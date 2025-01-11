In light of the recent COVID-19 “pandemic,” it’s hard not to question Big Pharma’s so-called “expertise.” With all their billions in profits and supposed “cutting-edge science,” it was clear that during COVID-19, they were putting profits over people. Instead of prioritizing public health, they churned out rushed and largely untested vaccines, suppressed any natural treatment that worked (like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin), and conveniently ignored anything that couldn’t be patented or monetized.

As we brace for whatever “pandemic” comes next—we’ve been warning about H5N1 for almost a year in this article and this article—it’s time to take matters into our own hands. Natural remedies with powerful antifungal, antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antiseptic properties have been used for centuries, long before Big Pharma decided they could profit from sickness instead of health.

If you’re ready to ditch the dependency on overpriced prescriptions and explore remedies that actually work without Big Pharma’s strings attached, here are our “top 10” most potent herbs and natural solutions to keep you prepared for the next health crisis. They are in no particular order.

Garlic (Allium sativum)

Garlic has been a staple in traditional medicine for centuries, prized for its powerful antimicrobial properties. Its active compound, allicin, has demonstrated antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects. Research shows that garlic can combat a variety of pathogens, making it an essential remedy for boosting immune defenses during pandemics.

Garlic’s reputation as a natural protector goes back to ancient history. During the 18th century, when the bubonic plague swept through Europe, grave robbers famously used a concoction known as "Four Thieves Vinegar," which included crushed garlic, to protect themselves from the deadly disease. The tale goes that despite being in close contact with infected bodies, these thieves remained healthy—a testament to garlic’s potent antimicrobial properties.

Similarly, during World War I, garlic was widely used as an antiseptic to prevent wound infections when medical supplies were scarce. Incorporating raw or aged garlic into your diet is a simple way to harness its benefits. Whether added to meals or consumed as a supplement, this humble bulb is a time-tested natural remedy that deserves a place in your health arsenal. Learn more about garlic's health benefits here.

Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea)

Echinacea purpurea, which is commonly known as purple coneflower due to its distinct purple petals and conical, spiky seed, is a well-known immune-boosting herb that has been used for centuries to ward off infections and promote overall health. Its ability to reduce the severity and duration of colds makes it a popular natural remedy, and studies have shown its potential to enhance immune system activity, helping the body resist infections. During viral outbreaks, echinacea can be an effective ally in preventing and managing upper respiratory infections.

Historically, echinacea was a cornerstone of Native American medicine, revered for its ability to fight off infections and heal wounds. Tribes such as the Lakota and Cheyenne used echinacea to treat everything from snake bites to sore throats and even sepsis. Its reputation as a “cure-all” earned it a place in 19th-century American medical practice, where it became a go-to remedy for physicians treating ailments before antibiotics became widely available.

While modern medicine has evolved, the historical significance of echinacea as a natural defender against infections remains undeniable. Adding echinacea tea, tinctures, or capsules to your health routine can provide your immune system with a much-needed boost, especially during times of viral outbreaks. Read about echinacea's multiple uses here.

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, which has been practiced for over 5,000 years, turmeric was revered not just for its flavor, but for its powerful healing properties. During the 16th century, it is said that turmeric was used by Indian healers to treat soldiers wounded in battle. The herb's potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects were recognized even then, helping to prevent infections and speed up healing.

It was also used in religious ceremonies to purify and protect the body from illness, with its golden hue symbolizing life and vitality. We used to believe that this “golden spice” might have been one of the gifts of the magi who gave gold, frankincense and myrrh to baby Jesus, but the Greek word “χρυσός chrysos” means gold, the precious metal, and not turmeric.

Get your FREE Kit TODAY

The versatility of turmeric, both as a culinary spice and a medicinal herb, made it a staple in Indian culture, and its use was passed down through generations. In modern times, science has validated many of these ancient practices, with studies confirming that the active compound curcumin in turmeric has a powerful impact on modulating the immune system and fighting inflammation. So next time you add turmeric to your meal or take it as a supplement, you're connecting to a centuries-old tradition of natural healing that has stood the test of time. Explore turmeric's healing potential here and here.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

Ginger is a natural remedy celebrated for its antiviral and antibacterial properties. It is particularly effective in alleviating symptoms of respiratory infections, such as coughs and sore throats. Ginger tea or fresh ginger in meals can provide relief and help the body fend off infections. But this humble root has a fascinating history that highlights its enduring role in promoting health.

Legend has it that Zheng He, the famed Chinese admiral who led seven epic voyages across the Indian Ocean, insisted that ginger be a staple in the diets of his sailors.

According to historical accounts, the inclusion of ginger in their meals helped the crew maintain their health during grueling months at sea. The root’s warming and invigorating qualities were said to provide strength and resilience, enabling them to withstand harsh conditions and long journeys.

Modern science now validates these ancient practices, with studies showing that ginger’s active compounds, such as gingerol and shogaol, have potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. Whether brewed into a comforting tea or grated fresh into meals, ginger remains a timeless remedy for soothing respiratory ailments, boosting immunity, and promoting overall wellness. Discover the science behind ginger's health benefits here.

Oregano Oil (Origanum vulgare)

Oregano oil is a powerful antimicrobial agent, rich in carvacrol and thymol—two compounds renowned for their ability to combat bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Studies have shown its remarkable effectiveness in inhibiting the growth of harmful pathogens, making it a natural go-to for immune support. A few drops of oregano oil diluted in water or carrier oil can deliver significant benefits, but the story of oregano’s medicinal power goes back much further.

The ancient Greeks were among the first to discover oregano’s medicinal properties. Hippocrates, often referred to as the father of modern medicine, used oregano extensively as an antiseptic and for respiratory ailments.

In more recent history, soldiers during World War II reportedly used oregano oil to treat wounds and prevent infections when conventional medicines were scarce. Its potent antimicrobial and antibacterial properties made it a valuable tool in the absence of antibiotics.

Whether used for respiratory support, wound care, or general immune boosting, oregano oil continues to stand as a testament to nature’s unparalleled healing power. By adding oregano oil to your health routine, you’re tapping into a time-honored remedy with a legacy of protecting and strengthening the body through history’s most challenging health crises. Learn more about oregano oil's health benefits here.

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra)

Elderberry has long been revered for its ability to combat colds and influenza. Rich in antioxidants and antiviral compounds, elderberry prevents viruses from entering and infecting cells, making it a powerful natural ally during viral outbreaks. Today, elderberry syrup is a popular and effective preparation, valued for its simplicity and potency.

The use of elderberry dates back thousands of years. One of the most compelling accounts of elderberry’s importance comes from the early 17th century during the time of the Great Plague in Europe. As the plague ravaged cities and towns, villagers often planted elder trees near their homes, not only for their medicinal berries and flowers but also due to the widespread belief that elder trees possessed protective, almost magical properties. According to folklore, an elder tree growing near a home would ward off disease and evil spirits, acting as a natural guardian against the plague’s relentless spread.

In more recent history, during World War I, European soldiers utilized elderberry extracts to treat fevers and respiratory infections in the trenches. Elderberry contains bioactive compounds like anthocyanins and flavonoids, which not only strengthen the immune system but also block viral replication. Studies have shown that elderberry can reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms when taken at the onset of illness. From ancient healers to modern virologists, elderberry continues to stand as a beacon of natural defense and resilience. Read more about elderberry's antiviral properties here.

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus)

Astragalus, a revered adaptogen in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), is celebrated for its immune-enhancing properties. Known as Huang Qi, which means “yellow leader,” astragalus is an herb that grows up to three feet tall and is native to China, Mongolia, and Korea. It’s been used for centuries to strengthen the body’s defenses, prevent illness, and boost energy. Modern studies confirm its effectiveness in increasing white blood cell production and enhancing antiviral responses, making it a valuable ally in combating viral infections. For most natural health practitioners, astragalus is now recognized as an essential component of a pandemic preparedness plan.

A compelling historical tale highlights the significance of astragalus during the Han Dynasty (206 BCE–220 CE) in China. As an epidemic devastated many regions, a remote mountain village remained untouched due to the residents’ regular consumption of a tonic made from astragalus root. Imperial healers investigated this phenomenon, and their findings led to the widespread adoption of astragalus in TCM formulations.

In addition to its immune-boosting properties, astragalus serves as a "deep immune tonic," offering long-term support for the body’s defenses and has even been shown to help with cancer. Its active compounds, including polysaccharides, flavonoids, and saponins, not only enhance immunity but also help the body cope with stress, a critical factor during widespread illness.

Find out more about astragalus and its benefits here.

Neem (Azadirachta indica)

Neem, often referred to as the “village pharmacy” in India, is a remarkable herb celebrated for its antimicrobial, antiparasitic, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. Its leaves, oil, and bark have been staples in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, revered for their ability to cleanse the body of toxins and fortify the immune system. During times of heightened infection risk, neem can be used in various forms—from consuming neem leaf tea to applying neem oil topically—to help protect against harmful pathogens. Its versatility has earned it a global reputation as one of nature’s most potent remedies.

One of the most compelling historic tales of neem's importance dates back to the 16th century during the Mughal Empire. Emperor Akbar, known for his keen interest in health and medicine, is said to have ordered the planting of neem trees across his kingdom. These trees not only provided shade and purified the air but also served as a vital resource during outbreaks of infectious diseases. Villagers would chew on neem twigs to clean their teeth, boil the leaves to create immunity-boosting tonics, and use neem oil to treat skin infections. This practice became so widespread that neem earned its moniker as the protector of communities, cementing its place in history as a lifesaving herb.

Modern research has further validated neem’s efficacy, identifying compounds like nimbin, salannin, and azadirachtin that contribute to its antimicrobial properties. These compounds make neem an excellent choice for supporting the immune system during seasonal changes or when facing viral and bacterial threats, whether natural or man-made. Its applications extend beyond personal health, with neem being widely used in natural pest control and even cosmetics. Discover neem's medicinal properties here.

Thyme (Thymus vulgaris)

Thyme, a humble herb often found in kitchens, is far more than a flavorful addition to dishes. Its potent antiseptic properties, attributed to its high thymol content, have made it a staple in natural medicine for centuries. This versatile herb is particularly effective in addressing respiratory infections, soothing coughs, and clearing congestion. Its essential oil, rich in antibacterial and antifungal compounds, can be used in steam inhalation or diluted for topical applications.

A compelling historical account of thyme’s importance comes from the Middle Ages, during the height of the Black Death. As plague swept across Europe, thyme was widely used for its purported ability to ward off illness. Physicians carried pouches of thyme or burned it as incense to purify the air, believing its strong aroma could prevent the spread of disease. Monasteries, which were centers of herbal medicine at the time, cultivated thyme in their gardens and used it in tonics for the sick.

Modern research has confirmed what ancient healers intuitively knew: thyme’s antimicrobial properties are highly effective. Studies have demonstrated its ability to combat bacteria, fungi, and viruses, making it an excellent choice for natural disinfection and respiratory health. In a world increasingly conscious of antibiotic resistance, thyme offers a safe and sustainable alternative for boosting immunity and treating infections. From ancient plague wards to modern medicine cabinets, thyme’s legacy as a powerful healer endures, proving that some remedies truly stand the test of time. Learn more about thyme's benefits here.

Manuka Honey

Manuka honey, harvested from the nectar of the Manuka tree native to New Zealand, is celebrated worldwide for its remarkable antibacterial and healing properties. Unlike regular honey, Manuka honey contains methylglyoxal (MGO), a compound that gives it its unique antimicrobial and antibacterial power. This superfood has been extensively studied for its ability to treat wounds, soothe sore throats, and combat bacterial infections.

The indigenous Māori people had long revered the Manuka tree, using its leaves and bark for medicinal teas and poultices to address a variety of ailments. These traditions laid the foundation for modern appreciation of Manuka honey’s therapeutic potential.

Today, Manuka honey’s reputation is backed by science, with numerous studies highlighting its efficacy against antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA. Its applications extend beyond internal use; Manuka honey is a staple in natural skincare for its ability to promote wound healing and reduce inflammation. Consuming a teaspoon of Manuka honey daily not only offers a delightful natural sweetness but also strengthens the body’s defenses, making it an invaluable addition to any wellness routine. Read about the benefits of Manuka honey here.

Conclusion

While Big Pharma spent the COVID-19 “pandemic” padding their bottom line with experimental shots and overpriced treatments, nature quietly remained the unsung hero. Unlike Big Pharma, which thrives on keeping you as a lifelong customer rather than helping you achieve true wellness, nature offers a treasure trove of remedies designed to empower your body to heal itself. Who needs billion-dollar ad campaigns when plants like elderberry, astragalus, and oregano have been delivering results for centuries?

Let’s face it—Big Pharma’s “solutions” often come with a laundry list of side effects and a hefty price tag, all while leaving public health preparedness in shambles. Meanwhile, the natural world offers time-tested tools to build resilience, boost immunity, and help you thrive in the face of adversity. The difference? Nature doesn’t profit from keeping you sick.

So, why wait for the next big crisis to see what half-baked “cure” Big Pharma will push next? Take charge of your health now by incorporating these natural powerhouses into your wellness routine. When the next health challenge arises, you’ll be ready—without having to rely on the pharmaceutical giants who profit from fear and illness. Nature’s got your back, no strings attached.

Leave a comment

Share