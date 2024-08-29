The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Episode 1: The True History of Chemotherapy & The Pharmaceutical Monopoly

In CELEBRATION of our 10 Year Anniversary of our Blockbuster Docu-Series Founding in 2014, we are so excited to be bringing back our GROUNDBREAKING docu-series, The Truth About Cancer’s “A Global Quest”



ARE YOU READY to join us? This series was the beginning of the GIANT Health Freedom Movement you see online today. As the Founders of health “docu-series” THIS was the groundbreaking BLOCKBUSTER that started it all! We reached MILLIONS of people around the world with the TRUTH about the Medical Mafia, giving real life-saving solutions that have been hidden for over 100 years by the medical cabal.



Since then we have been censored, banned, persecuted, our lives have been threatened, we had to flee America more than once to keep our family safe from harm, we have been put on a hit list called the “Disinformation Dozen” for telling the truth about COVID and vaccines (I guess that makes us 2 of the most dangerous 12 people out of 8 BILLION people on earth LOL) … but in it all, we press on, FOR YOU. And because we never gave up, we never gave in, many people who would be dead without this film are alive and even cancer free today after watching “A Global Quest.” Here are just a few comments we got on our social media platforms today:

Sign up to watch ALL Episodes HERE

Get Ready to dive into the truth Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know. THIS is Episode 1 of ‘A Global Quest’ → “The True History of Chemotherapy & The Pharmaceutical Monopoly”



This episode is the eye-opener that sets the stage for the entire series.

Here’s what they’ve been hiding from you…



✅ The real history of chemotherapy: Did you know it started with mustard gas from the world wars? Yep.

✅The Dirty Little Secret: Why the AMA is obsessed with patented drugs and couldn’t care less about natural remedies.

✅ The “War on Cancer”: A 50-year “conflict” that’s failed miserably and resulted in millions of deaths.

✅ Proof that corruption and fear are the real weapons keeping cancer patients enslaved.

✅ Big Pharma’s sneaky trick: “Ghost articles” that make it look like doctors are singing their praises, but guess who’s really writing them?

✅Oncologists cashing in: They can legally pocket kickbacks on those toxic chemo drugs.

✅ Meet the heroes: Doctors who dared to cure cancer and paid the ultimate price.

✅ The Hoxsey treatment: Discover the underground cancer cure happening in Mexico and meet the survivors who owe their lives to it.

✅ And that’s just the beginning...

You NEED to watch this—your health might just depend on it.



Reserve Your Free Seat to watch The Truth About Cancer’s “A Global Quest”

Register for YOUR FREE Ticket HERE

We are so glad you have joined us. Please share this Substack and our Trailer page with everyone you know. Watch, share, and pray! With turbo cancers exploding, EVERYONE needs to watch this, which is why we brought it back to you NOW!



With Love Wrapped in SO much Prayer,

Ty and Charlene Bollinger and the TTAC Team