The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
1d

Hanta....Ebola, they're flinging any poo at the wall to see what sticks. All the same: LIES.

Do not comply! Starts by never giving your mind over to the *possibility* they could be telling the truth.

The tiniest bit of doubt is what allows the LIE to become plausible and gains your consent, albeit how ever small to start. First line of defense is protecting your mind. By not letting the mind poison into it in the first place.

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Judy's avatar
Judy
1d

Neither Covid nor (the latest), Hantavirus caused me to blink an eye! And even though I have vision only in one eye, that eye is capable of seeing the transparency of criminal acts!

Another transparency that continues to be bypassed...among millions, are those who have suffered or died from so-called cancer treatment: chemo or radiation!

There is NO conversation about this & the silence is deafening! This kind of blatant damage to our body compares to rape -- because we are assaulted! I happen to be one of those who have lived almost 5 decades...struggling to survive the damage of what radiation did to fuse my jaw (has had a stranglehold on how I eat all my life!), destroyed my left eye (patched over for 30+ years), destroyed hearing in my left ear (completely deaf), permanent hair loss, damaged skin...& more....when I was 17 (1977) at UCLA (a so-called "leading" hospital?!).

Tragically, millions believe that what I endured, years ago, no longer exists! Bulls--t! The versions of radiation or chemo have changed, but the outcome? Have they really? I know too many whose health declined after being administered the poisons....not from their dis-ease! And in plain-sight, it's now known that chemo can cause another cancer!

If you ever want to know the destruction radiation did to me, visit my website. I've lived to tell about it! I focus on preventing others from walking into gas chambers (so to speak). Of course, there are safe ways to heal, but until people start sharing who it killed & who is dealing with further harm from the treatment, NOTHING will every change!

www.judyryanauthoradvocate.com

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