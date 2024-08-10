YouTube removed our “The Truth About Cancer” channel which had episodes teaching people how to heal their bodies of cancer with many millions of views and close to 300,000 loyal subscribers from around the world. We had testimonies from cancer patients who watched our films who were sent home to die by their doctors who didn’t know any better, but then they watched our films and were very much alive and cancer free after learning from us how to heal their bodies.



If Susan would have watched our films rather than removing them from YouTube, she (along with millions of other people who also died without our information and YouTube content) may still be alive today.

Censorship kills. RIP Susan Wojcicki. In an honest decent world our TTAC YouTube channel would still be online ready to be watched so the world could be healed, you would have watched our films and you would still be alive and overseeing YouTube. I wish that was really how it was.



If only. 😢



Here is the link to this Post on Twitter if you would like to join the discuss there.

Here is our Instagram post on Susan’s death.

Here is our Telegram post.



We are grateful for Substack, for hosting us and allowing us to bring you the truth without fear of censorship and removal. We will be writing more about this situation so please stay tuned!



Also, I wanted to share with you a post on X we put out just now addressing this censorship (which is killing a lot of people) directly to Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai who all censor us severely. And without our content, films, and life saving information, they could end up in Susan’s untimely shoes - an early grave. Since we are super shadow-banned on Twitter, it is unlikely they will see it, unless a lot of you help us by reposting this post and tagging all three men in your repost and in the comments of this post:



Censorship kills and this time it killed the one who censored us. 💔



I want to conclude this sad Substack with a reminder of why we do what we do. Here are a few videos of us sharing our testimony about why we make our films and create our life-saving content for you.



Get your tissues ready. Watch, and then please share this Substack, join our other channels, and please pray for us. Pray Twitter, Google, Facebook and Instagram will remove the censorship on our channels and that YouTube would restore our channels so people would have easy access to our life saving content once again.

All our Love,

Ty and Charlene

Thanks for reading The Truth About Cancer! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment