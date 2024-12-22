In July 2024, we published an article entitled “Unveiling the Sinister Agenda: The International Bird Flu Summit and the Next Man-Made Pandemic” in which we warned that the bird flu could be the next "pandemic" play in the government’s fear-mongering arsenal. Fast forward to December 2024, and here we are, watching the exact script unfold. The bird flu narrative has crept into headlines everywhere, and the connections are as blatant as neon signs flashing “MANIPULATION IN PROGRESS.”

This isn’t just a coincidence, folks. The timing, the rhetoric, the overblown panic—it all reeks of a carefully orchestrated agenda designed to tighten control, line Big Pharma’s pockets, and keep us cowering in fear.

Let’s dissect the latest developments, vindicate our predictions, and lay bare the calculated plot driving this so-called bird flu “emergency.” Buckle up; the rabbit hole goes deep.

California Declaration of Emergency: The Doorway to More PCR Testing and EUA Vaccines

On Wednesday, California’s overlord-in-chief, Gavin Newsom, seized the opportunity to flex his favorite muscle: declaring yet another State of Emergency. With more than half of the nation’s bird flu (H5N1) human cases conveniently showing up in his state, Newsom didn’t hesitate to roll out his well-worn “emergency powers” playbook. Let’s not kid ourselves—this isn’t about saving lives or protecting the public. This is a classic Newsom power grab, tailor-made for maximum control and minimum accountability.

Declaring a State of Emergency “streamlines the state’s response,” we’re told, which is political doublespeak for “handing me more power with fewer checks and balances.” The timing is impeccable, isn’t it? Just as the bird flu narrative begins to simmer, Newsom swoops in to fan the flames. Because if there’s one thing Newsom loves more than a crisis, it’s using one to remind Californians who’s boss.

Declarations of emergency conveniently pave the way for the usual suspects: PCR testing and emergency use authorization (EUA) vaccines. GreenMedInfo details how this declaration gives Big Pharma the green light to roll out experimental vaccines, just like during COVID-19. The PCR tests, notorious for their false positives, are back in the spotlight. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice? Not happening.

PCR Testing Cows … Really?

First of all, what is a PCR test? Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing basically starts with tiny little scraps of DNA or RNA called nucleotides and plays a fun game of "let's multiply them until they're big enough to see." Each cycle of this process doubles the genetic material, and the number of cycles it takes to get to something identifiable is called the “cycle threshold.”

Of course, PCR tests skyrocketed to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the so-called “gold standard” for detecting positive cases, especially for those who felt perfectly fine and were asymptomatic.

But, in a shocking twist that most people missed, the World Health Organization (WHO) was already raising red flags in December 2020. They warned that cranking up the cycle threshold too high would just result in false positives. They even suggested that doctors maybe—just maybe—use a little common sense and consider the test results alongside actual symptoms when diagnosing patients. Crazy, right?

So, now let’s talk about the latest chapter in the Twilight Zone of public health: PCR tests are now being used to “detect” bird flu in cows. Yes, cows. You didn’t misread that, and no, it’s not a poorly written parody—it’s the surreal reality in which we are living. Children’s Health Defense rightly called out the sheer absurdity of this move, highlighting the laughable disconnect of applying a test designed for detecting respiratory viruses in birds to an entirely different species.

Is this science? Hardly. Is it science fiction? Not quite. What we’re witnessing is a new genre altogether: science as a tool for control. This isn’t about protecting cows or farmers or anyone else; it’s about setting a dangerous precedent. If they can use PCR tests—already a cornerstone of the COVID-era hysteria—to “detect” bird flu in cows, what’s next? Testing your houseplants for pandemic potential? Swabbing your goldfish?

This is not about detection or prevention. It’s about using the flimsiest veneer of science to justify whatever control measures they want to impose next. This is a blatant power grab disguised as a public health initiative, a prelude to more lockdowns, forced vaccinations, and restrictions on food production. And if you’re not seeing the slippery slope yet, you’re not paying attention.

$33 Billion for Chicken Vaccines?

The bird flu "crisis"—and let’s use that term loosely—has already hatched (pun intended) a $33 billion windfall for the chicken vaccine industry. That’s right, Big Pharma’s tentacles aren’t just gripping humans anymore; they’re clawing their way into our food supply. According to Sayer Ji and GreenMedInfo, this isn’t just about vaccinating chickens to protect against a supposedly rampant virus. No, this is about something far bigger, far more insidious: laying the groundwork for digital food rationing and a stranglehold on animal agriculture.

This colossal money train isn’t just for jabbing birds; it’s setting the stage for unprecedented control over the food chain. Imagine a world where every bite you eat is traced, regulated, and rationed by centralized powers who decide who gets what and when. Spoiler alert: It’s not science fiction—it’s the dystopian future these so-called “crises” are paving the way for.

And who pays the price? Small farms and independent food producers. The heart and soul of decentralized, sustainable food production is squarely in the crosshairs. Kiss goodbye to locally sourced, independently raised meat and eggs. The “powers-that-be” are making their move, using the bird flu narrative as a convenient battering ram to crush the last vestiges of autonomy in agriculture. If you thought factory farms were bad, wait until the only option left is lab-grown Franken-chicken courtesy of the same corporations profiting off the vaccines.

Food Safety Fear-Mongering and Pregnant Women Alarm Bells

In a particularly grotesque and downright shameless twist, the bird flu fear factory has now set its sights on some of the most vulnerable among us: pregnant women and infants. Yes, you read that correctly. The propaganda machine is no longer content with scaring the general population—they’re diving headfirst into the realm of maternal and infant health, wielding fear like a weapon to control yet another demographic.

Children’s Health Defense has rightly called out this disturbing campaign for what it is: a calculated, cynical ploy to sow terror in expectant mothers. Think about it—pregnant women already navigate a minefield of worries about what’s safe for their babies. Add the “bird flu boogeyman” into the mix, and you have a recipe for compliance on steroids. Because who wouldn’t want to “protect” their unborn child, even if the so-called “science” behind these claims is shaky at best and outright deceitful at worst?

And let’s not ignore the obvious: by pulling infants into the equation, they’re paving the way for yet another wave of medical interventions. You know, “just in case.” Vaccines for moms, vaccines for newborns, and maybe even prenatal vaccines while they’re at it. This isn’t about health—it’s about expanding control and lining pockets.

The Simpsons & Peter Hotez

Once again, in a similar manner that they predicted 9/11, the seemingly clairvoyant writers of The Simpsons called it. Check out how a “cat flu” pandemic is used to control and scare everyone, eerily mirroring the techniques used today to stoke fear and create chaos.

Coincidence? At this point, chalking it up to mere happenstance feels naïve, if not outright delusional. The Simpsons have a track record of calling out major world events before they happen, from Donald Trump’s presidency to tech innovations and now, apparently, pandemics. Is this just clever writing, or is there something more sinister at play?

Here’s the thing: predictive programming is a well-documented psychological tool. Planting ideas through media primes the public to accept certain narratives when they come to fruition.

And then there’s Peter Hotez. The media darling of vaccine pushing has gone on record predicting that future pandemics will hit as soon as Donald Trump is inaugurated in January 2025. What a convenient timeline. Could this be the setup for another wave of hysteria aimed at discrediting an incoming administration? You bet.

Connecting the Dots: What is the Endgame?

What’s the endgame here? It’s the same playbook we’ve seen before: scare the public, enforce compliance, and consolidate power under the guise of "public safety." But here’s the good news—they only succeed if we let them. The bird flu is their latest vehicle for fear, designed to justify new lockdowns, push more experimental vaccines, and tighten their grip on food, health, and freedom. They’ve done this before, but this time, we know better.

Every move they make exposes their agenda: PCR tests misused to fabricate panic, emergency declarations to justify overreach, and a $33 billion chicken vaccine industry conveniently aligned with their plans for centralized food control. But here’s the thing—we are not pawns. They underestimated our resolve, our courage, and our ability to stand united against tyranny.

We said it in July, and we’ll say it louder now: This is not about public health—it’s about control, profit, and power. But their playbook is failing. People are waking up, seeing through the lies, and refusing to comply with their manufactured hysteria. The cracks in their facade are growing larger every day.

The antidote to their “fear-mongering” is simple: truth, courage, and unity. By standing up to their lies, refusing to bow to their mandates, and holding onto our God-given freedom, we win. We won’t be silenced, we won’t be manipulated, and we certainly won’t be their slaves.

This is our time to rise. When we stand together, their fear campaigns crumble. When we reject their lies, their power dissolves. When we demand truth, their narrative collapses. The future belongs to those who refuse to surrender. We are those people. Stay vigilant, stay bold, and never forget: tyrants can’t rule over the free.

Victory is ours if we choose it. Let’s choose it now.

