Yesterday, on July 13, 2024, President Trump narrowly escaped a bullet fired by a would-be assassin during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The outcome would have been devastating if not for his fortunate glance to the right. This blatant assassination attempt in broad daylight reeks of radical Leftist or deep state involvement, a direct result of the baseless hate campaign against Trump for the past eight years. Since 2016, the radical, leftist, anti-American, Trump-hating mainstream media has relentlessly spewed venom and vitriol and incited violence against Trump, culminating in this assassination attempt.

The former president was minutes into his speech in front of a crowd of tens of thousands when several gunshots interrupted the event. Trump grabbed his right ear before Secret Service agents quickly brought him down to the floor near the podium. Several more shots rang out while the president was down. Moments later, back on his feet and flanked by Secret Service agents, blood streaming down his face, the president defiantly pumped his fist three times to the crowd, exclaiming, "Fight…Fight…Fight!" The crowd erupted in a powerful chant of "USA...USA...USA." He then walked down from the stage surrounded by agents.

Just days ago, Biden declared, "It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye," and let's not forget Jill Biden labeling Trump as "evil." The core message of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is a dangerous racist, sexist, authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. And the anti-American, Trump-hating mainstream media has been gleefully comparing Trump to "Hitler" for years.

But now, when there's an assassination attempt, they all feign shock and surprise. Hypocrisy much? It's time to hold them responsible for the dangerous consequences of their biased reporting and outright lies. Remember, these media sellouts and traitors are operating under the same CIA deep state playbook that orchestrated the JFK assassination.

There were some anomalies that need to be investigated as well. A particularly striking instance involves an eyewitness who pointed out the shooter before the shots were fired. According to the BBC, the eyewitness stated, "We're pointing at the guy... we saw him with a rifle... the police didn't know what was going on. We TOLD Secret Service before shots rang out. Then Secret Service blew his head off."

This account raises critical questions about the response time and situational awareness of the law enforcement agencies present. The eyewitness's observation suggests that there was an opportunity to prevent the shooter from firing, yet the shots were still discharged. If the shooter was indeed identified before firing, it implies that the threat was recognized but not neutralized in time. This delay could have resulted in more severe consequences had it not been for the swift action of the Secret Service agents who ultimately neutralized the would-be assassin.



Another eye witness says that he told law officers there was a man on the roof climbing between multiple rooftops and they did absolutely nothing to stop him until it was too late! We need an investigation into the Trump assassination attempt immediately!

And right on cue, CNN i.e. Really Fake News, reported that President Donald Trump fell on the stage so Secret Service helped him off stage. They must have been thinking of Joe Biden who has fallen multiple times and needs help on and off of every stage he enters and exits. Shameful lies. This is a very serious situation. An attempt on President Trump’s life just happened. But CNN reduces this moment to this pathetic headline.

Thank God, President Trump is safe with a minor injury after the attempt on his life. The person who allegedly shot him is dead, according to the Butler County district attorney. Sadly, an innocent rallygoer was also killed in the attack. Our friend, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who is mounting an independent bid for the White House, wrote on X, “Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family.”

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is okay." North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, another possible vice presidential pick, posted on X, calling for prayers for the former president: "Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family, and everyone attending the rally today."

We agree with our friend, Eric Trump, who told Fox News that his dad is the “toughest guy I’ve ever met.”

Not long after President Trump left the rally and was taken to the hospital for medical attention, he posted on TruthSocial to assure America he was okay and to share his condolences to the family of the person who was killed at the rally the assassin. He ended his statement with “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

We have never seen anything like this. They just can’t keep President Donald Trump down. This next image sums it up well:

Donald landed in New Jersey just after midnight ET looking well and unfazed. It’s truly remarkable watching this man continue to fight for America, for us.

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper." (Psalm 91)

Thank you, Lord, for protecting Donald Trump!

We love you, President Trump! We are praying for you. God bless you, Ty & Charlene 🙏🏻❤️🤍💙🇺🇸



Additional pictures:

Closeup of Donald Trump after the shot

You can see the bullet flying in the air toward Donald Trump in this picture.

In the above short video clip, Donald Trump moves his head at around the 6 second mark. That movement literally saved his life. Clearly this was divine intervention. God is watching over President Trump.

My good friend, Marla Maples, posted the above beautiful image on her Instagram that really captures the moment of God’s love and protection. Let’s raise our hearts to heaven where Jesus is seated at the right hand of the Father.



And remember these words, keep looking heavenward and pray for our leaders. Pray that God would have mercy on us and infuse our country with His marvelous light and blessing and prosperity. Let’s memorize and meditate on this precious promise to us from the Lord and continue to lift up President Donald Trump and his family during this time. And let’s pray for America.



”If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)

