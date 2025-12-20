The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma Insinna's avatar
Gemma Insinna
1d

Keep it coming! Thank you for all you have fought for for us all! God Bless you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
21h

Imagine a Vaccine so "safe and effective" that you are threatened if you don't take it. Then imagine a Virus so deadly that you have to be tested to see if you even have it. This is COVID. The biggest lie, scam, and depopulation agenda ever perpetrated on humanity. Even worse is how many are still getting these vaccines to this day, out of the fear they pushed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture