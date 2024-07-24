The sudden and baffling actions surrounding Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential race have set off a whirlwind of speculation about a possible "Deep State" coup d'etat. This isn't just a minor political hiccup; it looks like a well-planned maneuver, so let’s look at the details, and you can decide for yourself.

Consider the timeline: Biden repeatedly insisted that he wouldn’t drop out despite pressures from Democratic party bigwigs. Then, he allegedly contracted COVID-19 and vanished from public view for almost a week. During this time, his campaign co-chair emphatically denied any plans for Biden to withdraw. Yet, hours later, Biden’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a screenshot document announcing his exit from the race without any substantial proof that Biden himself wrote it.

And here’s the kicker: his campaign aides and staff are caught off guard, finding out about the so-called decision through X, just like the rest of us. Not suspicious at all, right? Adding to the intrigue, the signature on Biden’s memo announcing his withdrawal has been proven to be a forgery.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to become the nominee within 24 hours of the post. Biden's X account now prominently features a Kamala ad as the profile header, and their campaign headquarters has been swiftly rebranded to erase Biden’s name. During a small event, Harris awkwardly referred to Biden being on a "recorded call" before correcting to "phone," raising further questions. And then there was the alleged phone call to the Harris campaign headquarters, urging the Democratic Party to "embrace" her candidacy. Well, we uploaded the audio file from Biden's alleged phone call to a "deep fake detector." The analysis showed a 94.85% chance that Biden's voice was AI-generated.

Share

This adds weight to the argument that the Deep State may be manipulating the narrative even though Biden is not on board! Remember, there’s no honor among thieves! The Democrats stole the 2020 election, so they’ll have no qualms about betraying Biden, whom they see as a liability due to his plummeting poll numbers and deteriorating physical health and mental abilities.

After disappearing for nearly a week, Biden reappeared today (July 23), stepping off a plane and slipping into a black car. Has he publicly acknowledged his withdrawal from the race? Absolutely not. In fact, when a reporter confronted him about his supposed exit, Biden seemed utterly baffled, as if he hadn’t a clue he’d dropped out. Seriously, check it out—this whole situation just keeps getting weirder.

But wait, there's a twist. Is the guy we see on TV even Joe Biden? Who knows! Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. Tons of videos are floating around showing "Biden" with what looks like a rubber mask and an oddly rubbery chin. Seriously, are we supposed to just accept that this is the real deal? Or are we all just getting played?

[Thanks to Greg Reese and the Reese Report for the video]

X is filled with posts and videos about the masks. It is one of the only social media platforms left where we can post and exchange information without being censored, penalized, and deleted. Facebook is still the worst. We have over 1.5 MILLION followers on Facebook who we can barely talk to anymore because when we do we get clobbered by Facebook. So thank you, Elon Musk, for allowing us to share truth on X. Sadly our Twitter channels remain heavily shadow-banned or still suspended. This happened under the old admin at Twitter. We hope to be restored on X to complete freedom. For now, we are very grateful for Substack and its owner who worked with us to bring the bulk of the The Truth About Cancer community here.





Here is one of many videos on this topic we found on X:

This isn't just science fiction from "Mission Impossible"; it's a reality substantiated by an early 1990s discussion between President George H.W. Bush and Jonna Mendez, the CIA's former chief of disguise. Mendez famously wore a mask and successfully fooled President Bush during their conversation. If the CIA could achieve such a high level of disguise decades ago, it raises serious concerns about the authenticity of Biden's recent public appearances.

[Thanks to Greg Reese and the Reese Report for the video]

Further fueling suspicion are the inconsistencies in Biden's physical appearance, such as differing earlobes. Earlobes are unique to each individual and do not change shape, suggesting that the Biden we see today might not be the same person.

Does this irrefutably prove we're being played? That actors are running around in Biden masks? Of course not. Maybe Biden's earlobes just have a mind of their own, changing shapes whenever they feel like it. Maybe his skin, which looks like a cheap rubber mask, is just super-duper wrinkly in a way that nobody else’s skin ever is. Sure, let’s go with that. That’s the ticket! But these odd physical anomalies, paired with his bizarre behavior and the radio silence from Biden himself, certainly make it look like we’re witnessing a sophisticated deception by the Deep State.

Thank you for reading The Truth About Cancer. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

But let’s not get too hung up on whether Biden is alive, sick, or dead. For the past 50 years, almost every US President has been a mere figurehead, a puppet for the military-industrial complex and the banksters. These same forces are still in charge and searching for a new puppet to replace puppet Biden.

The American people deserve transparency and integrity in the electoral process, and any attempt to undermine this must be met with unwavering resistance. Isn't it interesting that the mantra "Donald Trump will destroy democracy" is being regurgitated by the party that appears to be nominating a candidate (Kamala Harris) who nobody voted for? This is a coup. An insurrection. The Democrats are not the party of democracy.

In times like these, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious, but let’s remember that truth and justice can come to light, even when things seem darkest. We need to stay strong and demand transparency and accountability from our leaders. Our collective strength and determination can cut through lies and manipulation. As we face these challenges, let’s find hope and comfort in Psalm 27:1: "The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?"

And finally, for those of you itching to reprimand us for daring to touch politics instead of sticking to cancer or vaccines, there's a handy UNSUBSCRIBE button at the bottom of the page. Feel free to click it and head elsewhere. We will write about whatever we want, whenever we want, and no one is going to tell us that politics is off-limits. Our mission is to share the TRUTH that keeps us FREE. So, go on, click that UNSUBSCRIBE button and annoy someone else. Bye-bye now!

Share

Leave a comment