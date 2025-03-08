The Cancer Cash Cow

Cancer—a word that strikes fear into the hearts of many—is not just a disease; it's a multi-billion-dollar industry. In 2023, global spending on cancer medicines reached $223 billion, marking a $25 billion increase from 2022. This expenditure is projected to grow significantly, potentially reaching $409 billion by 2028.

Let’s talk about cancer treatments. You know, the ones that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, make you vomit your guts out, lose your hair, and leave you so weak you can barely function. Chemotherapy and radiation are the gold standard, right? Well, what if we told you there are cheap, widely available, and far less toxic drugs that have shown remarkable promise in treating cancer—drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole? But wait, you won’t hear about these from your oncologist. Why? Because Big Pharma can’t make billions off drugs that cost pennies, and Big Pharma owns medical education in the USA! That’s why!

Let’s dive into the science and the scandal of why these treatments are being ignored while the “cancer industrial complex” keeps pushing its toxic, profit-driven agenda.

Ivermectin: Not Just for Horses and Parasites

Ivermectin, the drug that became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic (and was promptly demonized by the media, has been quietly making waves in cancer research. According to a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, ivermectin exhibits anti-cancer properties by targeting multiple pathways involved in tumor growth and survival. It inhibits the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, which is crucial for cancer cell proliferation, and induces apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells while sparing healthy ones.

A 2021 study in Anticancer Research found that ivermectin significantly reduced the viability of breast cancer cells and enhanced the efficacy of conventional chemotherapy drugs. Another study in The Moss Report highlighted its ability to disrupt cancer cell metabolism and inhibit angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels that feed tumors).

But hey, why use a cheap, well-tolerated drug when you can pump patients full of expensive, toxic chemo cocktails?

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole: Dewormers That Deworm Cancer

Fenbendazole and mebendazole are anti-parasitic drugs commonly used to treat worms in animals and humans. But guess what? They also have potent anti-cancer properties. A groundbreaking study published in PMC (PubMed Central) demonstrated that fenbendazole disrupts cancer cell metabolism by inhibiting glucose uptake and microtubule formation, effectively starving cancer cells to death.

The same study showed that fenbendazole, when combined with vitamin E and a high-fat diet, significantly reduced tumor growth in mice. Similarly, mebendazole has been shown to inhibit glioblastoma (brain cancer) by targeting cancer stem cells and disrupting their ability to proliferate.

But wait, there’s more! A 2023 article in Natural News highlighted the synergistic pairing of ivermectin and fenbendazole, which together create a powerful anti-cancer protocol. This combination has been shown to enhance apoptosis, inhibit tumor growth, and even prevent metastasis.

Yet, despite this mounting evidence, these drugs remain on the sidelines, relegated to the realm of “alternative” treatments. Why? Because they’re cheap, unpatentable, and don’t require a team of specialists to administer.

The Big Pharma Playbook: Profits Over Patients

Let’s get real for a moment. The cancer industry is a multi-billion-dollar behemoth. Why would Big Pharma want to promote a dewormer or an antiparasitic drug when they can charge $10,000 per dose for their patented chemo drugs?

The answer is simple: they wouldn’t.

An article in the Financial Times highlighted the staggering costs associated with developing new cancer treatments, noting that the race for a cure has become a “$1 Trillion Industry.” The article discusses how the focus on high-revenue treatments often leaves affordable alternatives in the shadows, regardless of their efficacy.

The suppression of ivermectin and fenbendazole as cancer treatments is a classic example of how profit motives trump patient care. These drugs are off-patent, meaning there’s no financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies to fund large-scale clinical trials or promote their use. Instead, they pour millions into lobbying, marketing, and discrediting alternative treatments.

And let’s not forget the role of regulatory agencies like the FDA, which Big Pharma heavily influences. Despite the growing body of evidence supporting the use of ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer, these drugs remain off-label for oncology, leaving patients to navigate the murky waters of alternative medicine on their own.

Share The Truth About Cancer

The Human Cost of Ignoring Evidence

While Big Pharma counts its profits, real people are suffering. Chemotherapy and radiation are brutal, often leaving patients with lifelong side effects and no guarantee of a cure. Meanwhile, drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole offer a gentler, more targeted approach to cancer treatment—one that could potentially save lives without destroying them in the process.

Consider the case of Joe Tippens, a stage 4 lung cancer patient who was given months to live. After stumbling upon fenbendazole, he decided to give it a try. Within months, his tumors had shrunk significantly, and he went into remission. His story, detailed on Cancer Choices, is just one of many anecdotal accounts of these drugs’ potential.

Enter Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal advocate for medical freedom and alternative treatments. Kennedy has pledged to prioritize funding and support for clinical trials on repurposed drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer treatment. His commitment to breaking Big Pharma’s stranglehold on healthcare could finally bring these promising therapies into the mainstream. With advocates like RFK Jr. pushing for transparency and innovation in medicine, there’s hope that these trials could finally get the attention and funding they deserve.

The question is: will the medical establishment embrace this shift, or will they continue to protect their profits at the expense of patients?

The answer could determine the future of cancer treatment—and countless lives.

The Bottom Line: Follow the Money

The evidence is clear: ivermectin and fenbendazole have shown remarkable promise as cancer treatments. They’re cheap, widely available, and far less toxic than conventional therapies. So why aren’t they being embraced by the medical establishment?

The answer lies in the profit-driven nature of modern medicine. Until we dismantle the financial incentives that prioritize profits over patients, groundbreaking treatments like these will continue to be ignored. So, the next time someone tells you that chemotherapy is your only option, ask them why they’re not talking about ivermectin or fenbendazole. And while you’re at it, ask them who’s really benefiting from your suffering.

In conclusion, the cancer treatment landscape is broken, and it’s time to demand better. Ivermectin and fenbendazole represent a beacon of hope for patients—but only if we’re willing to challenge the status quo and put people before profits.

Leave a comment

Share