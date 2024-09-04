Playback speed
The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 7: Heal Cancer with Clean Electricity, Unique Water, Natural Sunlight & Combining Superfoods

🍿 Another WATCH PARTY! JOIN US NOW! And be sure to SHARE and help us SAVE LIVES! 🎥
The Truth About Cancer
Sep 04, 2024
⭐TONIGHT: Episode 7 of ‘A Global Quest’

Heal Cancer with Clean Electricity, Unique Water, Natural Sunlight & Combining

This episode is an absolute game-changer! Get ready to have your mind blown as we explore a natural, non-toxic treatment in Europe that’s selectively lethal to cancer cells. But that’s just the start.

✅Water secrets: A Russian scientist from the Chernobyl research team reveals the best water types that protect against radiation damage.

✅Electricity vs. Cancer: Discover the power of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy) and why it’s light-years ahead of the “Big 3” cancer treatments.

✅Magnifying blood 65,000 times: Learn how a groundbreaking French doctor is reversing cancer using a custom-built microscope and a suppressed natural protocol.

✅Royal Society of Medicine: Meet a member who beat pancreatic cancer and find out why they tried to silence her success.

✅Sunlight & Superfoods: See how natural sunlight, chlorella, and wheatgrass are powerful weapons against cancer.

✅Dynamic duo: Discover a protocol that pairs two everyday foods into a cancer-fighting powerhouse reversing cancer worldwide.

✅Hyperbaric oxygen chambers: Explore why this cutting-edge California treatment is under attack by the Cancer Industry.

✅Earth’s magnetic field: Uncover how it’s crucial for your overall health and well-being.

✅Music as medicine: Find out how tunes can heal and stress can kill.

This episode will light you up like never before! Don’t miss it! 😊

Thanks for your support and enjoy watching (and SHARING) Episode 7 TONIGHT at 9pm ET.

We love you! Ty and Charlene ❤🤍💙

