Wow. Just... wow. 🫨

Just when we thought the Biden circus had run out of stunts, Joe gave the American people one final act of defiance—a preemptive pardon spree that feels like a big, fat middle finger on his way out the door. Earlier this week, on January 20, 2025—Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day—while we were all watching what Trump called the dawn of the “Golden Age,” Joe Biden was off slinking like Gollum into the abyss, committing what might be the most brazen, shameless, and frankly jaw-dropping abuse of presidential power in recent memory. In a stunning farewell act, Biden granted Anthony Fauci and retired General Mark Milley unconditional pardons “for any offenses” they may have committed over the past decade. (Hmm, what exactly did they do that requires such a sweeping legal shield?)

Also, the January 6th committee members, their staff, and even the police officers who testified before the committee also got preemptive pardons for any potential “offenses” tied to their work. Yep, Biden even managed to sprinkle amnesty over everyone remotely connected to their dog-and-pony show of an investigation — which, let’s be honest, looked more like the Spanish Inquisition than a fair inquiry. Innocent people were railroaded, coerced, and their guilt predetermined in a political kangaroo court.

One such dear friend is Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers—a man who has devoted his life to defending America and its founding principles. Stewart was unjustly railroaded and convicted in the sham January 6th “Kangaroo Court” on charges of “seditious conspiracy” and sentenced to an outrageous 18 years—longer than many actual murderers and rapists! Stewart was 100% innocent, and we’ve had the privilege of knowing him for about 13 years, ever since we met him during our time in Montana. While we were in Montana, Brianna was only 11 years old, and he found out she had the Declaration of Independence memorized. Being an ardent patriot, he invited her to recite the Declaration to a crowd of people at an Oath Keepers rally in Kalispell, Montana. Everyone was encouraged by our daughter’s young patriot heart.

Stewart is a man of integrity and patriotism, someone who deeply loves this country. We’ll never forget his kindness and bravery. We took multiple trips to Washington, D.C., at the end of President Trump’s first term, and each time, Stewart reached out to us, letting us know he would send Oath Keepers to protect us. The first time was when Charlene and Brianna met friends who were a part of the large march for freedom and who stood together on behalf of Donald Trump. Steward discovered Ty would not make it, so he assigned two men to keep me secure as they marched alongside Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer. The next time Stewart helped protect us was January 6th. We were there as the only group who had a permitted stage at the Capitol. Steward sent a team of men to protect us and our speakers.

We love Stewart and are profoundly grateful that he—and the other 1,500 innocent January 6th patriots—have been set free. Thank you, President Trump, for standing by these innocent Americans and fighting for justice!

So, back to the Biden pardons, and the pièce de résistance: Biden pardoned his own family! Five members of his immediate clan received full pardons for any nonviolent crimes they might have committed over the past ten years. Yep. Ten. Years. Oh, and let’s not forget Biden’s useless, crack-smoking, hooker-loving son Hunter. Last month, before Hunter’s sentencing for federal gun and tax fraud felonies, Biden swooped in with a preemptive pardon that conveniently covered every crime Hunter may have committed over the past decade, too. Because, apparently, if your last name is Biden, the rule of law doesn’t apply.

Now, under the U.S. Constitution, the president does technically have the power to pardon someone before they’re convicted, but let’s be real—this isn’t some magical “hypothetical crime eraser.” Pardons are meant to address alleged, actual past offenses, not serve as a preemptive shield for whatever hypothetical skeletons might be hiding in the closet. Pardons aren’t some “golden ticket” to erase wrongdoing. They’re a response to a conviction, like a post-it slapped on a case file saying, “Fine, you’re forgiven.” But without an actual crime, there’s limited legal foundation for a pardon.

Yes, we are aware that Gerald Ford preemptively pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974, when he granted Nixon a full, unconditional pardon for any crimes he might have committed during his presidency. But this sparked intense controversy and accusations of undermining accountability and violating the intent of the Constitution. Biden’s attempt to preemptively pardon people who haven’t even been charged takes this constitutional power to a whole new level of absurdity. It’s not just political posturing—it’s a brazen mockery of the legal process. It’s constitutional sleight of hand that makes you wonder: if there’s nothing to hide, why the rush to throw out the “get-out-of-jail-free” cards?

Seriously, what kind of innocent person needs a pardon for crimes they haven’t even been accused of? Imagine strolling into a police station and saying, “I haven’t done anything wrong, but just in case, I’d like you to promise not to arrest me for, you know, whatever.” If Fauci, Milley, the January 6th witch hunters, and Biden’s own family are so squeaky clean, why the rush to shield them from scrutiny? It’s almost like they know something we don’t—and they’re terrified we might find out.

Interestingly, Joe Biden previously wagged his finger at preemptive pardons. Back in December 2020, when there was buzz about Trump considering pardons for his own family—which was pure speculation, and which Trump never did—Biden told CNN how much it “concerned” him. “What kind of precedent does it set?” he asked, hand-wringing over how the world would view America’s justice system. He even added, “You’re not going to see, in our administration, that kind of approach to pardons.”

Fast forward to Inauguration Day 2025, and Joe Biden did exactly what he sanctimoniously promised he’d never do—because of course, he did. The sheer audacity of pardoning a whole parade of people who haven’t even been charged takes a special kind of arrogance, the kind only a man with zero shame and even less respect for accountability could muster. It’s Biden’s grand finale, a brazen middle finger to justice as he leaves the White House and heads to his basement for a long nap. But hey, at least now we have a crystal-clear picture of what Biden really meant when he talked about being a “nation of laws and justice”—absolutely nothing.

Focus on Fauci

What exactly is Fauci guilty of that requires pre-emptive pardoning? Last we checked, "protecting public health" wasn’t a crime, but lying to Congress, covering up funding for dangerous gain-of-function research, and trampling civil liberties under the guise of "science" might raise a few eyebrows in the legal community.

Fauci’s pardon is no shock to us, but it does indicate that Biden was fully aware of Fauci’s criminal actions. The Supreme Court has stated that a pardon implies an admission of guilt. By pardoning Fauci, Biden has effectively acknowledged the crimes committed under Fauci’s leadership, including pressuring millions to take COVID-19 vaccines, lying about their effectiveness, suppressing alternative treatments like ivermectin, and working with social media companies to censor vaccine-critical content, which included our content at TTAC and TTAV.

Let’s not overlook the fine print here: Fauci’s pardon doesn’t just vaguely wave off potential legal troubles—it specifically targets his COVID-19 “offenses” and conveniently backdates to 2014, which is the start date of the National Institutes of Health grant that funded the reckless “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China. Coincidence? Please. This isn’t about protecting public health; it’s about covering tracks.

Fauci, whose tenure spans nearly four decades, leaves behind a legacy mired in scandals, conflicts of interest, and crimes against humanity. From the AIDS epidemic to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has operated as a puppet master, pulling the strings of global health crises for profit and power.

Fauci’s Dark Beginnings: AIDS and AZT

Fauci’s reign of terror began in 1984 when he became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). That same year, without so much as a peer-reviewed study in hand, the U.S. government declared HIV the “probable cause” of AIDS, thanks to Health Secretary Margaret Heckler and her sidekick, Dr. Robert Gallo.

Let’s connect the dots of one of the biggest medical con jobs in history, shall we? Dr. Robert Gallo’s so-called “AIDS test” was a complete farce from the start. The test didn’t detect HIV directly—how could it when Gallo never actually isolated the virus? Instead, it looked for antibodies that supposedly indicated exposure to HIV, which is actually an indication that your immune system is working properly to keep you healthy! But Gallo and Fauci spun a “positive” HIV test into “proof” that you had a death sentence hanging over your head, and began to scare people about AIDS, telling them that they could become infected even from close contact.

Much like he did with COVID-19, Fauci began the fearmongering.



Enter AZT, a chemotherapy drug so toxic it was shelved for cancer treatment because it killed too many patients. But hey, why waste a perfectly good poison, right? With Gallo’s bogus test labeling millions as “HIV-positive,” the pharmaceutical industry found its golden goose. Under the watchful eye of Fauci, the FDA fast-tracked AZT, skipping the usual safety protocols. Fauci, in his role as the NIAID director, championed AZT as the only hope for AIDS patients, conveniently ignoring mounting evidence that the drug was destroying the very immune systems it was supposed to save.

Let’s not forget the trial that “proved” AZT’s efficacy—a rigged game if there ever was one. Patients in the placebo group were secretly given AZT partway through the study, skewing the results to make the drug look like a miracle cure. In his book Poison by Prescription: The AZT Story, John Lauriston, journalist, Harvard analyst and active in the gay rights movement since the 1970s, explains how AZT tests were scientifically sloppy and outright fraudulent. Nevertheless, Big Pharma’s profits skyrocketed while millions of desperate patients were poisoned to death.

Notice that the AZT label states: “Toxic by inhalation, in contact with skin and if swallowed. Target organs(s): Blood Bone marrow. If you feel unwell, seek medical advice (show the label where possible). Wear suitable protective clothing.”

AZT, according to SPIN magazine, is a drug that “was worse than the disease and killed faster than the natural progression of AIDS left untreated. AZT had been an abandoned cancer drug, discarded because of its fatal toxicity, resurrected in the cynical belief that AIDS patients were going to die anyway, so trying it out was sort of like playing with the house’s money.”

And Fauci? He stood at the center of this disaster, peddling AZT as the “gold standard” while dismissing safer, cheaper alternatives that didn’t line Big Pharma’s pockets. Fauci wasn’t just complicit; he was the puppet master orchestrating the whole charade. From pushing Gallo’s fraudulent test to greenlighting a deadly drug, Fauci played his part to perfection in a conspiracy that killed millions and made billions.

Guinea Pigs

According to the Daily Mail, “One of the most disturbing incidents funded by Fauci's National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases involved $375,000 given to a Tunisian research lab. There, puppies had their heads held in cages, before being left for sand flies to eat them alive for research purposes.”

In his 2004 BBC documentary “Guinea Pig Kids,” reporter Jamie Doran revealed that children involved in the New York City foster care system were innocent human “test subjects” in experimental AIDS drug trials beginning in 1988.

Based on the findings of our good friend, deceased investigative journalist Liam Scheff, the gut-wrenching documentary exposed Fauci’s torturous clandestine medical experiments on HIV-infected children in the care of Incarnation Children’s Center.

In 1992, the NIAID, under Toni Fauci, provided funding to reintroduce the ICC as “an outpatient clinic for HIV-positive children” and the clinic became part of Columbia University’s Pediatric AIDS Clinical Trials Unit. New York’s child welfare department used vulnerable and underprivileged children under its care as lab rats to test toxic AIDS drugs like AZT as well as experimental AIDS vaccines!!

Most of these drugs, approved for adults with AIDS, carried BLACK BOX WARNINGS and caused potentially lethal side effects, including bone marrow death, organ failure, deformities and brain damage. Most of the children were Black, Hispanic and poor, often born to drug-addicted mothers. At least 80 children died over the course of these clinical trials. “Guinea Pig Kids” debuted on BBC on November 30, 2004 … but was abruptly taken off the air.

Weaponizing Coronavirus

In the early 2000s, Fauci’s NIAID was heavily involved in controversial research. Grants issued to Dr. Ralph Baric at UNC-Chapel Hill funded the weaponization of coronaviruses, turning them into pathogenic nightmares. A U.S. patent filed in 2002—prior to the first SARS outbreak—detailed methods for creating “infectious, replication-defective coronaviruses.”

This research, bankrolled by the NIAID and NIH, violated international agreements like the Geneva Protocol and the Biological Weapons Convention. Fauci’s fingerprints were all over these efforts, as he steered funding and oversaw collaborations with DARPA and other entities with vested interests in bioweapons.

Fauci’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic was the culmination of decades of corruption. As revealed in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, Fauci orchestrated a global response that enriched pharmaceutical giants while silencing dissent. His NIAID suppressed early treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in favor of experimental mRNA vaccines, which have since been linked to millions of adverse events and deaths.

The vaccines, pushed under the guise of emergency use authorization, were the crown jewel of Fauci’s scheme. The groundwork was laid years earlier when Fauci and his collaborators patented key elements of coronavirus research, ensuring they would profit from any resultant pandemic.

We could go on and on and on about Fauci, but you get the memo, right? Despite Biden’s pardon, the evidence against Fauci is overwhelming. From his role in the AIDS crisis to his orchestration of the COVID-19 response, Fauci’s actions constitute crimes against humanity. Dossiers like those compiled by Dr. David Martin provide a roadmap for holding him and his co-conspirators accountable.

As Americans, we must demand transparency and justice, not only to hold those in power accountable but to ensure a brighter future for generations to come. The Washington Monument stands as a towering symbol of the principles that define our nation—freedom, unity, and democracy. It reminds us of the strength and vision of George Washington, whose leadership guided our country through its formative years.

In stark contrast, Fauci's legacy serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when power goes unchecked. But it also presents an opportunity for change—a chance to rise to the challenge, learn from the past, and ensure such abuses of power are never repeated. The power to shape our future lies firmly in our hands, just as Washington's vision laid the foundation for the republic we strive to protect today.

One of the most critical opportunities to reclaim this vision and demand accountability is happening right now.

