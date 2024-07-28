Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President of the United States, has a political career fraught with controversies, questionable decisions, racism, and allegations of gross incompetence. Here's the lowdown on the woman who appears to be the DNC’s choice for “commander in chief.”

Let's talk about Kamala Harris's illustrious political debut. How did she kickstart her career? By cozying up to Willie Brown, the then-Mayor of San Francisco. That's right, in the early '90s, she dated Brown, who was not only significantly older but also still married at the time. Classy, right? Brown has been open about their relationship and even boasted about how he helped boost her career by appointing her to state boards and commissions. And, oh, he also made sure she received a nice, hefty salary along the way. Nothing screams "meritocracy" like a bit of pillow talk with the right (married) man.

Harris eventually became a prosecuting attorney, and her tenure as a prosecutor is a masterclass in hypocrisy and harshness, especially against African Americans. While serving as San Francisco's District Attorney and later as California's Attorney General, Harris's office prosecuted numerous low-level drug offenses, leading to the incarceration of a disproportionate number of black men. But her draconian approach didn't stop there.

Harris has been criticized for her office’s decision to withhold evidence that could have exonerated prisoners. In one notable case, a judge condemned her office for not disclosing information about a police lab technician who had been accused of intentionally sabotaging evidence​. This led to the dismissal of over 1,000 drug-related cases. Harris later claimed she was “unaware” of these actions, a statement that many found implausible given her position. So, she was either completely incompetent or lying. Take your pick.

As California's Attorney General, Harris's office not only prosecuted low-level drug offenses but also blocked evidence that could have freed an innocent man (Kevin Cooper) from death row. This isn't a minor oversight; it's a blatant disregard for justice and human life. Harris oversaw the convictions of nearly 2,000 people for marijuana offenses, Bay Area News Group reported in 2020. She put more black men in jail for drug charges than any other prosecutor in California, and let’s not forget her infamous hyena laugh when asked if she had ever smoked marijuana herself.

Yeah, that's right, over 2,000 people were jailed for marijuana violations under her watch, and she found the topic of smoking pot to be amusing. Talk about hypocrisy.

Let’s not overlook her role as Vice President, which has been nothing short of an abysmal disaster. During the BLM riots of 2020 (which Harris described as “mostly peaceful”) when America's cities were literal battle zones, she supported the insurrections even as they turned violent, stating, “They’re not going to stop, and they should not.” Amidst police cars set ablaze, businesses burnt to the ground, over $2 billion in damages, looting, and dozens of people killed with hundreds injured, what was Kamala doing? She was posting on social media to help raise money for the insurrectionists and thugs who had been arrested.

And … surprise surprise … many of those criminals and thugs she helped bail out went on to commit more crimes and violent acts, including murder.

In addition to supporting riots and bailing out criminals, Harris’s frequent nonsensical statements, such as her remarks about loving yellow school buses and Venn diagrams (with those “three circles”) have done little to enhance her image as a serious leader​. It’s painfully obvious she doesn’t read her briefings, evident in her nonsensical ramblings like, “It is time for us to do what we do, and we do it every day, so it’s time for us to keep doing what we do.” Seriously, what does that even mean?

But that’s not an isolated statement. Harris's performance as Vice President has been marred by frequent gaffes and awkward public appearances. Her speeches are often filled with nervous laughter and vague platitudes, which critics argue demonstrate a lack of understanding and preparation. Despite claiming to be well-versed in the issues, her responses in interviews and debates have often been superficial and incoherent, leading to questions about her intellectual capabilities.

From the nonsensical “it is time for us to do what we do, and we do it every day, so it’s time for us to keep doing what we do” to the bewildering “we all watched the television coverage of just yesterday, and that’s on top of everything else that we know and don’t know yet based on what we’ve been able to see, and because we’ve seen it or not doesn’t mean that it hasn’t happened,” her remarks have often left the public and critics baffled​ and scratching their heads. Heck, just listening to her will make your teeth itch!

Her rambling speeches are filled with word salads like, “What can be unburdened by what has been,” and nonsensical statements about the significance of time. It’s as if she strings words together without any regard for meaning or coherence.

Our only regret is that we didn’t know Kamala in college. She could have helped us turn a 2-page essay into a solid 5 pager with her incredible “word salad” abilities.

Back in college, we only knew how to tweak the font size, spacing, and margins to hit that page requirement, but this tactic would've been a game-changer! The mainstream media insists that Kamala is super appealing to younger voters, particularly the college crowd. But hold on—they might think twice after hearing her ridiculously condescending comment about the 18 to 24 demographic.

Harris infamously stated, not once but twice, that "220 million Americans had died" from the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the entire population of the United States is around 330 million, this statement was not just a slip of the tongue but a glaring example of her disconnect from reality and low IQ. In the words of a friend of ours, Kamala is "a woman who is clearly an incompetent dolt” and a “pretentious worm.”

In addition to her apparent lack of intelligence, her morals are equally questionable. When it comes to moral integrity, Harris is a complete farce. She had no problem calling Joe Biden a racist during the 2020 debates, only to flip-flop and defend him as not being a racist once she snagged the VP spot. And let’s not forget, Biden has been caught numerous times using the "N" word. Yet, Harris has no issue cozying up to him when it suits her ambitions.

I guess Biden's nasty, racist comments didn’t bother Kamala because she’s not a member of the race he’s name-calling. You see, Harris is the daughter of Donald J. Harris, who was born in Jamaica, and Shyamala Gopalan Harris from India. This means Kamala isn't exactly "African American" unless you believe in some sort of "fairy tale" DNA where you take an Indian and a Jamaican and somehow get an African American. Talk about a magical gene pool! Here’s a video where a black woman claims she’s voting for Kamala because she’s a black woman, and then she gets a reality check.

As the gentleman in the video mentioned, Kamala Harris has one of the worst civil rights records around. She was instrumental in creating the "school-to-prison" pipeline and, despite a Supreme Court order to release 5,000 non-violent drug offenders from California jails, she kept them incarcerated because she claimed they were needed for "firefighting" and other public services. This essentially amounts to modern-day indentured servitude and slavery. But then again, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Perhaps the most glaring example of Harris’s hypocrisy is her own family’s history with slavery. Genealogical research reveals that Kamala’s four-times-paternal-great-grandfather, Hamilton Brown, was a prominent slave owner in Jamaica who opposed the abolition of slavery in 1832 and received substantial compensation from the British government for his slaves. So it appears that Harris, who has supported slavery reparations, might just want to get out her checkbook and start writing some checks…

And then there’s the whole "border czar" debate. Is she or isn’t she? Harris has been a colossal failure in addressing the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, and to cover this up, the mainstream media's professional fibbers are now claiming Kamala was never in charge of the border. How convenient. But hold on—this claim is flat-out contradicted by numerous videos from the very same outlets that are now denying it. Here's the video: decide for yourself, but be prepared—the level of duplicity might just make your head explode.



In the words of George Orwell in his book 1984: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears, it was their final, most essential command.” But just in case that video wasn’t enough, here’s a video of Biden appointing her to “lead our efforts … in stemming the migration to our southern border.”

So, she was the border czar—no question about it—which makes it odd that she never bothered to visit the border. But then again, according to Harris, she hasn't visited Europe either, so it’s apparently no big deal. Who needs first-hand knowledge of a crisis when you can just talk about it from a cozy office? It's like saying you're an expert on wine because you've seen a vineyard in a documentary. Classic Kamala.

This flippant remark underscores her disconnect and lack of seriousness in addressing critical national issues. The statement “I haven’t been to Europe either” highlights her complete ineptitude and disconnect from her responsibilities. Her efforts, or lack thereof, have only exacerbated the crisis, leaving the border in disarray. And all those illegals crossing the border she’s never visited, are flooding our country, taking jobs, getting free handouts, free hotels, and medical insurance. But according to Kamala - even though Title 8, Sections 1325 and 1326 of the U.S. Code make it a federal crime to enter or reenter the country without authorization - being “undocumented” is not a crime. Because who cares about laws when you can just redefine them, right?

Imagine this: an unknown, uninvited person sneaks into your house—not through the front door, but through an unlocked basement window. This person demands to stay. When you call the authorities, they tell you this intruder now has access to your food, beds, bathroom, and clothing, and you must fund their chosen activities from that moment on. You've got a young family to protect and support, but hey, according to Kamala, you should be totally fine with this, right?

In addition to being clueless on the border issue, she’s a complete buffoon when it comes to international affairs. Check out this “enlightening” quote from Harris about Ukraine – “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that's wrong."

And when Kamala meets with world leaders, she knows how crucial it is to dive into the most pressing topics. So, naturally, she prioritizes discussing the color of her clothes and her preferred pronouns. Forget about tedious issues like international conflicts, trade agreements, or global pandemics—Kamala ensures the conversation stays focused on the truly important matters.

She nailed it! Her suit was blue! Good job Kamala! She may be a dolt and may cackle like a hyena, but at least we know her pronouns and what she’s wearing! When it comes to the trainwreck that is Kamala Harris, it's easy to get lost in the endless ineptitude and that infamous cackle. But don’t let that fool you. This is a dangerously race-obsessed neo-Marxist Communist whose voting record is among the most radically far-left in the Senate.



When you hear the word "equity" from Kamala Harris, consider it a giant red flag. This is pure Marxist ideology at play. Unsurprisingly, her father was a Marxist professor, and she’s all about getting everyone to the "same place," regardless of the consequences. This kind of thinking has led to millions dead and countless lives ruined. It’s not just idiotic; it’s pure evil. In the words of our friend we quoted above, “Smart and evil is preferable to stupid and evil. She is the latter. So damn dumb.”

When a government tries to force everyone into the same mold, the result is always disastrous—think bread lines or worse. Kamala Harris isn’t just a socialist wannabe; she’s a full-blown communist in everything but name. The path she advocates isn't just flawed; it's a recipe for widespread suffering and oppression.

So when you hear Kamala Harris speak, remember this: beneath the cackling laughter and jumbled word salads lies a dangerously incompetent, hypocritical, and morally bankrupt politician, propped up by the Democratic establishment. She's not just a liability; she's a ticking time bomb for American democracy.

And if that doesn't convince you, just note the mainstream media's deafening silence on her abysmal record. They're too busy propping her up as the next big thing to notice the house of cards collapsing around her. The DNC is pushing her to be the first "woman" President, even though many of them can't define what a "woman" actually is.

Ironic, isn’t it?

Oh yeah, we just published an article titled “U.S. Democracy Under Siege with Deep State Coup?” which contained information on some strange anomalies with Biden, such as his ears and what appears to be a mask in some videos. Here’s another photo that certainly will make you think. Is it normal for people to have massive growth spurts at 81?

