction of the School Book Depository, towards the Grassy Knoll.

As she ran up to the grassy knoll area to find out what was going on, two men in trench coats grabbed her, confiscated the picture of the assassination, took her to the Dallas County Records Building, and proceeded to interrogate her. When she told them what she had seen and heard (four to six shots fired), the agents told her that she didn’t see what she saw, that there was nobody on the grassy knoll, and that the shots all came from the window. But Jean wasn’t alone. Fifty-one eyewitnesses heard or saw shots fired from behind that infamous fence.

Then there’s the “magic bullet” theory, which claims that a single bullet caused multiple wounds to both Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally, navigating angles that would make Escher proud, all while defying basic laws of physics. This projectile reportedly entered Kennedy's back, exited his neck, hit Governor Connally in the chest, shattered his wrist, and lodged in his thigh—all without deforming. No dents, no significant scratches, just a pristine hunk of metal that should’ve been cast as the next Marvel superhero. Let’s just say that if this bullet existed in reality, every ballistic expert in the world would be clamoring to study it. Spoiler: they’re not.

Then there's the rifle. Oswald allegedly ordered a subpar WW2 Italian gun under a traceable alias—despite being able to walk into any Texas gun shop and buy a superior weapon with no paper trail. The gun was so lousy it was dubbed “the humanitarian rifle” for how often it missed. But the rabbit holes don’t stop there. Oswald allegedly fired three shots in 5.6 seconds with a misaligned rifle scope and a manually cranked bolt-action gun. Even the most seasoned marksmen haven’t been able to replicate this feat—let alone with a “barely adequate” rifle aiming at a moving target. And let’s not forget the magic trick: when Oswald was arrested, the rifle lacked his fingerprints. Magically, after he was murdered, his palm print was "discovered" on the disassembled barrel. Because nothing screams guilt like posthumous forensic evidence.

Oswald, the government’s scapegoat-in-chief, never had his day in court. Jack Ruby, the mob-connected nightclub owner, silenced Oswald on live TV. Ruby, a literal FBI informant, waltzed into police HQ—gun in hand—and shot Oswald while surrounded by cops. An open-and-shut case, right? Except Ruby knew everyone: Oswald, Ferrie, the Dallas underworld, and the cops. He even hinted before his death that the “truth” was being buried. Oh, and Ruby died of cancer—conveniently. But hey, lone nut, right?

Oswald, for his part, adamantly declared his innocence: “I’m just a patsy!” he proclaimed. His supervisor even vouched that Oswald was calmly eating lunch a few floors below the so-called "sniper's nest" at the time. Conveniently, that little detail didn’t make it into the official narrative. Funny how that didn’t make it into the official story.

Then there’s the motorcade! JFK’s motorcade was scheduled to head straight down Main Street. It wasn’t supposed to turn right on Houston and then left on Elm, slowing down to around 10 miles per hour, with the bullet-proof bubble top removed, under open windows. Isn’t it the sole responsibility of the Secret Service to protect the President, to evaluate the landscape and identify potential risks, and to keep the motorcade away from dead-ends and potential areas of triangulated fire?

Where were the Secret Service agents? Here’s a video where you can watch Secret Service agents Clint Hill and John Ready (who were jogging alongside JFK’s limo) being waved off by Special Agent In Charge Emory Roberts.

You can see them argue with him as they appear flabbergasted at the order to leave JFK with no bodyguard while riding in an open car. Their body language screams, “What? You want us to do WHAT?” They shrug their shoulders and then follow orders. Less than a minute later, JFK was shot. Coincidence?

Within minutes of the assassination, the press had their Oswald story locked and loaded, complete with photos and a backstory about his “troubled childhood.” Heck, one of the stories was printed in the Christchurch STAR newspaper in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Why is this significant? We used to live in New Zealand, and we could never get used to the fact that the time in the USA was approximately 18 hours behind the time in New Zealand (depending upon the particular time zone). Well, apparently, the “powers that be” also have problems with time zone conversions. You see, JFK was hit at 12:30 PM on Nov 22nd, Dallas time, which was 6:30 AM November 23rd in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Christchurch STAR reported JFK’s assassination in the Saturday edition. It is evident that much of the “news” items about the assassination that appeared in that issue of the STAR, had to have been written before the shooting took place. The paper had to have been printed before Oswald had been arraigned for the crime of killing JFK.

Keep in mind that Oswald, although picked up by the police on suspicion of the murder of a Dallas Patrolman (J.D. Tippet) only 35 minutes after Kennedy was shot, was not arraigned for the assassination of JFK until 11:26 PM on November 22nd, which was 6:26 PM on November 23rd in Christchurch. It was typical for the STAR to be “on the streets” between 1 PM and 2 PM each afternoon, which was between 7 PM and 8 PM on November 22nd in Dallas. Here’s the kicker. The Christchurch STAR printed an article stating that Oswald was arrested under suspicion of shooting JFK … before he was charged! Below is the actual photo from the 11/23/1963 Christchurch STAR. We have enlarged the caption to make it easier to read.

Are you getting the picture? Do the math. A newspaper on the streets between 1 and 2 PM on the 23rd, in Christchurch, had to have been printed and on the streets at least 4 to 5 hours before Oswald had been arraigned for JFK’s murder. OOPS!

And let’s not forget the funeral home director, Paul Groody, who claimed the FBI pressed Oswald’s dead hand onto the rifle for fingerprints. Or Rose Cheramie, a party girl in Jack Ruby’s orbit, who warned about the Kennedy hit in advance. Or Ruby himself, begging to spill the beans before dying mysteriously in prison.

And then there’s the “why.” The big one. The answer to the question is the consequence of the action. What did all this murder and mayhem accomplish? Well, it got LBJ sworn in as President, with Jackie Kennedy still wearing her blood-soaked dress on Air Force One. Johnson wasted no time scrapping JFK’s plan to pull out of Vietnam. By 1965, he was spinning tall tales for the American people, claiming U.S. Navy ships were attacked in the Gulf of Tonkin. Spoiler alert: It never happened. That’s right. In the 2003 documentary “The Fog of War,” the former United States Secretary of Defense, Robert S. McNamara, admitted that there was no attack. In his exact words, “it didn’t happen.”

But that lie was just the ticket for the military-industrial complex to get their blood-soaked war machine rolling, bombing Southeast Asia back to the Stone Age and slaughtering generations in the process. By the way, LBJ later admitted he lied about the Gulf of Tonkin incident. He also squirmed his way through, admitting he thought there was a conspiracy to kill JFK. You think, Lyndon?

In the decades since, two men stepped forward claiming the title of assassin. E. Howard Hunt, CIA operative extraordinaire and Nixon’s Watergate bagman, confessed to being at the “big event” just before his death in 2007. James Files, an ex-military operative with a murky past, went one step further. Files claims he fired the fatal shot from the grassy knoll. He even spilled the beans on video.

Bobby Kennedy warned JFK: “If you go too far negotiating with Khrushchev and the Communists, you’re going to get assassinated. People here don’t want deals with Communists.”

Funny how that played out…

Exposing the Cover-Up: The Hidden Truth Behind MLK's Assassination

(read the entire chapter on the assassination of MLK from our book “Monumental Myths”)

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. And according to the totally airtight “official story,” the culprit? A bumbling, low-rent crook named James Earl Ray, who we are told holed up in a seedy rooming house at 422 South Main Street, where a shared bathroom window just happened to overlook the motel. Since the window was too high, he supposedly climbed onto a bathtub, took the fatal shot, then sprinted back to his room, neatly wrapped the rifle (along with random personal items) in a blanket—somehow leaving fingerprints on everything except the bathroom and bedroom doors—bolted down a flight of stairs, dumped the bundle in the street, casually strolled to his Mustang, and sped off… all within 90 seconds. Totally believable, right?

As you read this, ask yourself how police swarmed the scene within seconds yet failed to see the assassin arriving or leaving; why multiple witnesses reported a gunman in the bushes across the street, even though authorities insisted the shot came from a bathroom window; why those very bushes were mysteriously cut down the next morning; why Army photographers were stationed on the firehouse roof, capturing the entire assassination on film; and most disturbingly, why those photographs remain buried deep in the Department of Defense archives to this day.

You didn’t know those facts, did you? And do you know why you’ve never heard this? Because there was no real police investigation into MLK’s assassination—no door-to-door questioning, no thorough search for answers. Weeks later, neighbors were still saying, “No one ever knocked on my door.” Decades passed, and no one even bothered to question the fire station captain across the street—the very man who placed government photographers on the rooftop that day. When he finally testified, he admitted, “Yeah, I put them up there. They showed me credentials, said they wanted to take pictures.” And where are those pictures now? Buried. Just like the 86 FBI tapes showing what really hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

The “official story” has more holes than a bullet-riddled target at an FBI training range! James Earl Ray—a small-time crook with zero history of racism or political activism—just woke up one day and decided to assassinate the most influential civil rights leader in America? Sure. The so-called murder weapon? Never definitively linked to Ray, with ballistic evidence that conveniently led nowhere. Witnesses? Oh, they saw multiple men lurking around, directly contradicting the lone gunman fairy tale.

Declassified documents and investigations have pointed to possible government involvement in Dr. King’s assassination. The FBI, under J. Edgar Hoover, had long targeted Dr. King through its COINTELPRO program, which sought to discredit and destabilize civil rights leaders. Hoover famously referred to King as “the most dangerous Negro in America” and openly expressed a desire to “neutralize” him.

The CIA also monitored Dr. King, viewing his anti-war stance and growing influence as a threat to U.S. interests. Some researchers suggest that the CIA may have collaborated with the FBI to eliminate King, fearing his ability to unite marginalized groups against the establishment. Dr. King’s growing influence as a leader of the Poor People’s Campaign and his vocal opposition to the Vietnam War made him a threat to the military-industrial complex and the status quo. His vision of economic justice and racial equality challenged the very foundations of power in America, making him a target for those who sought to maintain control. Interestingly, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) in 1978 concluded that there was likely a conspiracy, but their findings were largely ignored.

And here’s the real kicker! On December 8, 1999, a Memphis jury didn’t just poke holes in the official story—it nuked it. In the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the King family against Loyd Jowers “and other unknown co-conspirators,” the verdict was clear: MLK wasn’t just assassinated by some lone drifter, but by a full-blown conspiracy that included the U.S. government. That’s right—nearly 32 years after King was gunned down at the Lorraine Motel, a court officially ruled that his murder wasn’t the work of a random petty crook, but a coordinated hit involving the very institutions that claim to stand for truth and justice.

The RFK Assassination: Unmasking the Lies and the Hidden Agenda

In 1968, Robert F. Kennedy decided to run for president on an anti-Vietnam war platform. After delivering an electrifying speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, he was gunned down in the kitchen. The official story? Some unhinged, hypnotized nobody named Sirhan Sirhan. The problem? Sirhan supposedly fired from the front, but Bobby’s fatal wound was behind his ear, at point-blank range. Witnesses in the room swore Sirhan wasn’t even close enough to inflict the wounds.

Oh, and let’s not forget Sirhan’s “mentally incapacitated” state during the trial or the glaring math problem: Sirhan fired 8 shots, but there were 14 bullet wounds, including four in Bobby, five in bystanders, and the rest decorating the kitchen walls. Nothing fishy there, right?

The assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, wasn’t just another tragic event—it was a dark chapter in a history of shady government dealings. While Sirhan Sirhan was quickly locked up as the lone gunman, a growing pile of investigations, forensic evidence, and testimonies have uncovered a conspiracy that stinks to high heaven. The official narrative? It’s starting to look more like a poorly written spy novel than any version of reality.

Let’s break it down. The “lone gunman,” Sirhan Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian immigrant, supposedly acted alone. Except, witnesses said he was a few feet away from Kennedy when he allegedly fired—yet the autopsy shows RFK was shot point-blank in the back of the head. The math doesn’t add up. And here’s the kicker: Sirhan’s revolver could only hold 8 bullets, yet 14 bullet wounds were discovered in the kitchen—5 in bystanders, 4 in RFK, and the rest decorating the walls like a crime scene from a B-grade movie. How could one man possibly manage that? Oh, and Sirhan wasn’t even close enough to land the fatal shot. Classic.

Then there’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s read the autopsy report and thought, “Yeah, this doesn’t sit right.” In an interview with The Washington Post, he admitted to being disturbed that his father’s death might have been pinned on the wrong person. You know, just casually questioning the conviction of a man labeled as the “lone gunman” after looking at the facts. Can’t imagine why he'd be bothered, right?

The government’s handling of the investigation is where it gets really juicy. The LAPD? They wrapped this thing up faster than you can say "cover-up." Key evidence was ignored, mishandled, or conveniently destroyed, and witnesses who dared to mention the possibility of a second gunman were quietly swept under the rug. Meanwhile, RFK’s anti-Vietnam stance and his surge in popularity were seriously ruffling the feathers of some powerful people. Was he taken out because his message was too much of a threat to the military-industrial complex? He wasn’t just a politician; he was a walking, talking threat to the status quo. No wonder some forces might have wanted him gone.

Oh, and let’s talk about Sirhan. Was he really a free agent in all of this, or was he just a pawn in a much bigger game? Some believe that Sirhan was hypnotized, manipulated, or even brainwashed into pulling the trigger. Others point to Thane Eugene Cesar, a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel who had ties to right-wing groups and was mysteriously positioned right behind Kennedy. Funny how he wasn’t ever seriously investigated, huh?

But wait, the plot thickens. As late as 1974, The New York Times dropped some serious red flags, suggesting that key pieces of evidence in the case were questionable at best. Bullet trajectories, eyewitness accounts, and even the possibility of multiple shooters were all part of the tangled web being ignored by the official narrative. Experts have repeatedly called for a new investigation, but of course, that’s been conveniently shot down (pun intended).

At this point, it’s hard to ignore the glaring inconsistencies. Whether you believe Sirhan acted alone or not, the evidence screams that the full story has been buried. The U.S. government—or at least, some of its darker elements—might have played a bigger role in silencing Bobby than we’ve been told. The truth? It’s probably out there, but don’t expect the people who got away with it to ever admit it. Meanwhile, RFK Jr. and other whistleblowers continue to dig, and maybe—just maybe—we’ll eventually get the truth. But for now, it’s clear that the official story has been far more of a cover-up than a confession.

Thank you, President Trump, for taking this decisive action to declassify these records and promote transparency and truth.

