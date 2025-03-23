In a move that has left bureaucrats clutching their pearls and the mainstream media scrambling for their smelling salts, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order on March 20, 2025, aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. Check out the video below.

According to Reuters, Trump's executive order seeks to transfer educational policy back to states and local boards, essentially neutering a federal agency that has long overstayed its welcome. The order plans significant staff layoffs and limits the department's functions to basic roles, such as administering student loans and programs for special needs children. It effectively “guts” the Department of Education.

While critics decry this as a reckless assault on our nation's educational framework, many of us recognize it as a long-overdue strike against an institution designed not to enlighten, but to indoctrinate.

What do we mean? Keep on reading…

The Department of Education: Deliberate Dumbing Down

Established in 1979, the Department of Education was ostensibly created to promote student achievement and ensure equal access to education. However, a closer look reveals a more insidious agenda. The department has systematically standardized curricula, enforced rigid testing protocols, and promoted a one-size-fits-all approach to learning. This homogenization has stifled creativity, critical thinking, and individuality—traits that are inconvenient in a populace meant to serve as submissive worker bees, nothing more than compliant cogs in the corporate wheel.

Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt's seminal work, "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America," exposes how the education system has been engineered to produce obedient, unthinking citizens. Iserbyt, a former senior policy advisor in the Department of Education, reveals that the system's true purpose is to "suppress intellectual growth and creativity in favor of conformity and predictability." In other words, our schools are less about fostering knowledge and more about churning out cogs for the corporate machine.

This seminal work, available in full on Archive.org, reveals how the roots of this dumbing-down process stretch back to the early 20th century. Influential figures like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, along with organizations like the Carnegie Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, poured millions into reshaping education to serve the needs of industry. The goal? To create a workforce that could follow orders, perform repetitive tasks, and—most importantly—never question authority.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and the results are painfully obvious. Standardized testing reigns supreme, critical thinking is sidelined, and creativity is treated as a frivolous luxury. Schools are less about education and more about indoctrination, preparing students for a lifetime of punching clocks and paying taxes. And let’s not forget the role of technology in this grand scheme. With screens replacing books and algorithms dictating what we learn, it’s easier than ever to control the flow of information and keep the masses distracted.

From Curious Children to Corporate Clones & Worker Drones

Think back to your own schooling. Were you encouraged to question the status quo, or were you rewarded for regurgitating approved narratives? The emphasis on rote memorization, the marginalization of the arts, and the relentless focus on standardized testing all serve to quash independent thought. This is not a flaw in the system; it is the system.

From the factory model of education to the relentless focus on standardized testing, every aspect of the system is designed to stifle creativity and critical thinking. Why? Because a population that can’t think for itself is easier to control.

By producing generations of citizens trained to follow instructions without question, the education system ensures a steady supply of worker drones and corporate clones who are just educated enough to perform their tasks but not enlightened enough to challenge the hierarchy.

Media Hysteria Over Returning Power to the People

Unsurprisingly, this executive order has been met with hysteria from the usual suspects. Teachers' unions, liberal politicians, and mainstream media outlets lament the "destruction" of public education, conveniently ignoring that the current system is a dumpster fire of declining test scores and widening achievement gaps. Their real fear is not the loss of quality education but the loss of control over the indoctrination apparatus.

By dismantling the Department of Education, Trump is not destroying our educational system but liberating it from federal overreach. This move allows states and local communities to reclaim control over curricula, teaching methods, and educational priorities. It opens the door for diverse educational models that cater to the unique needs of students, rather than forcing them into a monolithic system designed for mass production of mediocrity.

A New Dawn for Education

Imagine an education system that values critical thinking over conformity, creativity over compliance, and individuality over standardization. By dismantling the Department of Education, we have the opportunity to create learning environments that nurture true intellectual growth. Homeschooling, charter schools, and alternative education models can flourish, free from the suffocating blanket of federal mandates.

Trump's executive order is more than a political maneuver; it is a declaration of independence for American education. It acknowledges that a centralized authority cannot cater to the diverse needs of our nation's students and that true learning flourishes in environments free from bureaucratic interference. While the road ahead will undoubtedly be fraught with challenges, this bold move paves the way for an education system that empowers individuals rather than molding them into obedient drones. And that, dear readers, is worth celebrating.

