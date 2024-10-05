Help Save Lives NOW!

It’s been a week since Hurricane Helene bulldozed through the southeastern U.S., leaving behind chaos and devastation. But as we dig through the rubble, the real disaster isn’t just the storm itself—it’s the government’s criminal negligence and what appears to be an outright war on the American people.

Thousands of our fellow Americans are still stranded, suffering, without access to clean water, power, or basic necessities. Entire cities around Asheville and Marshall have been erased from the map. And yet, where is the government? Where are the promises of swift aid and support? Nowhere. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the entire FEMA bureaucracy have shown us just how little they care. They’ve gone beyond incompetence—they’re now actively working against us. Why do we say this? Let’s try to recap what has happened to this point….



We watched Helene first rip through Tampa and the surrounding area and flood areas that haven’t seen this level devastation in our lifetime. Below is a video of our friend of ours filmed of the aftermath Helene left in her neighborhood in Florida as the storm traveled north on its way to tear up North Carolina and Tennessee:

[Thank you, Brit, for sharing your story with us on your Instagram page.]



As the storm moved up north to TN and NC, we saw massive devestation as pictured in the video below:

We have been chronicling the latest developements on the movements around Helene on our Instagram and X Accounts. Below is a video capture of one of our Instagram posts which captured the utter destruction and devestation Helena caused when it hit North Carolina:

As we watched the devastation and loss of life, bad turned to worse rapidly.



The Real Body Count: 2,000 Dead and Rising



”What you are seeing on the news is nothing compared to what is really happening” The following video is a lot of spicy language, but his first hand testimony must be heard by everyone:

The death toll is staggering. According to firsthand reports from those on the ground in North Carolina, the actual body count from Hurricane Helene is already expected to exceed 2,000 lives. That’s not a typo—it’s a catastrophe. The storm may have triggered this disaster, but it’s the systemic abandonment of people that’s driving up the death toll. Survivors are clinging to life, stranded without basic necessities like food, water, or electricity. Many have gone days without rescue, and their warnings are chilling: the real number of dead may far exceed that grim estimate.

Yet, what is the response from the federal government and the mainstream media? A deafening silence. FEMA, under the Biden administration’s watch, appears more focused on PR than actual relief efforts. The corporate media has been eerily quiet, choosing to report on sanitized, “official” death tolls that severely downplay the actual human cost. In fact, it seems there’s a coordinated effort to bury this story as quickly as possible.

Kamala Harris: Useless and Clueless

Where hasn’t Kamala Harris been during this disaster? Let’s start with her oh-so-generous offer of $750 to affected families (yes, we’re drowning in sarcasm). But before that grand gesture, she graced us with her presence at a FEMA briefing, where she smiled awkwardly and bumbled through some empty words, clearly clueless—or uninterested—in the catastrophe unfolding around her. She either has no clue what Americans are really going through, or—more likely—she simply doesn’t give a darn. Actually, let's be real: it’s both.

While Americans in states ravaged by Helene were battling to stay alive, what was Kamala doing? Oh, just what she does best—hitting up the West Coast for some good old-fashioned fundraising. And as for Joe? He was living his best life, basking on the beach for the tenth time this year. Seriously, how out of touch and self-absorbed do you have to be to throw a party and vacation on the beach while Americans are literally dying? Here is a video from a resident of North Carolina sharing his heart-wrenching story and his disgust with Harris and Biden's inaction and apathy.

But while Kamala and Joe were either hobnobbing with elites or lounging on vacation, Donald Trump was on the ground, boots in the mud, helping real Americans in the areas devastated by Helene. Despite having a literal $150,000 bounty on his head—thanks to a DOJ-released letter from a would-be assassin—Trump didn’t hesitate to travel through the worst-hit zones. He met with victims and rescue teams, proving that he was willing to put his life on the line to support the people suffering through this disaster. To top it off, Trump managed to raise over $4 million through his GoFundMe to help the victims of this catastrophe, showing exactly who’s putting Americans first while the current administration fumbles around and caters to global interests.

A Land Grab or Natural Disaster?

Is it just a coincidence that Hurricane Helene decimated areas sitting atop rich reserves of lithium and quartz—minerals that the tech industry craves for electric cars and AI chips? Or was this “natural” disaster a calculated strike directed to serve a much darker agenda? For almost 50 years, we’ve had the technology to manipulate hurricanes, even boasting patents on devices designed for hurricane and tornado control (check it out for yourself: US Patent 20030085296A1). The evidence is out there, hiding in plain sight.

What Helene’s path conveniently did was clear prime real estate for companies like BlackRock to swoop in and buy it at pennies on the dollar. Once devastated by disaster, owners often feel desperate, selling whatever’s left of their land just to get something for it. And you can bet the elites know this.

Chimney Rock, once a thriving town, has been condemned, and it's not just the land that’s being ignored—survivors are being left to die in the streets. The government’s not even bothering to collect the bodies. Instead, federal bulldozers roll in, wiping everything out—bodies included.

Is this a disaster relief effort or a sinister land grab wrapped in the guise of a storm?

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen something fishy going on with governments and corporations trying to grab land from desperate citizens. Just look at what happened in Lahaina, where the aftermath of the wildfires has triggered a feeding frenzy among investors and developers looking to scoop up valuable properties for pennies on the dollar. Our personal friend, who owns a condo there, recently received an alarming letter notifying them of a massive spike in their insurance premium (due to the fires), a burden that many property owners may simply not be able to afford.

What’s Next? An America Without Americans

This is where we’re heading: a future where disasters are engineered or exploited to clear out "undesirables" and hand over our land and resources to global corporations. The government has made it clear they don’t care if we live or die—they just want us out of the way. If nothing is done, this will become the new normal. Helene was just the beginning.

Looting is rampant in Asheville, with people pulling guns and knives just to scavenge for food. Society is breaking down, and the government is encouraging it. National Guard troops who could restore order have been told to stand down. Why? Because the more chaos there is, the easier it is for them to take control.

FEMA and the Biden-Harris administration are waging war on the American people, and they’re doing it under the guise of disaster relief. But make no mistake—this is war. They want us gone, and they’re doing everything they can to starve us out, to make us give up, to make us hopeless.

But here’s the good news: we don’t have to let them win. We won’t let them win. There are millions of us and only a handful of them. You can make a difference. Together, we can step up where the federal government has spectacularly failed.

Help Us Fight Back: Donate to the TTAC Helene Hurricane Relief Fund

There are Americans—our brothers and sisters—who need our help now more than ever. The government has abandoned them, but we won’t. That’s why we’ve created the TTAC Helene Hurricane Relief Fund, and every single penny will go directly to helping the people stranded and suffering in the aftermath of this storm.

This isn’t about charity—it’s about survival. FEMA has failed, and they’re actively making the situation worse. But we can bypass their stranglehold. We can get food, water, and supplies directly into the hands of the people who need them without government interference.



You can also help us get much needed fuel for the rescue helicopters and planes who are flying in pursuit of finding the stranded and helpless trapped with no electricity, phones, no way out and no food. They are finding and rescuing people every hour of the day. And you can help us by donating to this relief fund now!

Help us prove that Americans don’t leave each other behind. We fight for each other, no matter how hard the government tries to tear us apart.



And please share this with everyone you know and ask them to do the same. We can’t just sit back and do nothing. This is our chance to stand together, one nation, under God … as brothers and sisters.

UPDATE: Our good friend, Mike Adams, is donating A LOT of food to those who have been affected by Helene and are in need - the first truck is currently on it’s way to them now. Mike has put together a great deal for you and your family and given you a way to also help those affected by Helene. He is offering a “Buy One / Give One” special on “Ranger buckets” - so each bucket you purchase for yourself, Mike Adams will ship the equal amount to relieve the hunger of those in need right now.

Ty and I have been preparing for years. We have done the research and have seen the writing on the wall for years. You can’t live long without food and water. Get ready! Buy some while supplies last HERE: https://healthrangerstore.com/relief

