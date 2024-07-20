This article begins with the “official story” of the assassination attempt on the life of President Trump on July 13, 2024. The information contained herein is as of July 19, 2024.

THE OFFICIAL STORY

Six days ago, on July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Gen-Zer with an associate’s degree, somehow masterminded an assassination attempt on President Trump. Armed with just 10 days of planning, Crooks loaded a handmade explosive device (with remote detonator) into his car, went to Home Depot, picked up a ladder, then picked up some ammo and drove from Bethel Park, PA to the Trump rally in Butler, PA.

He parked his car, with an explosive device in the trunk no less, and hauled his ladder and AR-15 to a warehouse just a few hundred feet from Trump’s podium. Meanwhile, a three-man counter-sniper team was cozy on the 2nd floor of that same warehouse, setting up through the window. Multiple bystanders, police, and the Secret Service all saw Crooks as he strolled to the warehouse, even caught on film wandering around and looking up—but nope, no red flags there.

One of the law enforcement officers stationed in the warehouse saw Crooks “scoping out” the roof with a rangefinder. There’s nothing suspicious about that, right? Maybe Crooks was using the rangefinder to improve his golf swing. He left and then returned with a backpack, the officer took a picture of him and radioed the sightings to the command center, but they somehow “lost track” of him. According to the Senate briefing on the assassination attempt, 62 minutes elapsed between the time Crooks was photographed as suspicious and when he fired the shots…

That’s right … Despite being on the Secret Service's radar for 62 minutes, they somehow “lost track” of him. Yes, they lost track of a guy with a range finder and a rifle. Maybe he had an invisible suit? Or perhaps he used some top-secret cloaking device? It’s not like someone walking around with a gun and rangefinder should raise any red flags. No, it’s perfectly normal for the elite team tasked with protecting the President just to let someone like that slip through their fingers.

When they finally “found” Crooks, he had climbed the warehouse roof. Remember, according to the Secret Service, a three-man counter-sniper team is set up in that same warehouse. Everyone knows you can hear a squirrel on a metal roof, but the team below Crooks couldn't hear him on the roof.

Evidently, a police officer saw him on the roof and confronted him, but Crooks pointed his weapon, causing the officer to duck and fall off the roof. The officer’s radio call about "an individual on the roof with a weapon" apparently didn’t warrant immediate evacuation of President Trump. Because, of course, why would it?

Of course, local law enforcement body cameras cannot confirm these facts because … are you ready for this? … According to Tom Fitton, the Butler County sheriffs were not wearing body cameras. How strange is it that a key law enforcement agency did not have its responding officers equipped with body cameras? Nothing to worry about here… we’re sure this is just a coincidence.

And the roof? Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle later explained the lack of a sniper team on the roof by saying it was “sloped” and dangerous.

Clearly, the Secret Service isn't trained for such perilous conditions as a mildly sloped roof. Who needs them taking a bullet for the President when they could slip on a roof, right? And who needs the pesky facts that the Secret Service was already stationed on a roof with a 14.04° pitch, and the pitch of the warehouse roof was only 4.76°? And we just learned that, according to Senator Josh Hawley on X, “Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel.” Maybe that’s why she feared putting them on a sloped roof…

According to Matt Wallace, the parents of Crooks called police hours before the shooting to report that he was missing with an AR-15. And let's not forget that Crooks wasn’t even good enough to make his high school rifle team. But, hey, no biggie. It’s totally understandable, right? Because obviously, shooting in a high school competition is way more intense than sneaking onto a roof, evading the Secret Service and police, and taking a shot at the President with snipers all around. Yeah, right. Because, you know, nothing says “elite assassin” like failing to qualify for a high school team.

Crooks also supposedly managed to whip up a high-tech remote-controlled explosive device without ever bothering to search "explosive devices" on the internet and without leaving any significant internet footprint or catching the attention of law enforcement. Quite a feat for someone with such a mundane background, right? Because nothing about this whole story screams "cover-up" at all. Nope, not one bit.

OK, enough sarcasm; let’s look at some anomalies and ask some questions…

ANOMALIES & QUESTIONS

We just discussed the slope of the warehouse roof. From the videos, it appears that if Crooks was positioned where we see him, the 4.76° pitch might have obstructed his line of sight to President Trump. Check out this video and decide for yourself.

Thanks to Ivory Hecker for this video on Instagram.

Oh, here’s a real gem. The Secret Service claims there was a counter-sniper team stationed in a second-story window of the very warehouse where Crooks was supposedly perched. Minor hiccup, though … That warehouse doesn’t even have a second-story window. But guess what? The adjacent building does, giving them a perfect view of Crooks.

Thanks to In2ThinAir for the above video on X.

The video above claims that Crooks was merely a distraction, the “magician’s assistant” in this elaborate trick, while the real shooter was possibly on the water tower. Was Crooks the decoy, the sleight of hand to keep you from noticing the real threat? Let’s go down the rabbit hole a bit, shall we? This video below was shot by General Eric on the way to the Trump rally. You can clearly see an SUV parked under the water tower.

Thanks to General Eric on X

You may be thinking, “There was an SUV parked under the water tower. So what?”

Videos that indicate someone was on the water tower have been circulating, but we haven’t included them because they are very grainy and don’t help much. However, several witnesses corroborated that they saw someone on the tower. And here’s a video of an eyewitness stating that someone on the water tower got shot and killed by a sharpshooter. In the words of Johnny Carson, “this is wild, weird stuff.”

Mike Adams, the “Health Ranger,” has done an amazing job of dissecting the audio file in today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News. The section you want to watch is from about 11 minutes to 48 minutes. In his analysis, Adams proves that shots 1 through 5 were taken from approximately 400-500 feet away, which is consistent with either Crooks on the warehouse roof OR another sniper team set up very close to Crooks. Shot 6 was taken from approximately 600-800 feet away, and shot 7 was taken from approximately 1100-1500 feet away.

Utilizing Google Earth, the water tower appears to be approximately 750 feet away. So was the 6th shot taken from the water tower? And from where was the 7th shot taken? Why are we not hearing about the investigation of the person shot on the water tower? Was there another shooter on the tower? Whose SUV was parked at the base of the tower? All questions that need to be addressed and answered.

According to Tony Seruga, a lifetime data scientist and CIA/NSA contractor, “We have tracked the black SUV that had picked up our phantom water tower sniper ... With 100% confidence, based on cell phone data, that particular sniper was FBI and the SUV was registered to the Department of Agriculture.” Is Seruga correct? Was there another shooter on the tower?

That’s not the only report of a possible second shooter. Here’s a video that sure does look and sound like there was a second shooter in the crowd. Keep in mind that this video is on Trump's left side, whereas the warehouse is on Trump’s right side.

Thanks to John Cullen for this video on X.

And here’s a video of a female attendee who heard the shots in the above video and is 100% sure that they came from the left of Trump.

Why have we not heard anything about this? It seems evident that more investigation is needed. But apparently, the FBI disagrees because, within 24 hours, FBI investigators stated that Crooks acted alone. Isn’t it amazing that they can do a thorough background check and speak to every known associate of Crooks within a day and conclude that he acted alone? The FBI sure does act fast!

Except for when they took 7 years to conclude the 2001 anthrax attack investigation… and um… when they took 3 years to determine that McVeigh and Nichols had acted alone in the Oklahoma City bombing from 1995. (By the way, there’s an eye-opening chapter on the Oklahoma City bombing in our book, Monumental Myths.)

Back to the FBI. Here is a photo of the FBI cleaning up (destroying) the crime scene where the shooter allegedly opened fire to assassinate President Trump and was quickly shot by a Secret Service sniper. Of course, the FBI may have gotten all the blood and fibers (and brass?) they needed for their investigation, so this might be nothing ….

What about that lady sitting behind Trump in the black hat? We’ve all seen the video. It went viral because when the shooting started, she stayed calm and began to film. There's nothing strange about that, right? Some are speculating that this woman is FBI Assistant Director Janeen Diguiseppi.

The FBI has categorically denied that the woman in the video is Assistant Director DiGuiseppi. OK, I guess we should believe the FB”Lie” … sorry FBI … because they’ve never been dishonest or hidden evidence before, right? They’ve never been accused of being corrupt, have they?

Anyone recall the Hunter Biden laptop circus? Just weeks before the 2020 election, the FBI had the laptop in their possession but decided to play hide-and-seek with it so it wouldn't damage the Biden campaign. Because, you know, transparency is overrated.

Yep, this is the same FBI that helped rig the 2020 election. The very same FBI that orchestrated the Oklahoma City bombing (and let’s not forget Merrick Garland was the judge on that one). And, of course, it's the same FBI that executed Randy Weaver’s wife and unborn child at Ruby Ridge.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot, the FBI just declined a request by Congress for FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify next week about the attempted assassination of President Trump. I guess he’s too busy…

And then there’s the cell phone evidence. Congressman Mike Waltz indicated that according to an FBI briefing, Crooks had three encrypted accounts overseas. Yes, you read that right. A 20-year-old with an associate’s degree and a mundane background was actually a “digital Houdini” with multiple overseas cell phone accounts. Seriously? Are we supposed to believe that Crooks was some kind of lone-wolf tech genius? This has “patsy” written all over it.

There were multiple videos of Crooks on the roof allegedly firing, so why is there no video of the muzzle flash from Crooks’ AR-15? Where’s the brass from the roof? And what caliber is the bullet that hit Trump? The trajectory should lead straight to the bullet, shouldn’t it? Where are the ballistics reports? This is imperative information. Where is it?

All these anomalies are very odd, but perhaps the oddest is the financial “bets” placed the day before the Trump rally. On July 12th, Austin Private Wealth, LLC made a massive bet against Trump’s business empire by shorting 12,000,000 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) shares.

Here’s the critical data from Fintel.io, revealing that on July 12th, Austin Private Wealth, LLC filed a substantial ‘put option’ position for 12 million shares of DJT. For those who might not be familiar with stock market jargon, “put options” allow you to profit if the stock's value drops. If Trump had been shot and killed the following day, this enormous put position would have resulted in a significant windfall of profits.

Thanks to Mike Adams for the Fintel.io screenshot

Not suspicious enough? Well, on the very same day, they also took out ‘put options’ on 34,000,000 shares of Rumble (RUM). The following day, there was an attempt on Trump’s life. Had Trump been killed, both DJT and Rumble would have crashed, potentially raking in hundreds of millions in profit for Austin Private Wealth. Does this mean that they had prior knowledge? Or was this just a coincidence? You tell me. Why is nobody asking questions? Where is the SEC investigation?

Thanks to Mike Adams for the Fintel.io screenshot

This situation echoes the pre-9/11 days when there was a peculiar surge in ‘put options’ on airline stocks. United Airlines and American Airlines, the very carriers whose planes were hijacked, saw a bizarre spike in bets that their stock prices would tank. And guess what? After the attacks, their stocks did precisely that, leading to a windfall for those who'd made these bets, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank. It's almost as if certain companies had a crystal ball predicting disaster and made a tidy profit. Isn't that just a fascinating coincidence?

More anomalies, countless threads, and loose ends beg to be unraveled, but we'll stop here for the sake of time and pertinence. We need to get this article published and illuminate the inconsistencies and unanswered questions to spark the necessary scrutiny and investigation that this situation desperately demands.

CONCLUSION

Regarding the attempted assassination of President Trump, we are left with a multitude of questions, an ocean of anomalies, and an ever-growing pile of evidence that suggests not all is as it seems. Were there multiple shooters? Was there “inside” involvement? Were certain companies tipped off about an “event” on Saturday, July 13? We must demand answers to these questions because the official story simply doesn’t add up.

Think about it: Crooks somehow evades a highly trained Secret Service team, sneaks onto a warehouse roof unnoticed, and manages to fire shots at the President despite being on law enforcement’s radar for over an hour. And to top it all off, local law enforcement officers weren’t wearing body cameras on that crucial day. Moreover, the financial “bets” placed just a day before the Trump rally are too coincidental to ignore.

And let’s not forget that President Trump has promised multiple times to dismantle the so-called “deep state.” It certainly appears that this shadowy network could be involved in the attempt on his life. The timing and circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt are just too coincidental, raising serious questions about whether this was a desperate move by the “deep state” to protect its own interests and maintain its grip on power.

We love President Trump and this country. We will not stop asking these questions until we get satisfactory answers. We owe it to ourselves and our children to, in President Trump's iconic words, “fight… fight… fight.”

Share

Leave a comment