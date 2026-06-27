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Charlene Marsh's avatar
Charlene Marsh
8dEdited

I always have two, 1/2 gallon jars of sprouting seeds going and a finished one in the fridge.

Another great source of food that is completely overlooked is wild greens. Tons and tons of wild greens that are suitable for you and your climate. Free, easy, organic (don't spray them!!!), fresh. I pick fresh every day for maximum nutrition.

Some say the plants can sense your needs and grow to meet them.

They grow year round. The only time I can't pick fresh is if we have a thick layer of snow on the ground. They are seasonal and some years I get a ton of one thing and the next, maybe not as much. This year plantain is growing everywhere!

I also have a nice bed of purslane inside my garden fence. The deer love purslane so I usually don't get much. But, this year I got some compost from a friend and purslane came up all over it.

Lamb's quarters, plantain, dandelions, sorrell, clover, pennyroyal, nettles, dock, violets, wild blackberry leaves, etc. are all super abundant. I never buy greens.

Drives me crazy when people spray "weeds" and then go buy poisoned crap at the supermarket.

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
8d

Great info! But it doesn’t even come close to the entire world shutting down and the supply chain issues of the Covid sham, and the worlds food supply was just fine. Not to mention, the US has astronomical amounts of readily available oil and gas right under our feet, and there are now no far Left restrictions and regulation on getting to it.

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