On Friday, August 9, 2024, in a shocking tragedy that has raised more questions than answers, Flight 2283, operated by VoePass Airlines, carrying 62 passengers, crashed 50 miles northwest of São Paulo, Brazil, killing all on board, including six oncologists, two resident doctors, and a prominent attorney who was known for suing airlines. According to Daily Mail, there were initially fifteen doctors who had been scheduled to take the two-hour doomed flight, but seven took an earlier plane.

The doctors on board, who dedicated their lives to battling cancer and researching the controversial link between mRNA vaccines and aggressive "turbo cancers," were en route to an international oncology conference in São Paulo. The group included renowned radiologist Leano Ferrera and pediatric cancer experts Sarah Stella and Silvia Osaki, who were allegedly prepared to present groundbreaking evidence linking the COVID-19 mRNA shots to an increase in autoimmune diseases and aggressive cancers.

Check out this 5-minute clip where Naomi Wolf lays out the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 shots to Alex Jones. And when Alex manages to stay silent for five full minutes, you know it must be important.

[Thank you, Naomi Wolfe, for always telling the truth! And thank you, InfoWars for hosting our good friend, Naomi to discuss this very important topic.]



Just last week, YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki, who led the charge in censoring and banning anyone who told the truth about the so-called "vaccine conspiracy theories" and “vaccine disinformation” succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer. She had pushed hard for everyone to take the COVID-19 shot and boosters. We were a target of the Biden WH and the day Biden called us “Killers” for telling the TRUTH about COVID and vaccines, Susan Wojcicki [i.e. YouTube] removed our “The Truth About Cancer” YouTube channel which had almost 300,000 loyal subscribers and countless MILLIONS of views on single episodes which were very well received by so many health minded people and cancer patients who counted on us to help keep them alive and thriving. We knew that fateful day that our own Government was colluding with YouTube and social media outlets to censor us. Chilling New World.

Despite the mainstream media's relentless efforts, driven by Big Pharma, to dismiss any link between COVID-19 injections and adverse health effects—treating the shots as if they were some kind of magical “cure-all” with no possible side effects—the evidence is overwhelming: the mRNA injections are causing catastrophic harm to many recipients, including “turbo” cancer. Veteran Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis, who has diagnosed over 20,000 cancer patients throughout his esteemed career, reports that he has never encountered anything like this.

[Thanks to TPV Sean on X for this video (@tpvsean) ]

Back to the plane crash…

According to sources, these doctors were on the verge of revealing critical findings that challenged the safety of mRNA COVID-19 injections and potentially linked them to aggressive cancers. An anonymous colleague disclosed that the doctors had been warned against publicizing their research, yet they chose to proceed, fully aware of the potential risks.

[Thanks to TPV Sean on X for this video (@tpvsean) ]

Videos of the event show that the sky was clear when the plane started spiraling in an unusual circling motion before crashing. Given the perfect weather conditions and the fact that seven other doctors slated to be on the same flight switched to an earlier plane at the last minute, this is quite disturbing. The “official story” suggests the plane may have encountered sudden icing on its wings, leading to the crash. And that’s certainly possible.

But the absence of a mayday call from the experienced pilot, Danilo Romano, and the lack of mechanical issues prior to the crash have fueled theories that this was more than just a tragic accident. Could it be that this crash was deliberately orchestrated to eliminate key figures whose groundbreaking work posed a threat to powerful interests in Big Pharma? After all, companies like Pfizer, deeply invested in the very injections under scrutiny, have a lot to lose if these professionals were allowed to present their findings.

This looks eerily similar to the mysterious deaths of holistic doctors over the years—a pattern our friend Erin Elizabeth has exposed extensively. It seems like those who challenge the status quo face consequences that are more than just career-ending.

The aviation industry might be eager to dismiss any allegations of foul play, but the convergence of clear skies, high-profile passengers, and the unexpected decisions of seven other doctors to change their flights raises significant concerns. Oh yeah, we mentioned this earlier, but it’s worth reiterating. Among the 62 victims was attorney Laiana Vasatta, known for her work in airline litigation.

Hmmmmmm…… 🤔

Considering the high stakes—cancer research, Big Pharma interests, and legal battles against major corporations—it’s not far-fetched to suspect that this crash could be more than just a tragic accident. Could it have been orchestrated to remove these crucial figures? The timing, passenger list, and ideal flying conditions make it hard to dismiss as mere coincidence without a thorough investigation. We’re not saying everything is a conspiracy, but when it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck... well, you get the idea.

As the inquiry progresses and conclusions are drawn, this incident highlights the risks faced by those who confront powerful entities. Whether or not foul play is ultimately proven, the loss of these doctors is significant—not only for their families and colleagues but also for the global fight against cancer and ongoing debates about the safety of mRNA shots. Until the whole truth is uncovered, the plane crash in Brazil will continue to be a source of deep concern and speculation.

Leave a comment

Share