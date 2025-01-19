When wildfires devastate entire communities, the immediate assumption is that they are natural disasters. But what if these catastrophic events were not acts of nature, but calculated moves in a global agenda? The recent infernos in California, the 2023 fires in Lahaina, and the 2018 Paradise, California fires reveal an alarming narrative rife with glaring anomalies, fire hydrants out of water, suspicious decisions, and a trail of evidence leading straight to coordinated sabotage, possibly with China.

Evidence appears to indicate that these fires weren’t just nature taking its course; they were an assault on American soil. From mysteriously nonfunctional fire hydrants to canceled insurance policies months before the disasters, there are too many signs of deliberate destruction to ignore. And what about the maps of these so-called “wildfires”? Instead of continuous flames, we see dozens of widely spaced fires igniting almost simultaneously—an improbable scenario unless you believe in a spontaneous combustion epidemic. This wasn’t a single wildfire; it was dozens of fires ignited by what appears to be organized arson.

Consider the role of California's broken water management system. While reservoirs sat bone dry, the state prioritized diverting water to protect the Delta smelt—a move that left fire hydrants ineffective during crises. Let that sink in: entire communities were left to burn because California’s leadership thought preserving an “endangered fish” was more important than saving lives.

China’s Role in Ecological Warfare

But who would orchestrate such an atrocity? Evidence points to a chilling possibility: China. According to MIT graduate in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Alex Lightman, the concept of ecological warfare isn’t new—it’s outlined in military strategies like Unrestricted Warfare and the Art of War, which detail the use of fire as a weapon. China has been using fire as a weapon of war for millennia.

In Sun Tzu's “The Art of War,” an entire chapter is dedicated to the concept of using fire against enemies, titled “The Attack by Fire,” where he outlines five primary ways to utilize fire strategically. Get this: tens of thousands of Chinese nationals of military age have reportedly entered the U.S. illegally, many through coordinated efforts encouraged by TikTok videos. Among them could be trained saboteurs and arsonists.

According to Lightman, “After COVID-19, why are we reticent to blame China for this? Just like they did with COVID-19, they also could be doing with these fires. It’s the same business plan; they’re just doing the damage with fires instead of a weaponized coronavirus.”

And then there’s California Governor Gavin Newsom’s questionable ties to China. Let’s not forget his $1 billion deal with Chinese company BYD during the COVID-19 pandemic—a company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). At the time, people questioned why he chose a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer to supply medical masks. Now, we have to ask: Was that deal just the tip of the iceberg?

The destruction of Los Angeles and other areas devastated by wildfires seems almost too convenient for the elites pushing the “Smart City” agenda, perfectly aligning with globalist goals like Agenda 2030. Could Newsom be collaborating with China to level parts of the state, making way for the next phase of “urban redevelopment”? Check out this video where he seems giddy about “reimagining Los Angeles 2.0” and the great “opportunity” that these devastating fires have created.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot. Apparently, Giddy Gavin is so eager for everyone to get on the same page about the fires and to avoid all the “misinformation” that he posted about it. He tells people to go to CaliforniaFireFacts.com to get the facts.

But when you click that link, it redirects to GavinNewsom.com where there is a link to DONATE TO THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION, but that actually takes you to Act Blue’s website, which is a fundraising platform for the Democratic Party!

Hmmmm…. But before we move on, we must include this AI video story put together by a team of people who are really paying attention:

Directed Energy Weapons?

Evidence of directed energy weapons (DEWs) being deployed in these fires is compelling. Eyewitness accounts and videos show inexplicable patterns of destruction, where homes were incinerated while nearby trees remained untouched. Satellite imagery has captured intense bursts of energy coinciding with the fires’ ignition points. Despite the videos and eye-witnesses, many government officials dismiss these claims as “conspiracy theories,” mocking them with terms like “Jewish space lasers.”

But the evidence is compelling. Steel components of vehicles and buildings melted—a feat that normal wildfires cannot achieve, given their maximum temperatures are insufficient to liquefy metal.

But DEWs are certainly capable of creating molten metal and slicing through steel. Houses in Paradise were literally cut in half by some sort of incendiary device. These anomalies demand answers.

And seriously, what’s up with the color blue? In Lahaina, California, and Paradise, we’ve seen an eyebrow-raising pattern: structures in blue miraculously spared while everything else burned to the ground. Homes with blue roofs? Untouched. Adjacent homes? Reduced to ash.

And then there are the blue umbrellas in Lahaina—perfectly intact, sitting smugly just feet away from buildings that were literally melted into oblivion. Melted. How does that even happen? Are Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in play, and is blue somehow the magic color they won’t target? It sounds wild, but the evidence keeps stacking up. Don’t take my word for it—check out this video from one of Lahaina’s residents and see for yourself.

And what’s up with Gavin Newsom’s new $9 million compound with the blue roof?

Arson?

Were the files a result of arson as well? The story takes a dark and deliberate turn when you examine the evidence of coordinated efforts to ignite these blazes. Reports have surfaced alleging dozens of individuals were paid to set fires—foot soldiers in a larger, more insidious operation. Could these arsonists have been working hand-in-glove with advanced technologies, like DEWs, to ensure maximum destruction? The pattern is too widespread, too methodical, to be brushed off as mere coincidence.

How many cities need to be reduced to ash before we demand answers? Take Los Angeles, for example, where an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 homeless people live on the streets. There's ample evidence to suggest that some set fires simply out of boredom or desperation. Yet, there’s a concerted effort to cover up these incidents, with officials reluctant to link the homeless population to the devastation. Why the hesitation? Could it be part of a broader agenda to protect a politically convenient narrative?

Malibu Beachside Homes in Ruins

According to Alex Lightman, in California, it’s plausible that three distinct groups were responsible for these fires, each with their own motivations and handlers:

Saboteurs : Operatives embedded within the country, possibly foreign agents or domestic extremists, executing calculated ecological warfare.

Homeless individuals : Vulnerable and marginalized, they are easily exploited, with some driven to set fires either for warmth, attention, or chaos.

Drug users incentivized by free narcotics: Disturbing reports suggest that Chinese operatives may have offered fentanyl or other drugs in exchange for lighting fires. Imagine the ease of manipulating desperate addicts into becoming unwitting accomplices in a larger plan.

We’re left wondering: why are officials so quick to dismiss or obscure the obvious? Why hasn’t there been a full-scale investigation into the potential involvement of saboteurs, exploited homeless individuals, or even foreign entities with a vested interest in America’s decline? Until we start asking the hard questions and demanding real accountability, these fires will continue to burn—not just through forests and homes, but through the very fabric of our society.

DEI: Diversity, Equity, and Ignition?

The Los Angeles fires don’t just highlight mismanagement—they expose the catastrophic folly of prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over, you know, actual competence. Instead of staffing fire prevention teams and emergency management agencies with experts who could effectively manage disaster risks, city officials seemed more interested in checking off race and gender quotas. DEI policies, hailed as the cornerstone of progress, have left critical infrastructure in the hands of people chosen more for their identities than their abilities. This isn’t inclusivity—it’s ideological arson disguised as governance. DEI didn’t just drop the ball; it fumbled it straight into the flames.

In the last edition of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Hanson doesn’t hold back when dissecting the DEI failures of Los Angeles in dealing with catastrophic wildfires. Take the $700,000-a-year utilities czar, for instance. Hanson notes, “We have a $700,000-a-year utilities czar in Los Angeles, and she cannot explain why there was not enough water, at least in a convincing way—because she's never had to, because she was ideologically correct.” When your resume is less about qualifications and more about checking ideological boxes, don’t expect to see any blazing fires put out—literally.

Then there’s Kristine Larson, the Assistant Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When asked if she were strong enough to carry a man out of a fire, she remarked: “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.” Well, thank you, Captain Obvious! Why do you think he needs your help in the first place? Because he’s in the wrong place at the wrong time—that’s kind of the whole point of an emergency, isn’t it? DEI logic at its finest: redefine responsibility to avoid accountability.

Absurdly, she also said that if you have a fire, you want someone who “looks like you” to respond because it will put you at ease. After all, they might “understand your situation better.” Oh really, Assistant Chief? Here’s a thought: We’d rather have the most badass firefighter on the planet show up—heck, they could look like a one-eyed green alien with antennae for all we care—as long as they know how to put the fire out!

Speaking of DEI hires, let’s talk about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. While her city was literally up in flames, she was busy enjoying a trip to Ghana. Priorities, right? When she finally returned, her expressionless face said it all as she stonewalled reporters who dared to ask the obvious questions. “Do you owe citizens an apology?” she was asked over and over. But Bass just stood there waiting to deplane, visibly uninterested in addressing her constituents’ devastation. She didn’t have the courtesy to mutter a single word…

Apparently, “equity” doesn’t extend to answering for your own failures—or being present when your city desperately needs leadership. Real leadership. Not DEI-focused leadership that prioritizes optics over competence, leaving the city vulnerable to disaster. But just like Gavin Newsom, she does seem quite happy about the opportunity to rebuild! Might Los Angeles, the “Smart City,” be on the horizon?

The Smart City Agenda

Behind the smoke and ashes lies a possible sinister motive: the transformation of these devastated areas into “smart cities.” The SmartLA 2028 plan, unveiled in 2020, outlines an ambitious strategy to turn Los Angeles into a hyper-connected, tech-driven metropolis by the 2028 Olympics. Similarly, JUMPSmartMaui, a “smart grid” initiative in Hawaii, was already in place before the Lahaina fires. These plans are not coincidental; they align perfectly with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, which promotes “sustainable” urban development under the guise of combating climate change.

Lahaina’s destruction has sparked discussions about rebuilding the area as a smart city. Governor Josh Green hinted at “potential property deals” to accelerate redevelopment.

Smart cities promise convenience and efficiency, but at what cost? These highly digitized urban environments will require complete control over infrastructure, land, and even people. The World Economic Forum’s infamous prediction, “You will own nothing and be happy,” looms large over this agenda.

BlackRock, Vanguard, and other global investment giants have significant stakes in this transformation, as they stand to profit immensely from land acquisitions and technological integration. Is this an instance of “disaster capitalism?” With their massive investment portfolios, these investment giants wield the power to shape global policies and profit from every stage of the smart city rollout. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has openly advocated for reshaping infrastructure to align with “sustainability” goals, regardless of public resistance.

Supporting this “disaster capitalism” assertion is the fact that several insurance companies pulled out of California in late 2023 and 2024, making it difficult for homeowners to find coverage. The insurance companies cited business risks amid rising replacement costs and the inability to raise premiums adequately. Many policies were canceled, leaving countless residents without coverage when they needed it most.

Malibu Aftermath

But let’s dig a little deeper—who changed the laws and regulations that made it so easy for companies like State Farm to pack up and leave? Was this just incompetence, or was it part of a larger scheme to leave Californians vulnerable, forcing them to rely on government-controlled systems for recovery? Blaming the insurance companies is convenient, but the real responsibility lies with those who created a regulatory nightmare in the first place.

The timing of these fires, coupled with the sudden policy changes that preceded them, suggests a coordinated effort to displace residents and seize valuable real estate under the guise of “rebuilding” and “progress.” These patterns are not limited to Hawaii and California. Across the United States, at least fourteen cities are being primed for smart city conversions. Eminent domain, corporate acquisitions, and sudden “natural disasters” are being leveraged to force these changes. Could your city be next?

The Endgame?

What’s the endgame? These fires appear to be a part of a global push to replace destroyed communities with corporate-controlled “smart cities” aligned with Agenda 2030 goals. Agenda 2030 is a United Nations initiative that aims to “sustainably” reshape global infrastructure. Proponents of this agenda push the narrative of “degrowth,” suggesting that wealthier nations must sacrifice economic prosperity for the sake of global equity. This vision of “sustainability” is built on the false premise of an imminent climate crisis, which is being used to justify land grabs, property confiscations, and invasive technologies.

Palisades Aftermath

It’s the perfect cover for land grabs, property confiscations, and the installation of invasive technologies. By pushing people out with uninsurable risks and devastation, the “powers-that-be” can swoop in, seize the land or buy it for pennies on the dollar, and remake it to fit their dystopian dream of control and surveillance by building “Smart Cities.”

And about those population control theories? Let’s just say the parallels with the Georgia Guidestones’ chilling instructions to reduce the global population to 500 million aren’t exactly a coincidence. Directed energy weapons, ecological warfare, and the purposeful destruction of whole areas—these are the tactics of the so-called “extinction engineers” who think there are just too many people breathing up their precious resources.

But fear not, because some folks aren’t content to sit back and watch as the elites bulldoze their way to total control. President Donald Trump, in a move to dismantle the ideological stranglehold on Tinseltown, recently appointed Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as “Special Ambassadors to Hollywood.”

With these Hollywood heavyweights on the front lines, the fight for truth—whether it’s in the movie industry or in the smoke of “accidental” wildfires—has just gotten a lot more attention.

Malibu Home in Ruins

Lastly, this tragedy is a reminder that God is in control of all things, and you will always be okay if you seek God and His Kingdom and Righteousness first. Everything that you really need in life will be provided for you by God Himself. We will all leave this world, and when we do, we will leave it with nothing but what we have done for our Lord Jesus Christ.

Matthew 6:25-34

We would like to add hope to the end of this story. We can’t live very long without hope, and our hope is bound up in Jesus Christ. Matthew 6 reminds us to seek God first and trust Him to provide for us while we are here, even and especially during the fires and trials of life that come to us all.



Listen to our friend, Mel Gibson, encourage us on this point. Mel lost his Malibu home and possessions in this fire, but rather than moping around and feeling sorry for himself, he is busy encouraging us to look to God and reminding us that there is a purpose higher than ourselves in this trial if we will just look with our hearts to see it. For Gibson, it is a purification of sorts, preparing him for what comes next: the greatest and most important film of his life, “The Resurrection.”

Mel, we are praying for you and your family and for all those who are suffering in California right now due to these fires. We trust that God is comforting and guiding you and providing in ways that only He can.

