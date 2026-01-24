TTAC SUBSTACK — EPISODE 2 REMEDY: What They Don’t Want You to See

Time is running out.

Episode 2 of REMEDY will be taken down TONIGHT.

And once it’s gone, it will not be publicly available again, except right here on our TTAC Substack for all our faithful Substack Subscribers.

If you’ve already watched Episode 1, you know why this matters.

If you haven’t yet watched Episode 2… please don’t wait.

This episode pulls back the curtain even further — and what it reveals is deeply disturbing, heartbreaking, and absolutely essential to understand.

What You’ll See in Episode 2

This is not theory.

This is documented history, firsthand testimony, and hard evidence.

In Episode 2 of REMEDY, we expose:

• Vaccine ingredients and package inserts — and what they quietly admit

• True stories of doctors who were persecuted for speaking out

• The rise of the “Censorship Industrial Complex” and digital hit lists

• The shocking polio–cancer–DDT connection

• How the CDC changed the definition of polio

• Dr. Judy Mikovits on what she calls “iatrogenocide” — death caused by medical intervention

• Real remedies being used for spike protein and mRNA damage

This information has been buried, distorted, or dismissed — not because it isn’t true, but because it threatens powerful systems.

And yet… you deserve to know.

A Glimpse of What’s Coming Next

At the end of Episode 2, we also share a sneak peek of Episode 3, which airs TONIGHT at 9 PM ET.

In Episode 3, we investigate:

• The dark history behind Hepatitis B, Chickenpox, and Shingles vaccines

• Newly released COVID-19 injection data — including documented injuries

• Actionable remedies for vaccine injury and related health issues

This is the truth about vaccines —

Whether it’s politically correct or not.

Whether it’s comfortable or not.

Truth still matters.

IMPORTANT: Why Substack Matters

We want to be very clear with our community:

👉 Substack is the ONLY place where a few of the full REMEDY episodes will remain available to watch and share.

Episodes airing publicly will come down —

But here, on Substack, you can:

• Rewatch

• Share with loved ones

• Engage in real conversation

• And help spread this truth without censorship

If this information matters to you, this is where it will live.

If This Series Has Helped You…

We air REMEDY freely because truth should never be hidden.

But producing, protecting, and distributing truth comes at a real cost.

If this series has opened your eyes…

If you’ve learned something new…

If you feel compelled to share this with friends or family…

We invite you — only if you feel led — to own the REMEDY Hero Package.

Right now, with our Early Bird Special, you’ll save 77% and receive 5 FREE copies to share.

When you choose the Hero Package, you receive:

✅ Physical DVDs and digital files of all 8 episodes

✅ Full transcripts and audio recordings

✅ Over two dozen uncut expert interviews

✅ $800+ in FREE bonuses

✅ 5 FREE DVD or thumb drive copies to give away

This isn’t just a purchase.

It’s an act of preservation.

Of courage.

Of love for others.

Thank you for standing with us.

Thank you for refusing to look away.

Thank you for helping truth reach the people who need it most.

We’ll see you TONIGHT at 9 PM ET for Episode 3.

With love and resolve,

Charlene & Ty Bollinger