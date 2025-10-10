🔥 “UNPACKING THE LIES WE’VE BEEN FED” — THE FILM THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE

For decades, we’ve been fed a diet of deception by the same agencies sworn to protect us: the CDC, the FDA, Big Pharma, and their corporate media mouthpieces.

And the result? The sickest, most medicated population in human history.

💊 Cancer rates are exploding.

💉 Vaccine injuries are dismissed as “rare.”

☠️ Our food, air, and water are tainted with toxins.

All while billion-dollar corporations cash in on our pain.

“Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed” is the documentary that blows the lid off the greatest health cover-up in American history.

💥 The Truth They’ve Hidden — Until Now

When we began The Truth About Cancer over a decade ago, we never imagined the depth of corruption we’d find. But this time, we go further — following the trail straight into the halls of power.

This film exposes:

How Big Pharma turned patients into lifetime cash cows .

The politicians — on both sides — bankrolled by Pfizer and J&J.

How the medical system quietly destroys the very cures it can’t control.

Why Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now under relentless attack for daring to clean house.



Featuring Director Matthew Skow from “Died Suddenly” and contributor Mike Adams (Natural News), experts Dr Mary Bowden, Dr Edward Group, and more … this is not just another documentary. It’s a wake-up call for America.

Watch & Share Official Trailer

⚡ The Patriots Who Made It Possible

While Big Tech censors us and Big Pharma tries to silence us, one company stood up and said, "We've got your back."

That company is Goldco.

Goldco didn’t just talk about freedom — they funded it.

They made it possible for us to release this film FREE to the world.

And because they believe in the same principles of truth and liberty that TTAC stands for, they’re giving our community up to $20,000 in FREE silver.

💰 This is more than an offer — it’s a stand for freedom, faith, and financial protection in a collapsing economy.

🎥 Watch Now Before They Bury It

The same powerful forces that censor natural health voices would love nothing more than to erase this film.

Don’t let them.

👉 Watch “Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed” FREE at [UnpackTheLies.com]

⚔️ We’re Not Backing Down

This isn’t just a film — it’s a declaration of war on corruption, greed, and deception.

The truth will never be silenced again.

Together with you — and with courageous partners like Goldco — we can Make America Healthy Again and reclaim our God-given right to live free, healthy, and whole.

With Truth and Love,

Charlene & Ty Bollinger

The Truth About Cancer