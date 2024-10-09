For decades, Big Pharma has been laughing all the way to the bank, leaving a trail of vaccine injuries and deaths in its wake—without facing an ounce of responsibility. Thanks to not one but two immunity shields, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the 2005 PREP Act, pharmaceutical companies are untouchable. HR 9828, recently introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar, might finally bring their free ride to a screeching halt, making Big Pharma liable for vaccine injuries—a long-overdue measure.

1986: A Sweet Deal for Big Pharma

First, let’s talk about the 1986 Act, which gave Big Pharma giants their original legal cover. If your child is injured or killed by a vaccine, guess what? You can’t sue. Instead, you’re herded off to a "Vaccine Court" where taxpayers foot the bill for vaccine injuries—not the companies responsible for them. The manufacturers? They continue pumping out toxic vaccines because why worry about safety when you’re not liable for the consequences?

Since then, according to the CDC’s VAERS system, over 2.6 million vaccine injuries have been reported, including over 48,000 deaths. If that doesn’t get your blood boiling, remember that VAERS is voluntary, meaning these numbers are likely the tip of the iceberg. According to the Harvard Pilgrim Lazarus report, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are actually reported, so you can safely multiply those figures by 100! So now we’re talking about 4.8 MILLION DEATHS from vaccines.

However, the 1986 Act only provided Big Pharma with immunity if the vaccines were included in the routine immunization schedule, but it didn’t cover experimental vaccines or those used during public health emergencies. There were still “gaps” in the protection that Big Pharma needed to keep their vaccine “cash cow” fat and happy.

2005: Enter the PREP Act’s Public Health Loophole

Fast forward to 2005, and Big Pharma pulls another ace with the PREP Act—a masterstroke designed to close those inconvenient gaps. The Act granted them blanket immunity for any vaccine or treatment used during a public health emergency. Whether it’s a pandemic, a bioterror threat, or whatever crisis they manage to conjure up next, they’re now completely shielded from liability. Not just for childhood vaccines but all vaccines and countermeasures.

When the COVID-19 “pandemic” struck, this was a game-changer. Since the FDA granted all of the COVID-19 “vaccines” Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) rather than full approval, Big Pharma was shielded from liability for any resulting injuries or deaths. And there were plenty! According to VAERS, there have been almost 38,000 deaths associated with these toxic injections.

Not Just Digits: The Human Cost of Vaccine Roulette!

Vaccine injuries and deaths often feel like abstract statistics until you realize—wait—these are actual human beings, with real lives shattered by "routine" injections. This isn’t some random number-crunching exercise; it’s Big Pharma’s twisted version of roulette, where you never know if you’ll walk away unscathed or end up with a life-altering injury… or worse.

Take Alexis Lorenze, for example. She walked into the hospital seeking medical treatment, but the hospital refused to even touch her unless she surrendered to their vaccine demands—because nothing says patient care like coercion, right? They forced her to get three vaccines—Tetanus, Pneumococcal, and Meningitis—before they’d even begin the treatment she needed. Ten minutes later? Temporary blindness. Locked jaw. Vomiting. This was not some mild “side effect.” It was an avalanche of agony, with Alexis fearing for her life as her body went haywire after being jabbed. You can read more about her horrifying story here.

And that’s just one story. Let’s talk about the 700 girls in Colombia who were literally told they were imagining their suffering after receiving the Gardasil vaccine. Yep, you heard that right—700 girls in Carmen de Bolívar suddenly experienced horrific side effects, but hey, Big Pharma and the doctors just chalked it up to “hysteria.” Because obviously, if 700 young women collapse, convulse, and writhe in pain, it’s all in their heads, right? You can check out the shocking video evidence, courtesy of journalist Mario Lamo Jimenez, below.

Now, something finally needs to be done about this outrageous legal immunity that Big Pharma has enjoyed for nearly 40 years. Enter HR 9828—a legislative wrecking ball aimed straight at the heart of Big Pharma’s invincibility shield. It's about time someone made them face the music for the destruction they’ve caused.

H.R. 9828: Holding Big Pharma's Feet to the Fire

In a move that probably has Big Pharma’s legal teams sweating, Rep. Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ), has introduced the much-needed H.R. 9828, dubbed the “End the Vaccine Carveout Act.” Finally, someone is stepping up to end Big Pharma’s decades-long joyride, courtesy of the 1986 Act and 2005 PREP Act—laws that have made them virtually untouchable.

If passed, this bill would strip away the iron-clad legal immunity that has allowed Big Pharma to churn out dangerous, rushed vaccines without so much as a slap on the wrist. Victims of vaccine injuries—who’ve been ignored, gaslit, and left holding the medical bills—would finally have the power to sue manufacturers directly.

Big Pharma would have to rethink its business model. Suddenly, safety wouldn’t just be a buzzword on their website but a matter of survival. Because without their 1986 and 2005 safety nets, even a single "hot lot" or faulty vaccine could mean facing severe legal consequences. Imagine that—a world where Big Pharma might actually be held accountable for the products they pump out.

It's no wonder Gosar’s bill has drawn the ire of Big Pharma lobbyists. After all, if they can't hide behind government handouts and loopholes anymore, they might actually have to start worrying about the actual health emergencies they create. This bill is about protecting the public and holding vaccine manufacturers accountable—and that’s something we can all get behind.

For more details, check out the Congress website and track vaccine injuries at OpenVAERS.

