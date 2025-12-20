Remember when they called us dangerous? When they labeled us “disinformation spreaders”? When the mainstream media whores gleefully published slanderous articles about the “Disinformation Dozen?” When Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Government colluded to silence us, ban us, deplatform us, and destroy our reputation?

Well, guess what? We were right. About EVERYTHING.

And now, one by one, the very institutions that persecuted us are being forced to admit it. The mainstream media that defamed us is quietly acknowledging the truths we’ve been shouting from the rooftops for over a decade. The tech giants that censored us are now confessing they were “wrong” and that their actions were “unacceptable”.

Share The Truth About Cancer

This isn’t just vindication. This is a reckoning.

So let us take a clear-eyed walk down this memory lane. Let us document—with irrefutable receipts—how almost every warning we issued through The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines, every controversial claim, every dismissed hypothesis, has moved from “misinformation” to acknowledged fact.

This is not an exercise in “I told you so.” It is an act of historical record and a demand for justice. It is time to hold to account the architects of the silence, to ensure that questioning authority is never again conflated with endangering the public. The truth, no matter how inconvenient, always finds its way. And now, it is speaking in our voice.

Here are some of the things we said and were censored for saying...

WHAT WE SAID: We raised questions about the long-term safety of COVID-19 vaccines, documented adverse events, and questioned the aggressive vaccine mandates. We asked for transparency about risks and benefits.

WHAT THEY DID TO US: We were called “anti-vaxxers,” “grifters,” “conspiracy theorists,” and “dangerous.” NPR, CNN, and other legacy media covered our TTAC LIVE 2021 Nashville conference and our 2021 rally near the US Capitol with condescension, portraying us as grifting frauds, fringe, irresponsible, and calling for our censorship. Some even called for our arrest! Dozens of media outlets ran hit pieces claiming we were “profiteers selling fear.”

THEY NOW ADMIT IT WAS TRUE: The FDA is now moving to add a “BLACK BOX WARNING” to COVID-19 vaccines—the FDA’s most serious safety alert, reserved for products linked to life-threatening or disabling reactions. According to CNN and CNBC reports, this plan is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025 and would appear prominently in vaccine prescribing information.

Let that sink in.

The same vaccines they told you were “safe and effective” for everyone—the ones you were coerced, mandated, and shamed into taking—are now getting the FDA’s strongest possible warning label.

THE RECEIPTS: We weren’t “spreading misinformation.” We were raising legitimate safety concerns long before they became too obvious to ignore. The FDA’s own actions now validate everything we said. We weren’t anti-science. We asked for transparency. And we were right.

A black box warning doesn’t erase what happened — and it certainly doesn’t absolve the FDA. The FDA has blood on its hands!

WHAT WE SAID: For decades, we have warned that specific ingredients in childhood vaccines—most notably the mercury-based preservative thimerosal—were a primary driver of the catastrophic rise in neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism. We asserted that the CDC and health authorities had acknowledged this risk internally but had actively covered it up to protect the vaccine program and Big Pharma profits. We stated this explicitly in our 2017 docu-series “The Truth About Vaccines.”

WHAT THEY DID TO US: We were branded the most dangerous “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists” on the planet. Our claims were labeled as “debunked pseudoscience” and “misinformation,” and we were systematically deplatformed, censored, and silenced by Big Tech at the behest of health authorities to “stop the spread of medical misinformation.” Mainstream media ran relentless hit pieces, dismissing grieving parents and independent researchers as ignorant and dangerous.

THEY NOW ADMIT (OR THE EVIDENCE REVEALS) IT WAS TRUE:

Internal documents, whistleblower testimony, and forced disclosures reveal a coordinated, decades-long effort to hide the truth.

The “Smoking Gun” 1999 CDC Study: An internal CDC study by researcher Thomas Verstraeten , using the agency’s own Vaccine Safety Datalink, initially found a 1,135% increase in autism risk associated with the hepatitis B vaccine containing thimerosal. The study’s draft stated that it “does not rule out” a possible association between the vaccine and an increased risk. This finding was buried, not published .

The Data “Massage”: According to the article, the CDC handed the data to other researchers who systematically removed older children from the analysis —children who were old enough to have been diagnosed with autism—until the damaging statistical link disappeared. This sanitized version was then published to exonerate vaccines.

Whistleblower Confession: CDC scientist Dr. William Thompson confessed in 2014 that his team found a significantly increased autism risk in African American boys from the MMR vaccine but was ordered to destroy the data. He stated, “I can’t believe we did what we did... I have great shame now when I meet the parent of a child with autism because I have been part of the problem.”

Fraudulent Science Relied Upon: FOIA-obtained emails and transcripts from the infamous 2000 Simpsonwood meeting reveal CDC officials openly plotting to manufacture studies to clear vaccines. The CDC reportedly paid researcher Poul Thorsen $10 million to produce studies denying the vaccine-autism link. Thorsen is now a fugitive on the U.S. HHS Most Wanted list for embezzlement, yet the CDC still cites his fraudulent work as key evidence of vaccine safety.

A 2013 two-phase study evaluating the relationship between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) found “an association between … Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.”

This 2004 study, published in Medical Science Monitor, concluded that there was “a close correlation between mercury doses from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the prevalence of autism from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s.”

THE RECEIPTS: They knew. They hid it. They manipulated the science. They attacked the whistleblowers. And they continue to mandate the schedule. Sound familiar? The autism rate has exploded from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36 children—a direct correlation with the expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule. This is not a coincidence; it is the documented consequence of a profit-driven, unaccountable system.

The pattern with Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy is not an isolated incident; it is the same playbook used for vaccines.

WHAT WE SAID: We warned about the dangers of common pharmaceuticals during pregnancy, including Tylenol, and their potential links to neurodevelopmental disorders like autism.

WHAT THEY DID TO US: We were dismissed as fear-mongers spreading “pseudoscience.” Doctors mocked us and the mainstream media demonized us.

THEY NOW ADMIT (OR THE EVIDENCE REVEALS) IT WAS TRUE:

Newly surfaced internal emails reveal that Johnson & Johnson and the FDA knew for YEARS about the likely association between Tylenol use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.

A J&J epidemiologist wrote in an email: “The weight of evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.”

A 2018 internal presentation labeled “privileged and confidential” acknowledged that studies show a “somewhat consistent” association between prenatal Tylenol exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Internal emails show J&J considered funding studies on the Tylenol-autism link but decided against “sticking their necks out,” worried their own studies would confirm the findings.

As early as 2019, the FDA recommended that labels be revised to advise pregnant women to “be careful about casual use of acetaminophen.”

THE RECEIPTS: They knew. They hid it. They kept selling it. And they attacked anyone who questioned it. Sound familiar? The identical strategy of suppressing inconvenient science to protect a billion-dollar product.

WHAT WE SAID: For well over a decade, we’ve warned about the cancer-causing dangers of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup.

WHAT THEY DID TO US: We were dismissed as “anti-science” and accused of fear-mongering.

THEY NOW ADMIT IT WAS TRUE: A foundational study on glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, has been retracted after a quarter-century of deception. The journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology retracted the study “Safety Evaluation and Risk Assessment of the Herbicide Roundup and Its Active Ingredient, Glyphosate, for Humans.”

Why? Because it was ghostwritten by Monsanto.

For decades, this fraudulent paper served as a cornerstone of safety assurances, used by regulatory bodies worldwide, including the EPA.

Meanwhile, independent research showed a 41% increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma with high glyphosate exposure.

Juries across the nation have awarded billions in damages to victims who developed cancer from Roundup exposure, recognizing the deception.

THE RECEIPTS: A ghostwritten study. Corporate fraud. Regulatory capture. It’s not even debated anymore. It’s a fact. And we were right to warn you about glyphosate’s dangers while the “experts” lied.

WHAT WE SAID: We’ve explored and documented alternative treatments in many of our docu-series, including Quest for the Cures, A Global Quest, and Eastern Medicine. During COVID-19, we shared information about repurposed drugs with anti-cancer properties, including fenbendazole (a dog dewormer).

WHAT THEY DID TO US: We were mocked, ridiculed, and accused of peddling “horse paste” pseudoscience. Why? If fenbendazole were an expensive, patentable drug, you’d see Big Pharma commercials for it on TV. But since it costs pennies per dose and can’t be patented, it threatens billions in cancer drug profits.

THEY NOW ADMIT IT WAS TRUE:

Scientific research is now validating fenbendazole’s anti-cancer mechanisms:

Studies detail 12 anti-cancer mechanisms of fenbendazole, including disrupting microtubule formation in cancer cells, inhibiting glucose uptake, and inducing apoptosis (programmed cancer cell death).

A 2024 study found that fenbendazole showed effectiveness against KRAS-driven pancreatic cancer , notoriously one of the most complex cancers to treat.

Research in Anticancer Research showed significant cytotoxic effects against lung, breast, and colon cancer cell lines.

A study in Molecules journal documented how fenbendazole disrupts cancer cell metabolism—all while showing low toxicity in normal cells, unlike many FDA-approved chemo drugs.

THE RECEIPTS: The science is there. The mechanisms are documented. And we were right to explore these options while the medical establishment tried to keep you in the dark. If fenbendazole were an expensive, patentable drug, you’d see Big Pharma commercials for it on TV. But since it costs pennies per dose and can’t be patented, it threatens billions in cancer drug profits.

🔥 PROFITS OVER PATIENTS—THE HOUSE OF CARDS FALLS

Think the five examples above are bad? They’re just the proof we pulled from the fire. For two decades, we’ve screamed that the medical machine runs on a simple fuel: your sickness, their profit. We called out the most sacred cow of all: the CDC’s vaccine schedule, especially that absurd hepatitis B shot on day one of life—given to newborns with zero risk factors, often before moms even got the “informed” part of “consent.”

And now? The CDC just folded.

In a move that sends shockwaves through their entire fraudulent empire, the CDC has stopped universally recommending the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Thank you, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr!

Let’s be clear: this policy was an untouchable dogma for 34 years. Question it, and you were a bad, stupid, dangerous parent. Now, the new guidance states that mothers who test negative should “consult with a provider” about the birth dose. The CDC’s own statement is a masterpiece of quiet admission: “We are restoring the balance of informed consent to parents whose newborns face little risk…”

Translation: We were right. They were wrong. The “conspiracy theorists” were practicing better medicine than the experts. The entire “trust the science” edifice was built on quicksand, and it’s finally sinking.

🤫 THE CENSORSHIP CABAL—CAUGHT, CONFIRMED, COLLAPSING

For telling these truths, a foreign-funded NGO (the Center for Countering Digital Hate, or CCDH) listed us as #3 on its “Disinformation Dozen” hit list. The result? Bans. Deplatforming. Digital erase. Attack pieces. Threats. All while the media chorus called us “grifters.”

Joke’s on them. The whole crew is now ratting each other out:

Zuckerberg ’Fessed Up: Admitted Biden officials screamed and cursed at Meta to censor true posts. His word for it? “Bully tactics.” (How’s that “partnership” working out, Mark?)

Google Blinked: Called their own government-forced censorship “unacceptable and wrong” and is now scrambling to reinstate people. Too little, too late, but we’ll take the apology.

Facebook’s “Fact-Check” Farce: Quietly scrapped its “fact-checker” program right after we sued them. Coincidence? There are no coincidences.

Congress Confirmed It: Jim Jordan’s investigation proved YouTube was a “direct participant in the federal government’s censorship regime.” They didn’t just host; they were the government’s enforcement arm.

Their Reckoning:

The cabal isn’t just exposed—it’s in full meltdown.

Let’s stop being polite. Their lies had a body count.

People died because life-saving information was labeled “misinformation” and hidden.

Families were bankrupted and broken by preventable illness, while “approved” answers failed them.

Trust was incinerated —not by skeptics, but by the arrogant institutions that betrayed the public.

The Constitution was used as a doormat by bureaucrats who decided you couldn’t handle the truth.

They called us every name in the book. They deleted us. They mocked us.

They bet everything that we would shut up or disappear. But we weren’t “spreading fear.” We were spreading facts. And we weren’t silenced for being wrong. We were silenced for being right.

Yes, we were right. About all of it.

Leave a comment

Share