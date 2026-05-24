Remember 2020? The “novel” Coronavirus swept across the globe. Then we had the masks. The lockdowns. The ridiculous “6 feet apart” rule. The useless PCR tests. The experimental jabs that ended up killing millions and destroying lives.

You swore you’d never fall for it again.

And now, right on cue, like a direct-to-streaming sequel nobody asked for, here comes Hantavirus, a rodent-borne disease that’s been around forever. The CDC itself says the risk to the general public is “extremely low.” Your odds of being struck by lightning are more than seven times greater than your odds of contracting Hantavirus in the USA. About 250 people get hit by lightning each year. There are about 35 cases of Hantavirus annually, with roughly 12 deaths.

But this time? We have receipts. And a crying crisis actor in the same shirt.

Act I: Hantavirus Theater (Same Script, New Pathogen)

Let’s set the scene: Tenerife, Spain, May 2026. A hazmat team on the airport tarmac during the evacuation and decontamination process—Tyvek suits, respirators, the whole sci-fi cosplay. But then a man walks onto the scene while they’re shooting the video showing how “scary and serious” the alleged Hantavirus “outbreak” is. OOPS!! Nice work, team. Really sells the panic.

Remind you of COVID-19? Back when we watched “scientists” and “politicians” dramatically put on their face diapers right before a press conference, only to rip them off the second the cameras stopped rolling, then happily go unmasked the rest of the day. Meanwhile, the good people of the world were told to mask up, stay 6 feet apart, lock down, and kiss their social life goodbye. Same arrogance. They’re not managing a crisis; they’re manipulating your fear.

Now, let’s talk about the alleged Hantavirus “outbreak” itself. The narrative has evolved. We now know, courtesy of the WHO and various health authorities scrambling to contain the optics as much as the virus, that the passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship contracted the Andes strain of Hantavirus. Ooh. Exotic. This is the detail the press has seized upon, amplified, and weaponized into a fresh installment of “fear porn.”

The ship set sail from Argentina in late March, where the Andes strain of Hantavirus has been doing its thing since at least 1995. Outbreaks there are about as surprising as rain in London. Between July 2025 and January 2026 alone, at least 20 people died from it locally. Nobody panicked. Nobody deployed paratroopers. Then someone (or several “someones”) reportedly “carried” the virus onto a floating hotel, and suddenly it’s a global incident.

Here’s a question the press mostly slept through: How, exactly, did the virus get from rural Argentina to a cruise ship? The painfully dull answer is rodent droppings, probably in a food crate or a mooring rope. That’s not a pandemic. That’s a pest control report. Entirely preventable with basic sanitation.

Three confirmed deaths. Yes, tragic. A handful of “positive tests” (remember the COVID PCR tests that later turned out to be a scam?) And yet, over 100,000 articles have been published globally in a matter of days. Dr. Pierre Kory called it what it is: that’s not journalism. That’s a campaign.

Actual data, per the CDC: In the U.S., you are 7 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to catch Hantavirus. Roughly 250 lightning strikes per year. Hantavirus? About 35 cases. Twelve deaths. All strains combined. The Andes strain specifically? Even rarer.

Act 2: Roll Camera, Film the Fear 🎬

But the coverage suggested otherwise. Feast your eyes on the response:

One American passenger – asymptomatic, mind you – evacuated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s biocontainment unit. You know, the one they rolled out for Ebola and early COVID. For a guy with zero symptoms. Let that mental image linger like cheap cologne.

Five French passengers – one developed symptoms on the flight home. All were placed in “strict isolation.” French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced they’d remain in the hospital “until further orders.”

A Japanese national – flown to Britain for up to 45 days of monitoring. For a virus with a maximum incubation of eight weeks . Isn’t that 56 days ? Math appears to be sub-optional. 😂

British Army medics parachuted onto Tristan da Cunha – a remote South Atlantic rock with no airstrip, accessible only by a six-day boat ride. Because one resident has a suspected case. Paras. Parachutes. Oxygen drops. For a rodent virus that barely spreads person-to-person. Meanwhile, the same officials tweet that “risk to the public is low.”

That’s right. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself said: “This is not another COVID. And the risk to the public is low. So they shouldn’t be scared, and they shouldn’t panic.”

Great. Then why the theater? Why are passengers being sprayed down on the tarmac as they wander through Chornobyl? Why are they forbidden from touching their own luggage, allowed only a phone and a charger? Why six weeks of self-isolation in the UK, or 72 hours of hospital quarantine followed by more isolation?

Because panic is profitable. And calm doesn’t trend.

You knew this was coming. US Patent 5614193A for a Hantavirus vaccine? Filed in 1994. US Patent 2025/0127870 A1 (“MRNA Vaccines Against Hantavirus”)? Fresh off the press. Already, they’re floating “health passports.” Already, they’re testing multinational compliance, with the 23 nationalities on that ship, all now under some form of monitoring.

Sound familiar? It should. This is COVID: The Cheaper Sequel. Same fear. Same optics. Except this time, the “novel” virus has been known for 30 years and kills fewer Americans than lightning. Remember, whenever you see the word “outbreak” in the news, it’s usually a vaccination promo.

Act 3: “Lights, Camera, ACTION!” (Same Shirt, New Tears) 😭

Now comes the part where they really try to sell it. The fear needs a face. A weepy, familiar, deeply performative face.

Enter: The same effeminate dude telling people during COVID-19 to “get vaccinated… and get boosted… and get boosted again…” and here he is weeping (we haven’t seen a fake cry that good since Erica Kirk!) and clearly reading a script about the ship and how afraid he is of Hantavirus. Same crisis actor. Even wearing the same freakin’ shirt.

His name? Jake Rosmarin. His sister, Rachel Rosmarin, works as a Managing Associate at Hagerty Consulting – a firm that specializes in managing large-scale disasters and public health. Same players, different “virus.” And you still think it’s random?

Seriously?

As Rep. Thomas Massie said: “This is an IQ test.”

“Truman Show,” anyone? Where’s Jim Carrey?

You’d think after the third or fourth global “emergency,” someone might start looking for the cameras. Same sets. Same actors.

Share The Truth About Cancer

But here’s where the media’s selective panic gets really interesting.

While the “rat plague” of the MV Hondius has been dominating headlines, with hazmat suits, parachuting medics, and the whole theater, another ship story quietly sailed away. The Disney Magic. You know, the one that calls itself “the safest and most enchanting escape for families.” Federal law enforcement agents detained 28 crew members from five cruise ships, including the Disney Magic, in San Diego, as part of an international Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) investigation. Workers had their visas revoked. They were deported.

Now, here’s the funny thing about media narratives: you’d think that story would be wall-to-wall coverage. Child trafficking. Disney. A floating crime scene dressed as a cartoon.

Instead? The headlines focused on the “sickening raid” by ICE, as if the real tragedy was that the child predators (who were Disney staff) got questioned and detained right off the ship.

So why the laser focus on Hantavirus, a disease that kills fewer Americans annually than lightning, and crickets on actual predators being pulled off a family cruise line?

A virus requires vaccines. Vaccines require contracts. Contracts require compliant populations. A child trafficking ring on a Disney ship? That doesn’t sell shots. That sells rage. It might revive a topic that has taken a back seat to the war in Iran and the failing economy. It might redirect the focus to many of the world’s most powerful figures, spanning nations, parties, and continents, whose names have been circling the same black holes: Epstein, private islands, and redacted files.

And hypothetically, if the thousands and thousands of remaining files (which have not been released) ever saw full sunlight, a lot of very famous people would suddenly have a lot of explaining to do. Take a purely hypothetical scenario: a former president (let’s call him “Rump”) runs on transparency and “America first.” Says he’ll release the Epstein files. Big rallies. Big promises. Then gets into office. And when a congressman (let’s call him “Lassie”) actually tries to hold him to those promises, tries to get him to release the unredacted files, tries to get him to put America over Israel? Suddenly, Congressman Lassie is called “a terrible American” by President Rump. Not for any policy failure. Not for corruption. Just for wanting the files released. Just for wanting to put the needs of America over the desires of Israel.

Hypothetically, one might conclude that the only reason that Rump would attack Lassie for demanding transparency with the Epstein files is that the transparency would hurt Rump, and that the only reason for putting Israel over America is that Rump is controlled, owned, and subservient to Israel.

And hypothetically, if Rump was voted for, enthusiastically, by people who genuinely believed he’d drain swamps and expose predators, well... that would be quite the letdown. Almost as disappointing as realizing you’ve been played by the same kind of power you thought you were voting against.

But that’s all hypothetical. Of course.

Back to the Hantavirus “outbreak”…

Act 4: Revealing the Real Agenda (Hasn’t Changed, Never Does)

Why are they doing this? Simple. The globalist machine needs a fresh crisis like a vampire needs fresh blood. The old one got boring. People started going outside again. People aren’t afraid any longer. Unacceptable.

So here we are.

They need to:

Test new lockdown protocols – because the last ones worked so well for small businesses

Condition you for digital IDs tied to “health status” – you’ll scan to board a plane, enter a restaurant, or attend a sporting event

Push the Pandemic Treaty – because nothing says “sovereignty” like taking orders from Geneva

Funnel billions into Big Pharma – for treatments and shots you don’t need, for a virus that can’t find you

Three deaths became a “global emergency.” An asymptomatic positive case became front-page news. Meanwhile, the same institutions that lied to you about COVID (remember “masks don’t work” followed by “wear two”) are now telling you, with straight faces, “Trust us, this time it’s different.”

Bill Gates on The View last year: “The next pandemic could be far more severe than COVID.” Of course it could, Bill. Especially if you’re already funding the lab that’s cooking it up.

And wouldn’t you know it, online conversation exploded after users resurfaced a 2022 post by the X account @iamasoothsayer that referenced “2026: Hantavirus.” A prediction. Four years early. Call it a coincidence. We call it a memo. Here is a screenshot of our repost where we questioned Grok about this post. Notice how Grok answered, “educated guess” or “coincidence” and “disease forecasters often highlight known risks,” ending with “No evidence of special insight here.”

But consider this. This “soothsayer” X account was created right before this bizarre post predicting Hontavirus 2026. And that is one of only 4 posts this account made on X. Notice there are no other predictions. This is not a disease forecaster who got it right a number of times in the past, so we can trust this guy. This is just bizarre! Look at this screenshot of all four of “soothsayer’s” X posts:

Make no mistake: the push for masks, lockdowns, and vaccines is a repeat of the COVID control tactics. Same playbook. Same puppets. The depopulation agenda is real. GAVI, funded by our friend Bill, has already presented 11 new potential virus candidates that could become the next “plandemic.”

Hantavirus is simply the latest spin of the wheel.

Here’s the part they don’t want you to know: Hantavirus is an RNA virus. And guess what works on RNA viruses? Ivermectin. It blocks RNA viruses from entering the nucleus, inhibits viral replication, disrupts viral membrane integrity, and stops replication cold.

VOILÀ. Hantavirus “pandemic” solved in one paragraph.

Another option? Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) – not a pharmaceutical, not a vaccine, not a profit center. It’s a naturally occurring antimicrobial agent that your own immune system produces in neutrophils to kill pathogens.

But of course, you’ve probably never heard of HOCl. And you probably won’t. And the World Hoax Organization will likely try to demonize ivermectin for Hantavirus, just like they did for COVID-19.

You know what that means… they have lethal injections to sell you.

Remember: the same people who lied to you about COVID-19, over and over and over, are now expecting you to trust them again.

Here is the ONLY Hantavirus protocol we will be following:

We will NOT be:

Isolating

Locking down

Staying home

Stopping work

Following arrows on floors

Keeping 6 feet apart from loved ones

Canceling birthdays or holidays

Wearing gloves to check the mail

Wearing face diapers

Getting jabbed

Declaring our “vaccine status” to anyone. Ever. Period.

Put Tony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Tedros Ghebreyesus, and Bill Gates in jail – and all these FAKE THREATS will disappear like morning fog.

Act 5: Don’t Be the Sucker Who Buys a Ticket to the Same Sequel 🍿

Remember the slogans? They’re already dusting them off like old props from a failed Broadway musical:

“Safe and effective” – framing vaccines as infallible, silencing questions

“Trust the science” – turning skepticism into “anti-science heresy”

“We’re all in this together” – weaponized guilt and social proof for compliance

“Misinformation” – a thought-terminating cliché to pathologize dissent

“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” – shifting blame, exploiting tribal instincts

“Two weeks to flatten the curve” – selling endless policy as temporary

“Protect Grandma” – emotional blackmail to justify lockdowns

Here is the actual Hantavirus psyop we need to beware of:

Theater of FEAR → Media Hype → Fake Science → Crisis Actors → Mandates & Restrictions

Just say NO. Resist.

Are you going to fall for it again?

Are you going to put on the face diaper?

Accept the fake PCR test?

Line up for the mRNA shot that doesn’t stop transmission?

Let them lock you down while elites vacation

Soon, will we see more social media posts of the braindead sheeple saying, “I got my Hantavirus vaccination”?

We think you’re smarter than that.

You’ve seen this film before. The actors have changed their masks—except Jake Rosmarin, who is wearing the same freakin’ shirt. The script is identical. Don’t applaud. Don’t comply. Don’t panic.

And then do the one thing they fear most: Live your life. Refuse the fear.

Anyone who complies with this new Hantavirus scare is an obedient fool. We know the truth now. We’ve seen the playbook, and we refuse to be played again. The same liars who pushed the COVID injections, the same media that censored truth-tellers like us, the same governments that locked down healthy people, they’re getting ready to sell you another “health crisis.”

It may be Hantavirus. It may be “Disease X.” It may be some new flu strain they pull from a freezer in Wuhan or a “mysterious respiratory illness” that conveniently appears just as vaccine sales start dipping. It may be Bird Flu. It may be Monkeypox. It may be something they haven’t even named yet, but you can bet the patent was filed years ago.

Make no mistake: something is coming. You can count on that like you can count on Jake Rosmarin to cry on cue.

Because the machine doesn’t stop. The funding doesn’t stop. The fear doesn’t stop, unless you stop buying the ticket.

Reject the fear. Seek real information from independent sources, not the corporate propaganda machine.

Every pushback against totalitarian policies weakens false authority. When people lose faith in these false authorities, they no longer have power over us.

This is the moment to stand your ground. Defend your liberty, your health, and your sanity.

Do not put on a mask. Do not accept a fake PCR test. Do not line up for a toxic vaccine.

The Hantavirus PSYOP is pure theater for the weak-minded.

Be strong. Be informed. And be free.

Leave a comment

Share