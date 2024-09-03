The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 6: The NOCEBO Effect, Healing Vaccines, Advanced Detoxing & Going Inside A German Cancer Clinic

Episode 6 of ‘A Global Quest’ is a must-see!

The NOCEBO Effect, Healing Vaccines, Advanced Detoxing & Going Inside A German Cancer Clinic

Have you ever heard of the psychological bombshell a cancer diagnosis can drop on your brain? It’s called “Nocebo”—think of it as “placebo’s evil twin.” This nasty little effect can mess with your mind and sabotage your healing, even when the treatment itself is completely fake. Don’t let it take control.

But that’s just one piece of what we’re uncovering in this episode:

✅Detox done right: Learn the exact sequence to properly cleanse your body and set the stage for healing.

✅Inside a Cancer Clinic in Cologne, Germany: Discover cutting-edge therapies, including Dendritic Cell Vaccines, that are turning “terminal” cases into success stories.

✅Meet two women who beat the odds and are thriving today thanks to these “healthy vaccines.”

✅Natural kidney stone remedies: Find out how they can help prevent kidney cancer and more.

✅Dr. Nalini Chilkov’s secret weapon: A “hidden” chemical that detoxifies your body and helps ward off hormone-driven cancers.

✅Medicinal mushrooms: These fungi can boost your body’s natural killer cells by up to 400%—and they fight cancer too.

✅Bras and breast cancer: Discover the shocking truth about how bras can increase cancer risk by blocking your lymphatic system, and what you can do about it.

✅4 powerhouse compounds: Found in your grocery store, these boost your antioxidant levels and supercharge your immune system to fend off cancer.

✅Nature’s medicine: How herbs, foods, and supplements can make chemo and radiation less toxic and more effective.

This episode is packed with life-saving insights you won’t find anywhere else—don’t miss it!

