We are in an EMERGENCY Situation that has us on our knees. If you have been following our Instagram and TTAV X Channel, and Telegram, you may have seen us reporting on this horrific and heart breaking story about Alexis Lorenze who is a beautiful 23 year old women who went in for medical treatment and help for her issues with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Alexis Lorenze went to the hospital for help and they refused to treat her unless she submitted to their mandatory vaccines - they required her to get 3 shots - Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis - and refused treatment until she submitted to allowing them to jab her with all 3 of these vaccines before giving her the treatment she came in to receive.



10 minutes after all 3 vaccines were administered at the same time, Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and things just went from bad to worse. She immediately suffered unimaginable pain and feared for her life. She believed they were trying to kill her, that is how bad it got for Alexis.

Alexis has not been vaccinated since she was a baby and as you can clearly see she had a very bad adverse reaction and she may not make it through this. This forced poison may kill her so we are in earnest prayer and doing all we can to support her to be able to get the proper treatments she needs to detoxify these poisons from her body so that she lives to tell her story.

She has been filming herself and posting her cry for help out on her Instagram stories and TikTok cannel. Initially she let us know that she called the police for help, but they told her she was not suppose to call them for help - but then sent a bunch of police officers that work with the hospital showed up and told her that they couldn’t do anything to help her.

Alexis was begging for our help: “They are trying to kill me. One of the doctors said to me that I was a “science is a medicine” and I said, ‘Sir, what you are saying, I am a science experiment to you?’ … They admitted I am a science experiment to them and they don’t care about my life.”

Within a short time, the family released this short video clip with a plea for help and prayer where you can see Alexis is in a lot of pain below:

Another video was released showing Alexis a little more stable and not in so much pain, which gave all of us great relief, especially her family who has not left her side since this terror storm began:

One of the next videos really put a smile on our face. You can see Alexis joking and out of pain temporarily, which we believe is a result of so many people around the world who are praying for her recovery.

Our good friend, Jimmy Levi, seranaded her on Facetime which greatly encouraged Alexis (and us). It is by God’s love and your prayers she is being held up and given the strength to carry on. Thank you, Jimmy, for your love and care for Alexis and her family.

Here is a summery of events posted on IG by our good friend, Carmen:

The video below is the most recent, posted today. As you can see, Alexis is not out of the woods and has a long way to go. With God’s help and your prayers, she is going to make it!

Alexis’ story is now being covered by a local FOX 11 News channel in LA:

