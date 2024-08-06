Few elements play as crucial a role as carbon dioxide (CO2) in the grand tapestry of life on Earth. This "miracle molecule" is vital for photosynthesis, the process where plants turn sunlight, CO2, and water into glucose and oxygen. This basic biochemical reaction not only keeps plants alive but also supports the whole food chain, including humans.

Yet, in today's climate change-crazed world, CO2 has been demonized as the ultimate villain. It’s almost laughable if it weren’t so tragic that these self-proclaimed saviors of the planet are attacking the very breath of God that gives life to everything. Seriously, who decided that the molecule responsible for all plant life—and, by extension, all animal life, including humans—needed to be eradicated? Climate zealots, in their endless hysteria, have declared a “war on carbon,” essentially waging war on creation itself.

Now that they've declared a “war on carbon,” it won't be long before they declare a “war on carbon emitters” (yes, that means people) in their zealous quest to shrink the carbon footprint. The anthropogenic (i.e., man-caused) theory of climate change is riddled with controversial issues. Climate alarmists conveniently ignore the significant influence of natural climate cycles—solar activity, volcanic eruptions, and ocean currents—on global temperatures. For example, they often point to the rise in temperatures since the late 20th century, disregarding the Medieval Warm Period (approximately 950-1250 AD) and the Little Ice Age (approximately 1300-1850 AD), which were natural climate variations.

Alarmists often cite the correlation between rising CO2 levels and global temperatures in recent decades while ignoring periods in the geological record where CO2 levels and temperatures did not correlate. For example, during the mid-20th century (1940s-1970s), global temperatures actually declined slightly even as CO2 levels continued to rise. Instead, they cherry-pick data to support their narrative and highlight short-term warming trends while conveniently ignoring long-term historical climate variations. Remember when the late 1970s had us bracing for the “coming ice age,” only for the script to flip twenty years later to “be very worried” about global warming? Talk about a fickle forecast!

Their fear-mongering predictions of imminent doom not only clash spectacularly with historical data but also grossly underestimate human ingenuity. For centuries, humans have adapted to environmental changes with remarkable resilience and innovation, from developing advanced agricultural techniques to constructing infrastructure that withstands natural disasters. Yet, climate alarmists would have us believe that we are utterly helpless in the face of climate change unless we eliminate CO2! And let’s not forget the potential benefits of increased CO2 levels, like enhanced plant growth and agricultural yields, which could be a boon for food production in a growing world. But no, in their apocalyptic narrative, any upside to CO2 is conveniently brushed under the rug.

Ultimately, the climate change narrative seems less about saving the planet and more about pushing political agendas. It’s a handy tool for increasing governmental control, imposing taxes, and redistributing wealth under the guise of environmental “stewardship.” The suppression of dissenting voices is particularly telling; scientists who dare to question the prevailing climate dogma are often ostracized, their research ignored or discredited, creating a false sense of consensus. Add to that the financial incentives tied to the climate change industry—think research grants, green energy subsidies, and carbon trading schemes—and the motivations behind the alarmist rhetoric become highly suspect. It’s hard not to see this as a lucrative business model disguised as a moral crusade.

The war on carbon isn’t just some misguided environmental policy; it’s a grand scheme of deception, straight out of C.S. Lewis's "The Screwtape Letters." In this classic, the Devil’s minions trick humanity, leading them away from the truth. Screwtape, a senior demon, coaches his nephew Wormwood on the art of subtle deception, teaching him to twist human perceptions and values. Today’s “climate warriors,” whether they realize it or not, are puppets of a darker force. They’re selling the world on the idea that CO2, the molecule that plants can't live without, is the bad guy we need to get rid of. Talk about twisted!

Screwtape would be proud of this grand deception, and you can almost hear the Devil laughing in the pits of Hell, cackling at how he's hoodwinked so many into believing that the war on carbon will "save the planet” and they are fighting for a noble cause. The reality? The so-called “war on carbon” is a one-way ticket to ecological disaster and mass starvation.

Consider the sheer audacity of these so-called “carbon sequestration projects.” These brainchildren of the climate alarmists aim to suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, liquefy it, and pump it underground like some sci-fi dystopia come to life. They sell this idea under the guise of mitigating climate change, but what’s really going on here? They’re actually starving plants of the CO2 they need for photosynthesis. Less CO2 means less photosynthesis, which means less plant growth, ultimately leading to a decline in food production for every living being on this planet. It’s like they're playing a twisted game of "let's see how quickly we can disrupt the natural process that sustains life on Earth."

And the irony is almost too rich to bear. Even NASA admits that increased carbon dioxide levels are "greening" the Earth, leading to more lush vegetation and a thriving biosphere. You’d think the climate change advocates would be jumping for joy, right? Wrong. These climate zealots—who claim to be the guardians of the environment—view this greening effect as a catastrophe. They are, quite literally, pushing for policies that will decimate ecosystems. It's as if they have an inherent disdain for life itself, preferring death and desolation over a vibrant, flourishing planet.

Without carbon dioxide, we wouldn't have trees, rainforests, or the lush greenery that adorns our planet. Higher levels of carbon dioxide create more flowers, forests, and pollinators like bumblebees and honeybees, which help—not hurt—the food supply. Higher concentrations of CO2 in our atmosphere aid photosynthesis, which in turn boosts plant growth and contributes to a thriving ecosystem.

For instance, a study published in Nature Climate Change found that increased CO2 levels have significantly enhanced the greening of the Earth over the past three decades. This greening is linked to a substantial rise in plant growth, particularly in arid regions, turning deserts into more fertile lands. Moreover, higher CO2 levels have been shown to increase the yield of essential crops like wheat and rice, thereby supporting food security for a growing global population. Yet, these benefits are dismissed or ignored by climate alarmists who continue to demonize carbon dioxide as a pollutant.

Thank you for reading The Truth About Cancer. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When you realize that carbon dioxide is the miracle molecule representing the breath of God, you begin to understand that those who oppose it are actually waging a war on humanity itself. The climate agenda is, at its core, an evil, Satanic plot against God's creation. The Bible refers to God's breath as the source of life in Genesis 2:7, where God breathes life into Adam. Carbon dioxide, the very molecule we exhale and that plants inhale, is a part of this divine cycle of life.

No, not everyone on the climate change bandwagon is a Satanist. There are many good people who have been deceived into believing that eliminating carbon and destroying life equals saving the planet. They talk about a "climate emergency" and claim humanity is the problem. Their solutions? Euthanasia, abortion, and other forms of murder to decrease population. If a group’s "solution" is depopulation, it’s not about saving the planet—it’s about advancing an evil, deceptive agenda.

And some of the “save the planet” groups aren’t even trying to be subtle about their agenda. Take, for instance, the 1990s bumper sticker from “The Church of Euthanasia” — a shining example of the delightful logic embraced by many of these so-called “climate zealots.” It boldly proclaims, “Save the planet, kill yourself.”

This isn't just a war on carbon; it's a war on creation itself, a diabolical scheme to undermine the very processes that sustains life on earth, which is actually a war on life itself. The ultimate deception is getting people to buy into the idea that they are saving the planet while marching us toward our own destruction.

Screwtape would be proud…

Special thanks to our good friend Mike Adams for his sermon on Job, which inspired this article.



Until next time, keep sharing the truth, plant a garden, and spread the truth by sharing this TTAC Substack with everyone you know!



Ty and Charlene

❤️🤍💙

Leave a comment

Share