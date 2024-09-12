Oh, Kamala Harris. In her latest debate “performance” against Trump, she reached new heights of dishonesty, spinning a web of half-truths, exaggerations, and outright fabrications that would make even the most seasoned fiction writer blush. But let’s be real—the real joke was the so-called moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, who were nothing more than Harris’s personal cheerleaders.

Did you know that Linsey Davis and Kamala Harris are not just professional acquaintances? They’re sorority sisters in Alpha Kappa Alpha (ΑΚΑ). Yep, the same sorority! It’s hard to ignore how cozy that connection feels when you’re supposed to be moderating a debate. But wait, the web of bias doesn’t end there. Let’s talk about David Muir, ABC’s golden boy, who was also in on the charade. Muir has a track record of going soft on Harris while giving tougher scrutiny to her opponents. He’s been fawning over her for years, hosting town halls where his "tough" questions mysteriously go missing. These two weren’t moderators; they were the referees on “Team Harris,” turning the debate into a pathetic 3-on-1 mismatch.

And if you thought it couldn’t get more entangled, buckle up: Robert Iger, the owner of ABC, is the same guy who introduced Kamala Harris to her husband, Doug Emhoff, back in 2014. So, while we were promised a rigorous exchange of ideas, what we really got was a carefully choreographed love fest. But let’s not stop there—Kamala has another deep personal tie within the Disney empire: Dana Walden, a top Disney executive, and a long-time personal friend of Harris. That’s right, Disney, which owns ABC, has an executive who’s tight with the Vice President herself. When your pals are running the show, it’s no surprise when the so-called "debate" turns into a platform for your lies to go unchecked.

With all these personal connections and behind-the-scenes influence, it’s glaringly obvious that this wasn’t a debate; it was a shameless PR stunt to prop up Kamala. Now, let’s dive into some of her most egregious lies from the debate—and see how she got away with them, thanks to her laughably biased sidekicks in the media.

Border Security: Kamala’s Epic Fail

Now, for a real knee-slapper. Harris had the audacity to accuse Trump of having no plan for the immigration crisis. Yep, straight from the “Border Czar” who’s been handed the reins on the border crisis and has done—well, absolutely nothing. While Trump was busy building a border wall and enforcing strict immigration policies, Harris has watched the U.S.-Mexico border turn into a free-for-all while denying the fact that there is a crisis of monumental proportions occurring.

The grim reality of Harris’s border incompetence is evident in the tragic stories of Americans victimized by illegal immigrants. In recent years, there have been horrific cases like the rape and murder of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts by illegal immigrant Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Consider the gruesome assault and murder of 92-year-old Maria Fuertes by another illegal immigrant in New York City. Violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants are on the rise, with reports of assaults and rapes becoming alarmingly common.



To top it off, in a real feast for the senses, we’ve got Haitian migrants in Ohio resorting to eating cats, dogs, and even geese. Kamala’s laughable scoffing at Trump when he mentioned this during the debate seems even more absurd now, especially with police body cam footage documenting just one of these grotesque incidents.

Oh, that video’s not enough for ya? Still need convincing? Well, grab some popcorn because Tyler Oliveira (a YouTuber who pulls no punches) dropped another bombshell. In this one, he interviews actual residents of Ohio who have literally seen Haitian immigrants chowing down on cats and geese—yes, you read that right. This video, posted on the IG channel @gentrygivers, will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew.

Picutres like this one below are going viral as the locals are taking pictures of Haitian illegals who have been shipped to their once peaceful little city now going after their pet cats, dogs, ducks, and geese and posting them on social media.

Spoiler alert: These aren't isolated incidents—these are the same 110,000+ Haitian immigrants that Comrade Kamala proudly let into the country. She’s out here bragging about it in interviews like it’s some sort of humanitarian win, saying, "We’ve brought in over 100,000 Haitian migrants. We’re doing the right thing … they need protection." Watch the video below — just make sure your pets are safe first!

But hey, what’s a few cats and geese, right? Apparently, Kamala thinks it’s no big deal if the country gets flooded with over 100,000 migrants, as long as she gets to pat herself on the back for "doing the right thing." This is why AI pictures of President Donald Trump are going viral on social media, like our X post pictured below that we posted as this story has been breaking:

Meanwhile, actual communities are overrun, overwhelmed, and left picking up the pieces of her disastrous border policies. It’s like Kamala lives in her own little fantasyland, where none of this chaos affects her. Why should she care? She’s not the one dealing with the fallout—she’s too busy rehearsing her next round of talking points. And speaking of fallout, let’s not forget her obsession with protecting abortion access, because apparently, that’s the real issue facing America today. While the rest of us deal with a border crisis, economic collapse, and war on the horizon, Kamala’s laser-focused on ensuring abortions up to—and even after—birth stay on the table.

Abortion: Unlimited Access & IVF Lies

Kamala’s performance during the debate was nothing short of a masterclass in fabricating realities that don’t exist. Take her outright lie that Donald Trump opposes IVF—a blatant attempt to mislead the public. In reality, Trump has been a leader in making IVF more accessible to families, expanding healthcare options, and supporting medical advancements in fertility treatments. But, hey, why let facts get in the way when you’re on a roll of deceit?

Notice that in the video above, she won’t answer whether or not she’s in favor of third-trimester (months 7, 8, and 9) abortions, and according to Harris, such procedures just aren’t happening in America. Really, Kamala? So, what about states like New Mexico, Minnesota, Oregon, Colorado, Vermont, New Jersey, Alaska, and Washington D.C., where abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy? These states are very real, and so are the laws that allow abortions right up to the moment of birth. Even worse, in places like Minnesota, baby killers like Tim Walz signed a bill that completely removed the requirement to provide life-saving care to infants born alive from failed abortions. They just let ‘em die…

On a gut-wrenching note... imagine this: the tissue from aborted babies being used in vaccines. Yes, it’s not some conspiracy—it’s a cold, documented reality. Fetal cell lines like WI-38, MRC-5, HEK-293, PER.C6, and IMR-90. These cell lines have been used for decades in vaccines like MMR, chickenpox, hepatitis A, and even COVID-19 vaccines. The thought alone is enough to make your stomach turn.

These weren’t just medical terms or numbers. These were once human lives—tiny, vulnerable babies who never even had the chance to breathe their first breath. And now, their remains are being harvested, repurposed in the name of “science,” without a second thought about the tragedy that brought them into this world. It’s sickening, heartbreaking, and beyond comprehension. If that truth doesn’t tear at your heartstrings, we urge you to watch this absolutely devastating video titled “It’s OK.” The pain, the loss, the gutting reality of it all—if you can watch without breaking down, we don’t know how your heart isn’t shattered into pieces.

Let’s pivot to look at “The Precedure” and what it really is. In the video below, a doctor shares is real life story where he was forced to participate in an abortion which caused him great anguish and pain.

(You can support the ministry who makes these films to bring awareness and education around the horrors of what abortion really is to the light of day at https://www.choice42.com/ If you are on Instagram you can find and follow them here.)



Put down that tissue. Now, back to the debate. Trump called out the disturbing reality of post-birth abortions by referencing former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s infamous comments. Northam didn’t just "slip up" when he suggested that infants born alive from botched abortions could be "kept comfortable" while a decision is made on their fate—he meant every word. That’s not a conspiracy theory; that’s infanticide in broad daylight. Yet Kamala mocked Trump for exposing this truth, laughing as if he were peddling fantasies. Hate to break it to you, Kamala, but Trump was 100% right, and Northam’s comments are well-documented. Check out this video…

Kamala’s repeated lies and flippant disregard for the facts about abortion laws, combined with her mockery of Trump’s accurate claims, showcase her desperation. She can’t hide from the ugly truth of her extreme abortion policies, so she laughs, denies, and dodges.

The Economy: Kamala’s Convenient Amnesia

Ah, the economy. Kamala Harris had the audacity to paint Trump’s tax cuts as a gift to the wealthy while conveniently forgetting that middle-income earners also saw significant reductions under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According to the Tax Policy Center, taxpayers across all income brackets benefited, with middle-income households seeing an average tax cut of about $1,260 in 2018. But why let pesky facts get in the way of a good story? Harris's selective memory didn’t account for Trump’s deregulation efforts that led to a record-breaking 7.5 million jobs created before the pandemic, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Instead, Harris’s performance was a masterclass in ignoring the truth to perpetuate her agenda.

And let’s not forget her “Build Back Better” plan. Harris touted it as the beacon of economic recovery, but in reality, it’s been an inflation-inducing catastrophe. Inflation rates have surged to a staggering 7.1% as of August 2024, with everyday essentials like food and energy prices skyrocketing. Small businesses, once the backbone of the American economy, are now struggling to survive under Harris’s economic policies. The number of small businesses closing their doors has increased by 30% since the Biden administration's policies took effect. Facts be damned, like a broken record, Kamala continues to regurgitate the mantra “Bidenomics works.”

Meanwhile, Americans are out here juggling rent, groceries, and gas prices like they're competing in some dystopian game show. But sure, Kamala, keep preaching that Bidenomics “works” while inflation eats up paychecks, small businesses close their doors, and poverty levels climb higher than Hunter Biden on a Friday night at a strip club.

Although it wasn’t really mentioned in the debate, and we really wish Trump would have mentioned this fact, one of Harris’s more absurd economic proposals is to tax unrealized capital gains. For the average middle-class family, their biggest asset is their home. Taxing the unrealized gains on their property would be a death sentence for the “American Dream.” Families would be forced to cough up cash for a tax bill based on paper wealth they haven’t even pocketed yet! Where would they get the money? They’d have to sell their homes just to pay the government, leading to a housing market crash, a wave of foreclosures, and millions out on the street. This reckless idea would obliterate the middle class, destabilize the economy, and shred any semblance of financial security for countless Americans. She is clueless!

The video above was from a 2018 Spelman College speech, where Harris fixated on Starbucks coffee cup lids—yep, lids. Thanks to whoever added the “Seinfeld” music – it’s so appropriate! And while she’s busy obsessing over coffee aesthetics, “we the people” are supposed to trust her to tackle serious national issues? Really? We’re expected to believe she can stand up to Putin or Xi Jinping?

Comrade Kamala’s Gun Grab: The Truth She Can’t Hide

In typical Kamala fashion, she got all flustered and defensive during the debate when Trump served up a cold, hard fact: “She’s coming for your guns.” And, like clockwork, she denied it—calling it some wild conspiracy theory. She even tried the "I’m a gun owner too!" routine, stating that both she and Walz own guns and Trump was lying and fearmongering.

(Thanks to @KoryYeshua8 on Instagram for the above and below videos)

Oh, sure, Kamala. Because nothing screams "Second Amendment champion" like a politician who’s spent years pushing for an all-out "assault weapons" ban while also being unable to define what an "assault weapon" even is. Kamala’s entire “I’m not coming for your guns” shtick is a joke, especially when she’s spent her career advocating for stripping law-abiding Americans of their rights while standing by policies that let dangerous criminals back on the streets.

That's right—she's all about taking your guns, but has no problem letting violent offenders out early. Seems like Kamala’s idea of public safety is disarming the good guys while letting the bad ones run wild. She’s proudly declared over and over that she supports an assault weapons ban, even promising executive action if Congress doesn’t act fast enough. The video montage below is just one of literally dozens of videos where Kamala calls for a ban on "assault weapons"—a term that, hilariously, even she can’t define. In fact, nobody can. Why? Because it’s a completely made-up term that sounds scary but has no actual meaning. Heck, in 2019, she even said she supported a mandatory buyback of all “assault weapons.” Check out what she really thinks about the 2nd Amendment…

And while Kamala’s pushing a ban on these elusive, undefined “assault weapons,” she’s completely spineless when it comes to tackling actual domestic crime. Let’s not forget her track record of pushing for leniency and even freeing criminals, some of whom went on to kill, rape, or commit other violent crimes. So, while she’s busy disarming law-abiding Americans who just want to protect their families, she’s giving a free pass to the real criminals roaming our streets. Makes perfect sense, right? Disarm the good guys, but coddle the ones wreaking havoc. Classic Kamala logic.

Kamala’s Fantasyland: Project 2025 & Afghanistan

Oh, Kamala. Just when you thought her bag of lies couldn’t get any bigger, she throws in a doozy—claiming Trump is involved in Project 2025. Spoiler alert: He’s not. Not even close. For those who actually care about the truth (unlike Kamala), Project 2025 is a conservative initiative run by The Heritage Foundation to prepare the next GOP administration. And guess what? Trump isn’t even remotely tied to it. But that doesn’t stop Harris from weaving her usual tall tales, trying to make it sound like Trump is pulling the strings behind the scenes. Trump's actual plan is called Agenda47, and you can learn more about it right on Trump's website: https://donaldjtrump.com/agenda47

Apparently, still in “la la” land, Kamala made a valiant effort to champion the withdrawal from Afghanistan, flaunting her supposed role as the peacemaker in contrast to Trump. According to Harris, we’re now living in a mythical era where "not one member of the U.S. military is in active-duty in a combat zone — in any war zone around the world — for the first time this century." What a fairy tale. The Department of Defense has quite a different story, officially designating active war zones like Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Libya.

Remember the three reservists who were killed in a dangerously understaffed outpost in Syria this year? Or the 2,500 troops still stationed in Iraq, with seven injured in an ISIS raid? Not to mention the hundreds in Syria and the U.S. Navy engaged with Houthi fighters in Yemen. And let's not ignore the unofficial “war zone” of Ukraine, where U.S. soldiers are assisting the Ukrainian military. Harris’s blunders are not just misleading; they’re a disservice to the men and women risking their lives. When Kamala’s lips are moving, it’s clear she’s spinning fiction.

CNN Reports Harris Made ONE “False Claim”

Oh, CNN, you really outdid yourself this time. According to their expert analysis, Kamala Harris supposedly told only one “false claim” during the debate. One? Really? Did they watch the same debate as the rest of us? It’s almost comical how CNN tries to downplay Harris’s monumental collection of fibs, half-truths, and outright fabrications. Even a casual observer could spot more whoppers than you’d find at Burger King. And guess what? The saga of Harris’s blatant lies doesn’t stop here—there’s plenty more where that came from!

Harris repeated the thoroughly debunked lie that Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people.” That myth was debunked ages ago (by Snopes), but Kamala and her echo chamber continue to peddle it as though it’s gospel truth. The actual quote was about people who protested a Confederate statue, not the hate groups that showed up for the rally. But hey, who needs facts when you’ve got a narrative to push?

She also claimed Trump threatened a “bloodbath” if he wasn’t elected, a distortion of his comment about the auto industry. Her assertion that Trump planned a “20% tax” on everyday goods is pure fabrication. Totally made up. And her claim of supporting fracking during the 2020 election is contradicted by her past statements favoring a ban.

And let’s not forget her bizarre assertion that police officers were murdered on January 6th, despite no Capitol police officers died “in the line of duty” that day, according to National Review. What’s CNN’s excuse? Are they too busy spinning their own narratives to report the truth? Maybe it’s hard to report the truth when you’re constantly in damage control for your favorite candidates. Pathetic doesn’t even begin to describe it. But hey, why let facts get in the way of a good story, right?

Kamala Harris—The Queen of Fabrication

Kamala Harris’s debate performance was nothing short of a masterclass in deceit, expertly shielded by a cabal of biased moderators and media spin doctors. If you thought her economic policies were a muddled mess, her record on the border is a full-blown catastrophe. Harris is not just unqualified for the presidency—she’s a walking disaster, a train wreck in slow motion. From her incoherent, half-baked economic proposals to her disastrous handling of the border crisis, Harris has demonstrated time and again that she's a champion of empty promises and half-truths.

The biased "moderators" may have given her a free pass, but the American people deserve a leader who actually, you know, leads. Check out this magnum opus of a montage put together by Real America’s Voice, where Kamala Harris showcases her true talent: lying through her teeth. Wait until you see her flip, twist, and completely fabricate facts faster than an Olympic gymnast. This highlight reel is basically a masterclass in political gaslighting, where she rewrites history, economic policy, and basic reality—all without breaking a sweat. It's almost impressive, really—if only it weren't so pathetically obvious and dangerous for the future of our democracy!

Stay tuned for part 2 as this story continues to develop. Until then, be encouraged! We are winning. We really are! So please help us wake up the world and stop the tyrants from stealing the country that we love so very much - America the Beautiful.



With Great Hope,

Ty and Charlene

❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

