The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 2: Cancer Facts and Fictions, Breast Cancer, Hormones, Skin Cancer & Essential Oils

TONIGHT We are airing FREE to the world our GROUNDBREAKING Episode 2 “Cancer Facts and Fictions, Breast Cancer, Hormones, Skin Cancer & Essential Oils”



So many of you tuned in and watched Episode 1 right here so we wanted to give you a portion of Episode 2 here tonight.



This episode, we pull back the curtain on the lies you’ve been told.

Here’s what you’ll uncover…

✅The real deal on how cancer spreads—prepare to be shocked.

✅Breast cancer diagnostics: Which ones actually work, and how mammograms could be doing more harm than good.

✅The overdiagnosis epidemic: Why false positives are scaring women into unnecessary treatments.

✅Hormones and cancer: Big Pharma’s dirty little secret they hope you never figure out.

✅Essential oils that prevent and heal cancer—and why doctors who use them are under attack.

✅Natural remedy from Australia that reversed 70,000 skin cancers … and got the doctor thrown in jail!

✅Erin Elizabeth spills the truth about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and “Think Pink”—how a multinational giant hijacked the idea from a sweet old lady.

✅Mammograms vs. Thermograms: Why the Medical Industry is obsessed with pushing mammograms, despite the fact that thermograms are safer and better.

✅Dr. Veronique’s “7 Essentials”: Your guide to preventing and treating breast cancer—why isn’t everyone talking about this?

✅And so much more...

Don’t let Big Pharma keep you in the dark—watch this episode and arm yourself with the truth.

Reserve Your Free Seat to watch The Truth About Cancer’s “A Global Quest” here: www.TheTruthAboutCancer.tv/Substack

Sign Up to Watch ALL Episodes NOW!



Please help us save lives and share with everyone you know. You just might save their life!

Love you guys! Charlene and Ty and Team TTAC ❤🤍💙

PS I did an X Space today with some of my friends. It was a great conversation and we got some great listeners who left thoughtful comments so I am going to leave a few of them here. But the first comment really got my attention because it is for her and so many like her we created these films - so that we could hand deliver the solutions and options to you so you can take one step at a time toward healing and wellness again. I hope you are watching, learning, sharing. Together we are going to save many lives just by spreading the truth and giving people who are suffereing answers, options, a pathway to healing. You can listen to the X Space conversation here.

Leave a comment

Share