You Can’t Make This Up: Our Film “CENSORED” is Being Censored!

Let us get this straight.

We made a documentary called ‘CENSORED: The Fight for the First Amendment.’ If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out here.

The film chronicles how Big Tech, Big Media, and government agencies colluded to silence us—and millions of other Americans—for telling the truth about COVID-19, cancer treatments, vaccines, and medical freedom.

We filed a massive federal lawsuit against the “Censorship Industrial Complex”—YouTube, Google, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), X (formerly Twitter), and others—for violating our First Amendment rights. This isn’t a press release; it’s a legal action demanding accountability.

The lawsuit is real. The evidence is damning. The stakes are enormous, as the case aims to set a precedent for free speech in the digital age.

And Friday, Feb 27, we premiered ‘CENSORED’ to the world.

Guess what happened next?

They’re Censoring Us. AGAIN. 🔁

We wish we were joking.

We wish this were satire.

We wish we could say, “Well, at least they learned their lesson.”

But no.

The very defendants we are dragging into federal court for censorship are, in real-time, actively censoring our film ‘CENSORED’... about being censored.

(Go ahead, read that sentence again. We’ll wait. It’s like a mental tongue twister—if your brain is also busy face-palming.) 🤦‍♀️

Let that sink in. It’s a legal and logical paradox that would make your head spin if it weren’t so infuriating.

Here’s What’s Happening RIGHT NOW:

YouTube is not just hiding ‘CENSORED’ from our subscribers—they’re literally removing views in real-time. We watched the view count DROP. Not slow down. Not plateau. DROP. This goes beyond algorithmic suppression; it’s active, real-time manipulation of data.

Our posts on Meta/Facebook are being throttled into oblivion. Reach is down 90%+. Engagement is being artificially suppressed. Our 1+ million-member Facebook subscribers—built over the years—can’t even see our posts. Our 164K+ YouTube Subscribers can’t find the film even when they search on YouTube for it. X has been caught removing posts about the film. They are effectively walling us off from the people who chose to follow us.

With Instagram—same story, different platform. Posts throttled. Reach decimated. Anything relating to our film about censorship? Censored. It’s like they have a playbook, and they’re following it to the letter.

Our good friend, Erin Elizabeth, one of the “Disinformation Dozen” featured in our film, posted ‘CENSORED’ on X. Her post about the film was REMOVED. Not just linked, not just warned—fully deleted from the platform.

Gone.

Deleted.

Censored.

The irony? All these platforms are named in our lawsuit for doing EXACTLY THIS—participating in the very behavior we’re challenging in court.

Do you understand what’s happening here?

We are suing these companies for censorship.

They are censoring our film, ‘CENSORED’—WHILE WE ARE SUING THEM FOR CENSORSHIP.

If this were a movie script, Hollywood would reject it for being too absurd. The irony is too thick.

But it’s not a script.

It’s happening. Right now. In real-time.

📢 We’re Done with YouTube. For Real This Time. 🚫

You’d think after being sued for censorship, a company might... we don’t know... pump the brakes? Maybe issue a memo saying, “Hey, let’s maybe not censor the people literally taking us to court for censorship while they’re taking us to court for censorship?”

But nope. Not YouTube.

Back in the fall of 2025, they made all the right noises. They claimed they’d turned over a new leaf. Promised they weren’t in the censorship business anymore. Said they believed in “open dialogue” and “diverse viewpoints.”

What a joke.

They had their chance. We gave them the benefit of the doubt. We thought, “Maybe they’ve seen the light. Maybe the lawsuit scared them straight. Maybe they’ll actually let CENSORED—a film ABOUT censorship—exist on their platform.”

And how did they respond?

By censoring us. Again.

By proving that their “new leaf” was just the same old rotten page, flipped over.

So here’s what’s happening:

We’re pulling the plug.

We are no longer streaming ‘CENSORED’ on YouTube.

If they’re going to use our own film against us—suppressing it, hiding it, manipulating it—then they don’t get to host it. Period.

Where will you find us now?

Two platforms that still remember what the First Amendment means:

Rumble – The free speech video platform that doesn’t bend the knee to the Censorship Industrial Complex.

Brighteon – Built by Mike Adams (featured in ‘CENSORED’), who actually believes in unfettered discourse, not just “discourse we approve of.”

That’s right. We’re taking our ball and going to a court where the referees aren’t actively trying to steal it.

If you want to watch ‘CENSORED’ without the algorithm fighting back, without the view count mysteriously dropping, without the platform actively working against you...

You know where to find us.

The “Censorship Industrial Complex” Doesn’t Even Try to Hide It Anymore 🏭

Here’s what blows our mind:

They’re not even being subtle.

They’re not pretending to care about “misinformation” or “community guidelines” or “fact-checking.”

They’re just... doing it.

Openly.

Brazenly.

While being sued for it.

It’s like a defendant showing up to court for a theft trial... and stealing the judge’s gavel. Right in front of the jury. It’s a level of arrogance that borders on contempt of court—and contempt for the public.

Why Are They So Afraid of This Film? 🤔

Because ‘CENSORED’ exposes the truth—and the truth is the one thing they can’t algorithmically manipulate:

How Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Media, and government agencies colluded to silence dissent during COVID-19, creating a unified front against free speech under the guise of “public health.”

How the “Disinformation Dozen” label was a coordinated smear campaign to destroy reputations and livelihoods, effectively blacklisting doctors and scientists who dared to question the narrative.

How the Censorship Industrial Complex operates like a well-oiled machine—using government pressure, media partnerships, and shadowy third-party groups—to control narratives and crush free speech.

How we fought back—and filed one of the most important First Amendment lawsuits in modern history, a case that could have ripple effects for decades.

They don’t want you to see it.

They don’t want you to know the truth.

They don’t want you to realize how deep this goes.

So they’re censoring it.

Again.

But Here’s the Thing... 💪

Every act of censorship proves our case.

Every suppressed post. Every removed view. Every throttled reach. Every deleted video.

It’s all evidence.

And our legal team is documenting every single instance. It’s being added to the file, cataloged for the judge, and preserved for the record.

They are literally building our case for us.

So go ahead, Big Tech.

Keep censoring us. Keep proving our point. Keep digging your own legal grave.

We’re not backing down.

This Is Bigger Than Us 🌍

This isn’t just about Ty and Charlene Bollinger or Mike Adams.

This is about every American who has been silenced, shadow-banned, de-platformed, or labeled “misinformation” for telling the truth. It’s about the doctor who lost her license, the journalist who lost his outlet, the parent who lost their voice.

This is about your right to speak freely without fear of retaliation from trillion-dollar tech monopolies that have become the de facto arbiters of truth.

This is about the future of free speech in America. Are we a country where the government can collude with private corporations to suppress ideas, or are we still the land of the free?

And we are fighting this battle—in court, in the public square, and in the arena of ideas—for all of us.

What You Can Do RIGHT NOW 🚨

1. Watch ‘CENSORED’ — Don’t let them win. Watch the film they don’t want you to see. 👉 www.CensoredFilm.com/watch

2. Share It EVERYWHERE — Post it. Email it. Text it. Carrier pigeon it. (Okay, maybe not that last one.) Share it on their platforms to force their hand. The more people who see it, the harder it is to hide.

The more it spreads, the more their censorship backfires.

3. Support Our Legal Fight — This lawsuit is expensive. VERY expensive. We’re talking $500,000+ in legal fees—and we haven’t even gotten to trial yet. This is a David vs. Goliath fight, and we need the stones for our sling.

👉 Donate to the TTAC Legal Fund

4. Stand With Us — We need an army of freedom-loving Americans who refuse to be silenced. Are you in?

The Irony Is Not Lost on Us 🎭

Our film is called ‘CENSORED.’

And it’s being censored.

By the people we’re suing for censorship.

While we’re suing them for censorship.

You literally cannot make this up.

But here’s the beautiful part:

Every time they censor us, they prove we’re right.

Every time they suppress the truth, they expose their own corruption.

Every time they try to silence us, they amplify our message.

They can’t win.

And we won’t stop.

To the Censorship Industrial Complex: 📢

Thank you.

Thank you for proving our case.

Thank you for showing the world exactly who you are.

Thank you for being so arrogant, so brazen, so utterly convinced of your own power that you can’t help but censor us while we’re suing you for censorship.

See you in court.

To Everyone Else: ✊

Watch ‘CENSORED.’

Share it.

Support the fight.

And whatever you do—don’t let them silence you.

Because if they can censor us, they can censor anyone.

And that’s a future none of us can afford.

Every donation sends a message: We will not be silenced.

Donate here: TTACLegalFund.com

Save America SUPPORT TTAC Legal Fund

We will not back down.

And we WILL win this fight.

Together.

Use these hashtags when you post about this new film on social media. Let’s get it trending on every platform and fight censorship together!

#CENSORED #FreeSpeech #FirstAmendment #CensorshipIndustrialComplex #WeWillNotBeSilenced

Friends, if you haven’t already, go follow our good friend, Ann Vandersteel here on Substack. She is a Christian and true American Patriot. And she is my friend. Thank you, Ann, for your kind heart-felt words of love to both Ty and me. You have made such a difference for good in America, in so many lives, and in my heart. I love you!

