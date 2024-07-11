We recently wrote an article titled “The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at COVID-19 Injection Injuries and Deaths” in which we covered recent data from the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), specifically relating to the COVID-19 injections. Post-vaccination adverse events include over 37,000 reports of deaths, over 70,000 cases of permanent disability, and almost 310,000 serious injuries, including deaths, through May 31, 2024.

With those alarming numbers in mind, it shouldn’t be surprising that a recent systematic review of deaths after COVID-19 vaccination, published in Forensic Science International, revealed even more shocking statistics. The authors reported, “We found that 73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.”

In light of these disturbing figures, the CDC, FDA, and Biden Administration have come under intense scrutiny for including COVID-19 injections in the childhood vaccination schedule. Despite a chorus of concerns, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recklessly added these shots to the childhood vaccine schedule, for children as young as six months!

Both Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines” contain synthetic nucleic acid sequences foreign to the human body, effectively making these shots a genetic engineering experiment. And let's be clear, they skipped the usual animal studies and rigorous, thorough clinical trials. In other words, they fast-tracked this global genetic experiment without all that annoying safety testing. To top it off, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Janssen withheld critical "safety and effectiveness" information from both patients and physicians, adding another layer of deception.

Pfizer was well aware of the risks associated with their COVID-19 vaccine, as revealed in their absurdly limited 6-month clinical trial results. Shockingly, the trial reported 20 deaths in the vaccine group compared to 14 deaths in the placebo group. Even more concerning, there were 5 deaths due to heart attacks in the vaccine group, while only 1 occurred in the placebo group.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. stated, “They knew they were going to kill a lot of people, but they did it anyway.” This is horrifying, and it becomes even more disturbing when we consider the tragic number of children who have lost their lives.

Official government statistics from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that children who received COVID-19 mRNA shots are at a dramatically elevated risk of dying. This grim data, quietly embedded in a UK government report, confirms an unprecedented spike in child mortality rates post-vaccination.

In his July 7th article, Frank Bergman presents a detailed statistical analysis and several informative graphs. His findings indicate that children (aged 10 to 14) who are partially vaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to their unvaccinated peers. Furthermore, those who have received three doses are a staggering 137 times more likely to succumb to the virus than unvaccinated children.”

The situation is even more dire for double and triple-vaccinated children when examining the all-cause mortality rate. As is evident in the graph above, for unvaccinated children, the rate is 6.39 per 100,000 person-years. However, this rate jumps to 97.28 per 100,000 among double-vaccinated children. Alarmingly, it skyrockets to 289.02 per 100,000 person-years among triple-vaccinated children. This means, according to the UK government’s own official data, double-vaccinated children are 15 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children, and triple-vaccinated children are 45 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. The official data can be accessed on the ONS website here and downloaded here.

But it’s not just the United Kingdom, folks!

Excess death data from 47 Western countries paint an equally disturbing picture. A peer-reviewed study published in BMJ Public Health found that excess mortality has remained alarmingly high over the last three years despite lockdown measures and widespread vaccination efforts. This study, conducted by Dutch researchers, utilized data from the "Our World in Data" database and the Human Mortality Database, renowned for its comprehensive mortality data in developed countries.

The researchers called on government leaders to investigate the persistent excess mortality, citing negative health outcomes related to both COVID-19 vaccination programs and lockdown measures. The Telegraph, a prominent UK newspaper, ran a front-page article titled, "Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths," underscoring the gravity of these findings.

And then we have the Italian study…

Adding to the controversy, a new peer-reviewed study from Italy linked COVID-19 vaccines to an increase in all-cause mortality. Researchers analyzed data from the Italian National Healthcare System, comparing the risk of all-cause death among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in the province of Pescara. They found that those vaccinated with two or more doses lost 37% of their life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated. See the screenshot below.

A 37% loss of life expectancy from two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine can be partially explained by the following fatal vaccine adverse events reported by Hulscher et al: Sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).

Commenting on these findings, our friend and colleague, Dr. Peter McCullough, called for a global halt to COVID-19 vaccinations. He noted that the study's results align with a recent German study, which also found increased all-cause mortality associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

A peer-reviewed Norwegian study published in BMC Public Health earlier this year also highlighted increased mortality. Researchers found significant excess mortality in 2021 and 2022, particularly for cardiovascular diseases and malignant tumors, coinciding with the country's mRNA vaccination campaign.

And then there was Canada…

Alberta Health provides data on unexplained deaths categorized by age group in Alberta. The chart below displays the average number of unknown deaths from 2001 to 2019 in the top row, followed by the percentage increases observed in subsequent years. Notably, there has been an astonishing 2,703% surge in unknown deaths across all age groups from 2020 to 2022. Quite intriguing, isn't it? Especially considering this coincides with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Hmmm...

In conclusion, the intense scrutiny aimed at the Biden Administration, CDC, and FDA over COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths reveals a dark and conspiratorial narrative. The data, pieced together from sources like VAERS and global studies, unveils alarming patterns of adverse effects that seem conveniently overlooked by mainstream narratives. These findings suggest a deliberate effort to suppress information on the vaccines' true impact, with disturbing implications for public health and trust.

How many more lives need to be sacrificed at the altar of these vaccines before the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and Biden Administration are held accountable?

