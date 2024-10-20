A video from May 2019 has reemerged, showing Kamala Harris openly calling for the DOJ to be used as a weapon against speech that the government deems unfavorable, as well as the platforms that allow it. But she's not alone—Tim Walz and Hillary Clinton have since echoed similarly tyrannical sentiments. Check out the video below and see the disturbing trend for yourself.

Based on Hillary’s record, perhaps she should be the one who is “criminally charged,” eh? Yet, she’s now advocating for more government control and censorship. Totalitarianism on steroids. Criminalizing thoughts. Apparently, in their world, silencing dissent is the best way to “protect” democracy, which is downright chilling. But unless we stand up to this tyranny, this is where the future is headed. Key figures like Antony Blinken and John Kerry have openly said that the First Amendment stands in the way of their broader globalist goals, which revolve around rigged elections, climate-change hysteria, sustainable development, and mandatory mRNA injections. If you speak the truth about these issues, they label it as “disinformation” and demand it be silenced. It’s all about controlling the narrative, not protecting democracy. In this video, John Kerry has the audacity to state that the First Amendment “stands as a major block” of democracy. Talk about twisted logic!

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Imagine politicians in America—the “land of the free, home of the brave”—quietly granting the U.S. military the power to turn its sights on you. Recent federal directives and executive orders have quietly granted the U.S. military disturbing new powers, including the authority to use lethal force against American citizens. It sounds like a wild conspiracy, but it's shockingly real. Under the guise of “restoring order” during unrest or protecting against “domestic terrorism,” the military is now poised to enforce law on U.S. soil. DoD Directive 5240.01, reissued on September 27, 2024, expands military involvement in domestic law enforcement. While the directive forbids assassination, it opens the door to lethal interventions under “national security” conditions.



Ron Paul broke the story in the video clip included below after our good friend, Sayer Ji, published the breaking news article where he goes into detail about this DOD directive authorizing lethal force in certain circumstances against Americans. They reference Sayer Ji’s GreenMedInfo.com article about this new chilling DoD Directive.

Read the DoD Directive 5240.01 here.

Page 13 of the Directive outlines the chain of command for authorizing domestic military operations. It specifies that Defense Intelligence Components can deploy personnel to assist federal, state, or local law enforcement in life-threatening situations, but such actions require varying levels of approval depending on the situation. Page 13 went on to discuss various activities, including the use of lethal force, which must have Secretary of Defense approval.

While the official narrative insists this is about “maintaining peace,” the timing and scope raise red flags. Why now, right before an election likely to spark protests? These new powers could easily be weaponized to suppress political dissent, especially in a nation already divided. History shows us that when governments consolidate military power for “emergencies,” it rarely ends well for civil liberties.

The so-called Posse Comitatus Act has long been a safeguard to prevent the military from becoming a domestic police force. It was put in place to make sure soldiers wouldn't be deployed against their own countrymen. But this directive effectively nullifies that safeguard. Sure, the military will tell you they’re only stepping in when absolutely necessary, but what constitutes “necessary” is entirely subjective—and therein lies the danger.

Government and Big Tech: Censorship and Lethal Force in One Package

What we saw during the COVID-19 “pandemic” was just a taste of what’s to come. It’s no secret that the government has been working hand-in-glove with Big Tech to silence dissenting voices, including ours. They’ve branded anyone who questions the narrative as purveyors of “misinformation” or “disinformation,” and the mainstream media has happily played along, amplifying their talking points. But now, we’re not just talking about digital censorship.

Imagine what happens when this same government, with a history of suppressing speech, starts to enforce its narrative with actual guns instead of deplatforming. The same powers that allowed Big Tech to erase dissent from the digital public square are now being extended to the U.S. military, giving them the authority to suppress voices of opposition physically.

And let’s be honest: They’re not preparing to quell foreign insurgencies. No, these new powers are meant to control you—the American people. Civil unrest? Dissent? Political protests? All could be met with lethal force under the guise of “maintaining order.” This directive is especially alarming considering the DOJ's pivot from targeting foreign terrorists to hunting down what they now deem “domestic threats”—like patriotic, conservative Christians. When did we, as a nation, become so dangerous that the government feels justified in deploying military force at home?

What makes this even more sinister is the timing. Why are these powers being rolled out now? If you’re paying attention, the real reason becomes clear. As the 2024 election looms, it’s becoming increasingly evident that the establishment is bracing for unrest. No matter who wins, you can bet that protests will erupt, possibly on both sides. Do you think the government is just going to let these protests happen? Absolutely not. These directives were designed with one goal in mind: control. Not to protect democracy, but to crush dissent.

We’ve already seen the FBI raid Trump’s properties and investigate his supporters under bogus pretexts. Add military intervention into the mix, and the result could be catastrophic for the nation. Peaceful protests could be painted as “insurrections,” and the U.S. military would be given the green light to use lethal force against Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.

For anyone who still believes that the government would never go this far, history begs to differ. In times of crisis, governments have always expanded their powers under the guise of “emergency” or “security.” Just look at the unpatriotic “Patriot Act” post-9/11, which transformed surveillance and turned airports into mini police states where citizens were treated like criminals and harassed by the TSA. Freedoms, once lost, are rarely returned. So, if you think they won’t use these powers against us, think again—precedent shows they will.

Welcome to the Digital Battlefield

This isn't just a war on free speech or the First Amendment—it's a full-blown assault on civil liberties. And the battlefield isn't some far-off foreign country; it's right here at home. The weapon isn't just a gun or a tank, but a carefully coordinated effort to control the flow of information, silence dissenting voices, and, if necessary, deploy the military to enforce compliance.

Think that sounds far-fetched? Consider this: Recent executive orders and directives are conditioning the military to act within domestic borders, under the guise of protecting the homeland. This is a significant departure from how the military has traditionally been used. Combine that with new definitions of “domestic terrorism,” and you can see where this is heading.

What’s the endgame? A biometric digital ID for all internet use, where your speech is tracked, scored, and judged by AI, ensuring that only obedient voices are allowed and critical, independent thinkers are silenced. At a House Weaponization Committee hearing on February 6th, 2024, Rep. Jim Jordan sounded the alarm about how the government is planning to use AI to censor Americans.

At the forefront of the AI censorship movement is Bill Gates, who seems eager to use this technology to silence any voices of dissent. His mission? To employ AI as the ultimate enforcer of 'acceptable' speech, especially when it comes to the vaccine debate. In Gates' view, free speech is fine—unless you're questioning the sanctity of vaccines. For those brave enough to be skeptical, Gates suggests we need 'rules'—and AI to make sure those rules are swiftly enforced.

But this goes beyond vaccines. The censorship now extends to everything—exposing the crimes of the powerful, revealing the elite’s connections to pedophilia rings, or even speaking out in defense of Christianity. It’s all considered “dangerous misinformation” to those in control. The very values this country was founded upon—faith, family, freedom—are being suffocated under the weight of Big Tech censorship and government overreach.

Christians, conservatives, constitutionalists, and anyone daring to question any government narrative find themselves in the crosshairs of a digital inquisition. Those in power want to destroy the First Amendment. They want control over what you think, what you say, and what you believe.

But there’s still hope. Now is the moment for all of us—Christians, defenders of liberty, patriots from every walk of life—to rise up and stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our God-given rights. The First Amendment isn’t just a law; it’s the bedrock of American freedom. If we don’t fight for it now, we risk losing not only our voices but the very essence of what it means to be free. This battle for free speech, religious liberty, and the right to think and question isn’t just another political skirmish—it’s a fight for the soul of America itself.

The real question is: Are we ready to live in a world where the military is given unchecked power to suppress American citizens? Do we want to live under a regime that can silence us with the flick of a switch or the pull of a trigger? These recent directives and executive orders are the clearest sign yet that the government is preparing for a future where dissent is no longer tolerated but actively crushed.

Thanks for reading The Truth About Cancer! This post is public so feel free to share it.

We must wake up before it's too late. We’ve already allowed Big Tech to censor us, under the false pretense of “protecting democracy.” Let’s not allow the military to enforce that same Orwellian logic with lethal force. The warning signs are all there. The question is: Will we heed them? Or will we remain silent as our freedoms are stripped away, one executive order at a time?

