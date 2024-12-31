Every year delivers its share of oddities, but 2024 felt like it upped the ante. From human missteps to animal escapades, and everything in between, here are the most mind-bending, jaw-dropping, and downright weird and “bizarro” stories of the year. The past twelve months have delivered a buffet of the bizarre, so buckle up!

#24 – 50,000 Bees Found in a Toddler’s Wall

When a 3-year-old began hearing strange noises and described them as “monsters” in the walls, her parents assumed it was just the typical imagination of a toddler. Little did they know, their daughter’s "monsters" were actually a colony of 50,000 bees throwing the ultimate buzzing bash inside her bedroom wall. When pest control was finally called, they uncovered a massive honeycomb and the unexpected guests. Thankfully, the bees were safely relocated, but the walls might still be sticky from their sweet escapades. Read the honey-soaked details.

#23 – AI “Beauty Queen” Crowned

The world’s first "AI Beauty Queen" has been crowned, and her name is Kenza Layli. Who is she, you ask? Well, she’s not a real person but an entirely AI-generated Moroccan influencer with a following of nearly 200,000 on Instagram and 45,000 on TikTok. That’s right, folks—this “beauty queen” was created by artificial intelligence, with her images, captions, and even her buzzword-heavy acceptance speech all coming from code and algorithms. Isn’t this a bit… weird? Is this where we’re headed now? The future of beauty queens is a robot, and we’re all just supposed to cheer for the inclusion of digital avatars? Dive into the drama here.

#22 – Kamala’s Bizarre “Space” Explanation

Kamala Harris is back at it again with her mind-blowing insights into the mysteries of the universe. During a NASA event, she graced us with her intellectual brilliance, declaring, “Space is exciting. It spurs our imaginations, and it forces us to ask big questions. Space – it affects us all, and it connects us all.” Wow. Just… wow. Groundbreaking stuff, right? Who could have ever possibly figured out that space is exciting? And wait—it affects us all? You mean, the vast, infinite expanse that exists beyond our planet is somehow relevant to everyone? Thank you, Kamala, for that revolutionary bit of wisdom. We’re all a little dumber for having heard it.

#21 – Green Bay QB Calls Audible When the Center Vomits on Football

Our son Bryce, the die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, is going to love this one! During their September home opener at Lambeau Field, chaos ensued when Packers QB Jordan Love got injured, forcing backup QB Malik Willis into action. But the real playmaker? The Packers’ center, who added some flair by vomiting on the football pre-snap. Willis, clearly unfazed and unwilling to throw the soggy pigskin, called an audible (changed the play) and took off running rather than passing the barf-soaked ball. That’s thinking on your feet! Willis probably figured it would be too difficult to get a good grip! 🏈🤢

#20 – Hair Dye Mishap Leaves Woman Temporarily Blind

What started as a routine beauty session turned into a terrifying ordeal when a French woman’s hair dye caused temporary blindness. According to the case report, the woman suffered retinal detachment and vision loss shortly after using a dye containing several problematic chemicals. Thankfully, her eyesight gradually returned once she ditched the product and switched to safer ingredients. While her story has a happy ending, it’s a stark reminder that not all beauty comes without risk—especially when your haircare routine nearly costs you your vision.

#19 – Biden’s “Four More Years… Pause” Snafu

Reading straight from the teleprompter, in an address to Building Trade Union members, Biden instructed the audience to “Pause” mid-sentence. Joe wasn’t offering a dramatic pause for effect—he was just bumbling his way through the script like a kid seeing it for the first time. It’s the kind of moment that makes you wonder if the teleprompter also includes instructions like, “Smile now” or “Don’t trip over your words, Joe.” Awkward? Definitely. Predictable? Absolutely.

#18 – Biden Mistakes Macron for Mitterrand

Yes, it’s “two in a row” from Bumbling Biden, the undisputed champion of cringe-worthy gaffes. In February, the man who’s somehow still President managed to mix up the current President of France, Emmanuel Macron, with former French leader Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996. Geography? Clearly a challenge. History? Even tougher. Basic situational awareness? Completely out of the question. You almost must admire the sheer audacity of his ignorance—it’s like watching a train wreck of missteps in slow motion but with the added weight of international diplomacy at stake. Catch the blunder below and prepare to marvel at how this man still has the nuclear codes. 🤦‍

#17 – World’s First Fully AI-Powered Restaurant

The robots have arrived... in Pasadena. The world's first-ever fully autonomous, AI-powered restaurant, CaliExpress, has landed in Southern California as a burger-flipping phenomenon. Apparently, flipping patties and saying “Do you want fries with that?” was just too much for humans. Robots take your order, cook your food, and deliver it with the cold efficiency of a dystopian nightmare. No messy human interaction, no personality—just you, your AI overlords, and a meal cooked by algorithms. It’s like dining inside a Black Mirror episode, but hey, at least your burger won’t complain about a bad tip.

#16 – Man Arrested in $389,000 Cheese Heist

Who knew cheddar was the new gold? In a plot straight out of a lactose-fueled crime drama, a UK man was nabbed after swiping $389,000 worth of—wait for it—cheese. That’s not just any cheese, folks; this is prime, sharp, dairy gold. According to reports in the British press, scammers posing as cheese distributors allegedly swindled Neal's Yard Dairy out of nearly 1,000 wheels of cloth-bound, English and Welsh-aged cheeses. The cheese came from three producers and is worth an estimated $390,000. It took British authorities about a month before they arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with what’s now being called the “cheese heist of 2024.” 🧀 Looks like crime really doesn’t age well—just like bad cheese.

#15 – Kamala Attempts to Explain “the Cloud”

Kamala Harris, the walking encyclopedia of word salads and nonsensical babble, is back at it. Although this video is a few years old, it made the rounds just prior to the Presidential election. In the viral video, Kamala attempted to explain the "cloud," and oh boy, it’s a real masterpiece. According to Kamala, the cloud “is above us.” Yes, you read that right—she’s convinced we’re talking about some mystical, celestial kingdom where our data is tucked away, guarded by a choir of angels with harps. Kamala, honey, here’s a little reality check: the cloud is a network of physical computers that store data. Hopefully, that enlightens you, Kamala, so that you can be “unburdened by what has been.”

#14 – Woman Marries AI Hologram

In a development that likely made heads spin and jaws drop, Spanish-Dutch artist Alicia Framis married her holographic partner, AILex, in the summer of 2024. Yes, you read that right. Forget meeting your soulmate in a coffee shop or at a mutual friend's wedding—now we’re forging lifelong connections with artificial intelligence. AILex wasn’t just some average chatbot or disembodied voice in a phone; this hologram was designed to be the perfect partner—no need to deal with those pesky human qualities like emotional depth, unpredictability, or, you know, the inconvenience of actual communication. Imagine a spouse who doesn’t get annoyed when you leave the laundry in the washer for three days or leave the toilet seat up! And hey, AILex didn’t require a bachelor party or wedding cake—talk about efficiency!

#13 – Man Eats Raw Chicken for Over 100 Consecutive Days!

A Florida man chowed down on raw chicken daily in a bizarre quest to prove that eating raw meat isn’t as horrifying as we’ve all been led to believe. John, who chose to withhold his last name, filmed himself eating slabs of raw chicken and chugging raw eggs for his 400,000 Instagram followers like some kind of bizarre culinary daredevil. His "scientific experiment" was simple: eat raw chicken every day until he “gets a tummy ache.” Now, we’ve all been told that eating raw chicken is practically a death sentence, thanks to the “terrifying risk” of salmonella. But somehow, John managed to go 100+ days without so much as a stomach rumble. No tummy ache, no food poisoning, no emergency room visits. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

#12 – Peanut the Squirrel Executed by the Govt

In case you didn’t catch this story when it happened, let’s revisit the saga of Peanut the Squirrel. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation raided his home—because the family didn’t have a license to care for an orphaned animal. God forbid! No license! When Peanut bit someone (which, honestly, a squirrel might do if you’re handling it like a hostage), they euthanized him without hesitation. All of this, apparently, was because Peanut didn’t have the “correct paperwork” to exist in the state. You’d think they’d go after actual criminals, but no—this is the government’s idea of justice in 2024. Meanwhile, President Biden’s out there slashing death sentences for 37 murderers. The government’s priorities are clearer than ever. Forget about personal freedom and make sure you’re not trying to save a cute animal without permission.

#11 – London “Wine Guy” Samples 25 Wines While Running Marathon

Tom Gilbey, nicknamed “the wine guy,” sampled 25 glasses of wine during the London Marathon. Because, obviously, what better way to finish 26.2 miles than with a mini wine tour? Forget the usual “finish line victory beer” – Tom was out there living his best life, with a full wine tasting between the miles. Imagine crossing the line not just with your time but with a nice buzz to boot. I guess some runners prefer a "sip and run" strategy over a “run and done” one. Sip on the details here.

#10 – Man Falls Through Ceiling – Gets Arrested

After months of dodging the cops, murder suspect Deario Wilkerson took a tumble—literally—into police custody. As agents searched a Memphis residence, Wilkerson attempted to hide in the attic... but instead fell right through the ceiling. So much for a dramatic escape plan. It’s like he was trying to fall into their laps—literally.

#9 – Florida Man Has ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Walgreens Bender

Leave it to a Florida man to turn a Walgreens into his personal snack buffet. In July, Christopher Morgan decided to get some grub after hanging out for hours in the restroom, helping himself to an epic junk food feast inside a closed store. Police said Morgan began roaming around the store “treating himself” to various items, such as Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes. I mean, who needs a 24-hour drive-thru when you can have everything at your fingertips—chips, candy, soda, and no one to stop you?

#8 – Farting Passenger Delays Flight

Think you’re having a rough day? Imagine being on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin, only to have the journey grounded by a rogue passenger with... a unique approach to protest. After most passengers were seated, passengers overheard a disgruntled man say, "You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell?" before passing gas. He followed it with a rallying cry: "Let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time!" Flight attendants weren’t impressed. Before long, “Fartman” was escorted off the plane, ensuring his gaseous grievances didn't linger at 30,000 feet.

#7 – Finance Worker Transfers $25 Million After Video Call w/ Deepfake CFO

In the ultimate con for our tech-obsessed era, demonstrating one of the dangers of AI, criminals in Hong Kong used AI-generated deepfake videos to impersonate a company’s CFO, convincing a bank to transfer $25 million to their account. Who needs old-school masks and wigs when technology can fake them better? The scammers even nailed the CFO’s mannerisms and voice, proving that tech isn’t just making deepfakes realistic—it’s making gullibility expensive. Meanwhile, actual fraud prevention remains stuck in the analog era, leaving companies scrambling to keep up with AI-enabled audacity.

#6 – Meme Coin Developer Catches on Fire During Live-Stream

Mikol, the developer behind the Solana-based meme coin DARE, has announced his departure from the project following a live-streamed stunt gone horribly wrong. In an attempt to boost his coin’s popularity, he doused himself in isopropyl alcohol and had fireworks launched at him, which set him ablaze and resulted in third-degree burns over 30% of his body and a trip to a Miami trauma center. The meme coin crowd has seen some bizarre stunts—think moms twerking or boxing-induced dental losses—but this one takes the flaming cake.

#5 – Biden Forgets Who He’s Supposed to Introduce During Quad Summit

In September, at the Quad summit he hosted in Delaware, Joe Biden delivered his speech with his trademark flair—by immediately forgetting what came next! Tasked with introducing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Appearing more lost than usual (if that’s even possible), bumbling Biden fumbled with a bewildered, “And now, who am I introducing next?” When no teleprompter miracle arrived, he followed up with a snippy, “Who’s next?” aimed at his staff, somehow attempting to shift the blame them for his memory issues...

#4 – Mystery Drones Over the USA: Aliens, Big Brother or Blue Beam?

New Jersey and New York skies have been buzzing—literally—with mysterious drones that seem to appear out of nowhere and then vanish without a trace. Officials have declared that they have “no idea” what these drones are but have assured the public there’s “no cause for concern,” which seems impossible to promise if they don’t know what they are! Speculation is rife: covert military tech? Surveillance experiments? Or, as some are asking, could this be the groundwork for Project Blue Beam—the CIA’s staged celestial events to manipulate global narratives? Whether it’s Big Brother or a holographic alien invasion, one thing’s clear: something’s up.

#3 – Man Arrested for ‘Driving Without a License’ Uses Zoom to Join Hearing … While Driving Without a License!

Sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction. Picture this: A guy gets busted for driving with a suspended license. Fast forward to his court hearing, where he’s late (classic), so he decides to join via Zoom. Points for creativity, right? Except he’s calling in while actively driving… without a valid license. Bravo, sir. Truly pushing the boundaries of irony here. The lawyers couldn't even keep a straight face, and the judge threw the book at him, proving two wrongs still don't make a right.



#2 – Crypto Mogul Pays $6.2 Million for Banana Taped to Wall

In 2019, artist Maurizio Cattelan debuted "Comedian," a conceptual piece featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall, complete with a certificate of authenticity and instructions for replacing the fruit when it rots. He explained that the artwork symbolized how society places high value on everyday items. Fast-forward to November 2024, and after five minutes of feverish bidding, Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun snagged the artwork for a paltry $6.2 million. “I’ve bought the banana,” Sun wrote on X on Nov. 21. “This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.”

#1 – Mogul Eats the Banana

The pièce de resistance of 2024 is part 2 of the “banana taped to the wall” story. After paying $6.2 million for the banana, Justin Sun then ate it, claiming it was “delicious art.” Good for Justin! Hey, if you’ve got the cash, might as well enjoy it, right?

OK, that concludes the top 24 most “bizarro” stories of 2024. As 2024 wraps up, it's clear that the year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride through the bizarre and the unbelievable. We’ve certainly witnessed some truly strange stories that challenge the limits of imagination. While some may make us scratch our heads in confusion, others serve as a stark reminder that reality is often stranger than fiction. Who knows what weirdness awaits in 2025—if it’s anything like this year, we’re in for another wild ride. So, stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled—because the world is just getting weirder.

God Bless and Happy New Year!

