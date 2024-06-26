We’ve been warning people for four years that the COVID-19 injections were potentially deadly and the risks outweighed the alleged benefits. Now, numerous reports have surfaced in the wake of the global effort to inject everyone in the world, confirming concerns about the safety and long-term effects of these injections. It's worth noting that the COVID-19 shots don’t even meet the traditional definition of a vaccine, which is why the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine in 2021 during the pandemic.

Recent data from the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has brought these issues into sharper focus, revealing a significant number of injuries and deaths linked to the COVID-19 injections. According to the latest data from VAERS, approximately 1.6 million injuries have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination. These injuries range from mild side effects, such as headaches and fatigue, to more severe adverse reactions, including myocarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and blood clots. The data included a total of over 37,000 reports of deaths, over 70,000 cases of permanent disability, and almost 310,000 serious injuries, including deaths, through May 31, 2024.



The reality is that as early as October 2020, the FDA and CDC were aware of the significant side effects of these injections. This awareness is evidenced by a slide presented at the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRPBAC) meeting. This slide demonstrates that the agencies had detailed knowledge of potential adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shots. This raises serious questions about transparency and the ethical responsibility of regulatory bodies entrusted with public health.

At the top of the right-hand column, you’ll see the word “Deaths.” Yes, they knew that the shots would kill a certain number of people. And the scientific studies are now verifying this alarming association. A recent systematic review published in Forensic Science International, highlighted at GreenMedInfo.com, indicates a disturbing trend, with 73.9% of autopsies indicating that the COVID-19 injection played a significant role in fatalities.

But that’s not what we heard when we turned on the TV, was it? All we heard was incessant propaganda peddled by mainstream media pundits, who lied through their teeth while relentlessly claiming that nearly all deaths were among the unvaccinated.

Shame on these liars! This comprehensive review examined 739 autopsy cases linked to the COVID-19 injection, and the authors stated in their abstract: "We found that 73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination. … The high percentage of deaths attributed to or significantly contributed to by vaccination in this study (73.9%) cannot be ignored.”

The findings of this systematic review underscore the pressing need for an investigation into the safety of COVID-19 shots and accountability for those who aggressively promoted them.

Despite these alarming statistics, the CDC has stubbornly insisted that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks. The agency continues to downplay serious adverse events as rare occurrences, touting the vaccines as essential for mitigating the severity and spread of COVID-19. However, it is becoming crystal clear that the CDC has been willfully dismissive of legitimate concerns, choosing instead to push the shots while knowing the risks.

And the mainstream media? They’ve been equally complicit. Despite the deaths, serious injuries, and the widespread carnage caused by the vaccines, we still see bobbleheads on TV pushing the vaccine and endless commercials telling us to roll up our sleeves. Of course, it's no shocker when you realize that Pfizer seems to sponsor almost every show on TV. They're practically scripting the narrative, ensuring the vaccine hype never dies down, despite the mounting evidence of its risks and known adverse effects.

This complicity is perfectly illustrated by Mike Adams in an excerpt from “REMEDY,” where he exposes the Big Pharma cartel and the medical mafia's tight grip on mainstream media. Adams reveals how companies like Pfizer have bought off the media to push their propaganda, a practice that is illegal in most industries but somehow acceptable in media and Big Pharma. They know they're committing fraud, and the FTC would typically crack down on these felony crimes, but the mainstream media and Big Pharma seem to be above the law.

In the video, Adams calls for accountability in the courts, urging us to demand justice for the blatant misinformation, deceptive tactics, and obvious harm caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now in Kansas! Enter Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who has finally stepped up to challenge Pfizer's misleading claims related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kobach is not mincing words or playing nice. He’s taking Pfizer to court for their fraudulent assertions about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. According to the lawsuit, Pfizer knew their vaccine wasn't the miraculous shield they advertised, and they knew about the adverse events, yet they continued to push it on an unsuspecting public.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit is a bold move against the pharmaceutical behemoth, accusing them of deliberately misleading the public and causing untold harm. Kobach's legal action is a much-needed counter to the endless vaccine propaganda, challenging the narrative that Pfizer has so carefully constructed with their deep pockets and endless TV sponsorships. It's about time someone called out their deceit and demanded accountability for the lives impacted by their reckless promotion.

And just when you thought the hypocrisy couldn't get any worse, let's talk about how the mainstream media sellouts and “health authorities” handled alternative treatments. While the Kansas Attorney General is busy dismantling Pfizer's house of cards, another scandal deserves attention.

Adding insult to injury, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ivermectin, a medication widely used worldwide with an impeccable safety record and billions of doses administered, faced unjustified demonization, largely fueled by entities like the CDC. Despite mounting scientific evidence suggesting its potential to effectively treat and prevent COVID-19, the drug encountered significant opposition and mockery from “health authorities” and the mainstream media. We’ve all seen the videos about this “dangerous horse dewormer,” right? The same people who pushed an experimental vaccine with serious side effects had no problem ridiculing a drug with a proven track record. The irony is almost too much to handle.

Numerous studies indicated positive outcomes with ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, including lower hospitalization and mortality rates. However, public health agencies chose to downplay its benefits, citing the need for more rigorous clinical trials or dismissing the existing data altogether. This stance fueled a polarizing narrative, with advocates touting ivermectin's affordability, accessibility, and safety. At the same time, the mainstream media “press-titutes” and governmental “health authorities” (yes, I’m using that term loosely) portrayed it as unproven or potentially dangerous.

They not only demonized ivermectin and falsely claimed it was ineffective at preventing transmission, but they also asserted that the vaccines prevented the spread of COVID-19, despite it being completely untrue. Remember those mainstream media figures, like Rachel Maddow, who constantly insisted that COVID-19 vaccines would stop transmission and were crucial for protecting others?

Well, it turns out, that was all misinformation perpetuated by mainstream media and public health authorities. They falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines would halt transmission and were essential for protecting others. This narrative was repeated ad nauseam by figures like Rachel Maddow and others, creating a false sense of security and urgency around vaccination.

However, as subsequent data and real-world evidence have shown, the COVID-19 vaccines do not provide immunity or prevent virus transmission. In fact, even “Mr. Science” himself, Anthony Fauci, admitted in 2022 that vaccines against respiratory viruses generally provide “decidedly suboptimal” protection against infection and rarely produce durable, protective immunity. This statement appeared in an article in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. So, after all the hype and insistence that these vaccines were the “golden ticket” out of the pandemic, it turns out they were far less effective than promised.

The utter absurdity, brainwashing, patronizing tone, ridicule, name-calling, animosity, and sheer ignorance of the mainstream media pundits who aggressively promoted this controversial vaccine is on full display in a video clip featuring MSNBC’s nighttime anchor, Joy Reid. In the clip, she dismisses anyone questioning the vaccines, including respected figures like Dr. Ben Carson, as ignorant while labeling opponents of vaccine mandates, such as Governor DeSantis and proponents of a "Freedom Culture," as “conspiracy theorists.”

Reid uses derogatory terms like "anti-vaxxers" to belittle those who raise concerns, displaying a snide and superior attitude, all the while asserting that questioning vaccines equates to being "anti-science." Her condescension reaches new heights as she derides individuals for rejecting what she calls the "medical miracle" of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s safe to say if she had another brain, it would be quite lonesome…

As we wrap up this examination of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle, it’s painfully clear that we’ve been misled on multiple fronts. Despite the mounting evidence of risks and damage associated with the vaccines, the mainstream media and health authorities continue to recklessly push their narrative.

In the end, the COVID-19 vaccine story is a stark reminder of how easily public perception can be manipulated when powerful entities, like Big Pharma and mainstream media, control the narrative. The relentless push for vaccinations, coupled with the suppression of alternative treatments like ivermectin, has highlighted the deep-seated issues of medical censorship and the overwhelming influence of Big Pharma interests on public health policy. As we continue to uncover the truth, one thing is clear: it’s time to hold those responsible for this colossal failure accountable. The stakes are too high to ignore.



