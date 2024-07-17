In the wake of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on Saturday, one would expect a nation to come together in condemnation of such a heinous act. Instead, many Democrats and their allies in Hollywood have responded with absurd and divisive rhetoric, revealing a disturbing lack of unity against violence and terrorism.

This event should have been a rallying point for Americans of all political stripes to stand together against assassination attempts and political violence. However, the reaction from some on the left, heavily influenced by ant-Trump brainwashing and clearly in the advanced stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome (“TDS”) has been nothing short of disgraceful and vile. TDS causes liberals to come completely unglued, abandon all logic, and embarrass themselves in public settings.

And of course, for the past 8 years, we have had a steady barrage of constant hate and dreams of assassinating Donald Trump. Here’s a peek down memory lane to help jog your memory:

The attempted assassination of President Trump was a shocking and deplorable act. Period. It should have been unequivocally condemned by all. But instead, some "celebrities" have taken to social media and public platforms to mock the situation. Less than 24 hours after the assassination attempt, actor Jack Black was on stage with his band ‘Tenacious Din’ in Sydney, Australia, when he brought a birthday cake for band mate Kyle Gass and asked him to make a wish.

Gass replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”



The level of vitriol and disregard for human life is not just appalling; it's dangerously divisive. To his credit, Black has since stated that he was "blindsided" by what was said on stage and that he doesn't condone hate speech or violence. Apparently, his band mate (Gass) has been brainwashed and blinded by his irrational hatred. But this is merely one of many "celebrities," college professors, political pundits, and government employees spewing similar bile about Trump.

According to The Federalist, Jenna Howell, reportedly an employee at the FBI's research identity department, posted a disturbing image of the Grim Reaper attempting to grab a Trump doll from a claw machine. The caption on the post read, “Awww so close.” Additionally, she shared a meme criticizing those who condemn political violence, which stated, “Y'all gun-toting, 2nd Amendment-loving hillbillies better just sit down and stay quiet unless you're gonna change your mind on gun control.” It appears that Howell has since deactivated her social media accounts.

And then you have deranged lunatics like this posting on TikTok…

And then there is this women lamenting the bullet did not kill President Trump:

One more shocking mishmash of crazy that went uber viral the day after the Assassination attempt on DJT’s life was this:

Hateful, vile statements like these not only trivialize the seriousness of the recent assassination attempt but also fuel an already toxic political climate. It's a stark reminder of how deep the hatred for Trump runs among segments of the lunatic left, who seem incapable of separating their political disagreements from basic human decency.



Imagine if the roles were reversed. If there had been an attempt on Joe Biden’s life and conservatives made similar comments, there would be immediate and justified outrage. The Secret Service would swiftly visit those making such threats, and the media would condemn the rhetoric in the strongest terms. Yet, when it comes to President Trump, the double standard is glaring. The leftist media turns a blind eye or, worse, subtly encourages this dangerous narrative.

This hypocrisy is alarming and indicative of a broader issue within the political discourse in the United States. There is a troubling trend where violence is excused or even celebrated if it aligns with one's political beliefs. This sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the very foundations of democracy. Political violence should never be tolerated, regardless of the target or the perpetrator.

From the beginning of his presidency in 2016, Trump has been portrayed as the ultimate villain, a caricature of evil. This relentless narrative has desensitized many to the idea of violence against him. It’s a classic example of how propaganda can dehumanize an individual, making it easier for people to justify extreme measures against them.

This is reminiscent of the way Jews were demonized during World War II. The Nazi regime's relentless propaganda painted Jews as subhuman, evil, and the source of allsocietal problems. This dehumanization made it easier for ordinary people to justify the horrific violence and genocide committed against them. In a chillingly similar fashion, the media and deep state's portrayal of Trump as a monstrous figure has stripped him of his humanity in the eyes of many, making the idea of violence against him seem acceptable to some.

When a person or group is dehumanized to this extent, it erodes the moral barriers that would normally prevent violent actions. Just as Nazi propaganda conditioned the public to accept and even participate in atrocities against Jews, the constant vilification of Trump has numbed many to the potential consequences of such extreme hatred. The danger lies in how easily this dehumanization can lead to real-world violence, as people begin to see extreme measures as not only justified but necessary.

Oh, we can already hear the ignorant whining: “What does this have to do with cancer?” or “What does this have to do with vaccines?” or “Why are you talking about politics?” Well, sit down and let us enlighten you. This topic is directly tied to our mission to spread TRUTH (about ALL topics) and our relentless pursuit to maintain freedom and liberty in the USA. So, before you start with your clueless complaints, understand that this is about more than just politics—it's about defending our rights and freedoms from those who would love nothing more than to see them stripped away.

This attempted assassination is a direct assault on our liberty. The responses to this attempt will be indicative of whether we stay free—through unity against evil and tyranny—or become enslaved to the globalists who want to rule over us, resulting from continued divisiveness. If we allow violence and hatred to dictate our actions, we risk losing the very freedoms that define us as a nation. This moment is a test of our resolve to stand against tyranny and uphold the values of liberty and justice for all.We must remember that our rights to free speech, protest, make personal health decisions, and seek alternative treatments are interconnected and form the bedrock of a free society. When these rights are threatened, whether through political violence or oppressive legislation, we must unite to defend them. The deep state's influence and the media's role in spreading disinformation are designed to fracture our society and weaken our collective resolve.

This moment is a litmus test for our society. Will we rise above hatred and come together to defend our freedoms, or will we allow ourselves to be torn apart by those who wish to see the USA weakened? Will we come together to denounce violence unequivocally, or will we allow ourselves to be divided and conquered by those who seek to control us? Our reaction will determine whether we remain a free people or become subjects of a globalist agenda that prioritizes control over liberty.

The absurd and divisive responses from some Democrats and Hollywood figures in the wake of the attempted assassination of President Trump should serve as a wake-up call. It’s a stark reminder of how far political discourse has fallen and how much work remains to restore civility and respect in the political arena. But instead of seizing this moment to denounce violence and promote unity, the left has chosen to double down on their divisive rhetoric. This is a critical time for America, a time when leaders from both sides should be calling for calm and condemning any form of violence unequivocally. Yet, the deranged left seems more interested in scoring political points and fueling their base’s hatred.

The consequences of this divisive rhetoric are profound. It not only deepens the political chasm in the country but also emboldens those who might consider taking more violent actions. When influential figures and politicians suggest that violence is acceptable if directed at the "right" targets, it creates a perilous environment where the rule of law and civil discourse are eroded.

It’s time for the nation to take a stand against all forms of political violence, regardless of the target. This should be a moment of introspection for both sides of the political spectrum. The attempted assassination of any political leader is an attack on democracy itself. It threatens the nation's very fabric and should be met with universal condemnation.

Moreover, it’s essential to recognize the media's and influential figures' role in shaping public opinion. They are responsible for promoting peace and unity, rather than stoking the flames of division and hatred. The absurd and divisive responses from some on the left only serve to deepen the divide and undermine the principles of democracy. We must rise above this rhetoric and achieve a more united and peaceful future for the USA.

In conclusion, the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump has ripped the mask off a glaring double standard and revealed just how dangerously divided this country is. It's high time for Americans to unite against all forms of violence. But the hypocritical, vile, low-IQ responses from the anti-Trump haters make it crystal clear that we need unity and vigilance more than ever. We must fiercely reject violence and authoritarianism in all forms, defend our rights with everything we've got, and stand together against the forces that want to strip away our freedoms. This is the mission of TTAC & TTAV, and it’s a mission every freedom-loving American must get behind.

Oh yeah, one more thing…

In our recent article titled “Assassination Attempt on President Trump: A Direct Consequence of Media's Hate Campaign,” we stated, “The core message of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is a dangerous racist, sexist, authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. And the anti-American, Trump-hating mainstream media has been gleefully comparing Trump to "Hitler" for years. … But now, when there's an assassination attempt, they all feign shock and surprise.”

After we published the article, we had a chorus of ignorant idiots boldly claiming that Democrats never spewed hatred toward Trump, the mainstream media was perfectly fair and unbiased in their coverage of him, and that all allegations to the contrary were pure fabrication. It's as if they've been living under a rock for the past several years, oblivious to the relentless barrage of vitriol and bias aimed at Trump from every corner of the political and media establishment. It's like denying the existence of gravity while standing on a scale.

So, this video is for you…

