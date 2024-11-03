As Americans, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment, spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. This initiative seeks to overhaul health policies, reclaim personal freedoms, uphold core values, and ensure the safety of vaccines. Kennedy's vision transcends mere policy reforms; it aims to establish a healthcare framework that prioritizes transparency, empowers citizens to make informed choices, and holds institutions accountable. MAHA's goals encompass vital areas such as authentic preventive medicine, informed vaccine safety protocols, and the reaffirmation of individual rights, all crucial for nurturing resilient individuals, families, and communities.

The MAHA movement champions the right to choose one's health path freely, particularly in a time when vaccine mandates and medical decisions seem increasingly swayed by pharmaceutical interests. Kennedy's steadfast commitment to vaccine safety underscores the need for thorough research, informed consent, and a deep respect for personal choice. His call for transformation outlines a clear roadmap to a healthier and more empowered America, uniting us under a shared vision of hope and purpose.

As part of his mission to reclaim health freedoms, RFK Jr. advocates for banning pharmaceutical advertisements on television. This push addresses a significant issue: the United States and New Zealand are the only countries where such drug ads are legally permitted. By eliminating these ads, Kennedy aims to reduce the influence of Big Pharma on public perception and healthcare choices. Big Pharma giants like Pfizer aren't just cashing in from drug sales—they’re buying out our screens. Those billions in revenue? They’re funneled straight into media influence, spinning narratives to keep us hooked on expensive treatments and endless medications. If RFK Jr. has his way, Big Pharma’s media stranglehold could be one step closer to coming undone.

We, Ty and Charlene Bollinger, have devoted decades to revealing the truths about Big Pharma, the medical mafia, and health, including cancer and vaccines. We firmly oppose a medical-industrial complex that prioritizes profit over genuine healing. Today, we wholeheartedly support Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA movement, as it aligns perfectly with our mission for health freedom. We are ready to contribute in any way necessary to help make America healthy again!

The decline of health, freedom, and family values in America has not occurred suddenly. For decades, the healthcare system has marginalized alternative medicine under the influence of powerful interests, while distorted narratives and policies have gradually eroded our fundamental principles. Holistic and natural health options have been ruthlessly suppressed in favor of a profit-centric model that seldom prioritizes actual healing, resulting in countless Americans being denied access to potentially lifesaving health protocols. Moreover, those advocating for natural health, including Kennedy and us, have faced intense censorship efforts.

Recently, we found ourselves targeted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) as part of their notorious “Disinformation Dozen” list, which has since been exposed as unfounded. A leaked memo revealed that CCDH’s CEO, Imran Ahmed, even advocated for black-ops-style measures against RFK Jr. to silence him. This shocking revelation highlights their true agenda: suppressing health freedom by any means necessary. The fraudulent “Disinformation Dozen” narrative depicted our work as a threat, but it is now clear that it was a calculated strategy to silence dissenting voices in the natural health arena.

In solidarity with Kennedy, we are determined to push back against this censorship. The MAHA movement stands firmly for informed choice, transparency, and access to all viable treatment options, championing a healthcare system that respects individuals' rights. This initiative transcends mere policy reform; it is a movement that challenges censorship, misinformation, and coercion. It seeks to reclaim our freedom to pursue health independently from corporate influence, defending the values that define our nation. We are on a path to build a healthier and freer America—one that empowers citizens to take charge of their health and live according to their values, free from fear and unregulated corporate control.

Imagine a system that genuinely prioritizes natural therapies and preventive care, led by public health agencies like the FDA and CDC—organizations that have long served the interests of Big Pharma. Instead of safeguarding our health, these “captured” institutions have functioned as gatekeepers for a profit-driven system, often obscuring their motives in layers of bureaucratic jargon.

The truth is that the FDA and CDC have compromised their integrity time and again, favoring their ties with pharmaceutical companies over the well-being of the public. This collaboration has resulted in questionable vaccine approvals and treatment guidelines that neglect safe, effective alternatives. Kennedy's vision for a transparent FDA and CDC reflects a critical need for accountability. By prioritizing the health of individuals over corporate profits, we can dismantle the corrupt network of influence that has taken hold within these institutions.

Another essential aspect of the MAHA movement is Kennedy's emphasis on the family. Our advocacy has shown us that strong families form the bedrock of vibrant communities. Policies that honor parental rights, ensure economic stability, and support values-based education empower families to thrive amid an increasingly complex landscape. Additionally, a clear understanding of our historical context is vital for recognizing our rights and freedoms. Grasping our true history is not merely an act of patriotism; it serves as a vital roadmap to avoid repeating past errors. When we lose sight of our origins, we risk succumbing to the very systems designed to control us.

The MAHA movement is not just a political campaign; it is a clarion call for a revolutionary rethinking of health, freedom, and family in America. It’s time to reclaim our narrative, confront entrenched powers, and restore individual rights in a system that has favored corporate interests at the expense of the people. Together, we can create a healthier, freer America—one where family values and personal choice prevail against the tide of bureaucratic corruption.

We stand firmly united with the MAHA movement in this crucial fight for a brighter future. As the founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines, we understand the significance of our involvement in this transformative journey. We are not merely deconstructing a flawed system; we are committed to laying the groundwork for a healthier, more liberated America for future generations. Our unwavering dedication to the MAHA movement reflects our passion for empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and choices that foster genuine health and well-being. Together, we are striving to create an environment where alternative therapies are accepted, parental rights are respected, and historical truths are maintained—ensuring that future generations can thrive in a society that cherishes health freedom and family integrity.

By collaborating with Kennedy and the MAHA movement, we are addressing the pressing health crisis while nurturing a culture that values wellness over profit. This partnership symbolizes our shared vision of dismantling the barriers erected by a corrupt healthcare system, restoring individual rights, and strengthening communities. We are confident that through our collective efforts, we can establish a legacy of health freedom that resonates through the ages, allowing Americans to reclaim their health and lives. Together, we will rise to this challenge, championing a movement that emphasizes truth, transparency, and the intrinsic power of informed choice.

