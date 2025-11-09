President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was marked by a strong “America First” rhetoric, promising to prioritize American interests and citizens above all else. He loves to say, “Nobody puts America first like I do.” But a year into his second term, that slogan’s looking less like a mission statement and more like a punchline. Trump’s “America First” playbook seems to keep missing one crucial detail: the “America” part.

This article will explore several instances in which President Trump’s actions appear to put foreign interests above those of American citizens.

The Epstein Cover-Up: Protecting the Blackmailers

During the campaign, Trump positioned himself as a warrior against a corrupt elite. He hinted darkly at deep-state pedophile rings and, crucially, promised full transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein client list. To his base, this was the ultimate battle line: Trump, the outsider, would finally expose the sickening corruption at the highest levels of power and “drain the swamp” for good. But once in office, President Trump performed a miraculous reversal, now claiming “there is no list” and that the entire issue is a Democratic hoax.

Let’s be perfectly clear: this is a lie from the most bottomless pits of hell. And Trump knows it. The list exists. The names are known to the courts and the intelligence agencies.

So why the cover-up? Connect the dots. Jeffrey Epstein was not just a pedophile; he was a Mossad-linked intelligence asset. His entire operation was a sophisticated blackmail scheme, designed to entrap powerful politicians, billionaires, and royalty across the globe, especially in the United States.

By now suppressing the list, Trump is not just breaking a campaign promise. He is actively protecting an international blackmail ring that targeted American leaders. He is shielding pedophiles and the foreign intelligence apparatus that enabled them. The “America First” president is ensuring that the names of those sickening perverts who were compromised by a hostile intelligence operation (an operation that may have included gathering dirt on Trump himself) remain secret. This is a direct attack on our national security and the very concept of justice. The man who promised to expose the elite’s darkest secrets has become their chief protector.

The “Israel First” Doctrine: A Foreign Power Takes Priority

“America First” was meant to be literal. The implicit promise was that no foreign nation, no matter how close an ally, would dictate US policy or drain its treasury. American interests would be paramount, always. But if you want to understand the core of Trump’s foreign policy, look not to Washington, but to Jerusalem.

As analysts have noted, Trump has proudly positioned himself as the “most pro-Israel president in American history.” But there’s a stark difference between being a strong ally and being a subservient one. The guiding principle of his administration does not appear to be “America First,” but rather “Israel First.”

How Trump has put Israel First:

Financing a Genocide with American Tax Dollars: The most grotesque expression of this doctrine is the financial pipeline from the U.S. Treasury to the Israeli war machine. In 2024 alone, the U.S. sent Israel at least $17.9 billion in military funding, directly bankrolling a campaign that has killed an estimated hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. This isn’t mere “aid”; it’s America underwriting a genocide. Our tax dollars have funded the equivalent of nearly seven Hiroshima atomic bombs dropped on Gaza, an act of ecological and human destruction that accelerates climate collapse for the entire world. The “America First” president has made America the prime financier of a world-historic atrocity.

Stacking the Deck with Pro-Israel Hardliners: Trump’s administration and key advisory circles are packed with individuals, like David Friedman and Jared Kushner, whose ideological alignment with Israel’s far-right factions is so complete it often overshadows U.S. strategic interests. As noted by the Clingendael Institute, this team systematically worked to “remove the Palestinian issue from the international agenda” entirely. The tail is not just wagging the dog; it’s steering it off a cliff.

Green-Lighting Annexation and Abandoning Diplomacy: The Trump administration didn’t just recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; it brokered the so-called “Abraham Accords,” which, while touted as peace deals, were strategically designed to normalize Israeli regional dominance without requiring any concessions to the Palestinians. This, combined with blessing settlement expansion in the West Bank, effectively gave a blank check for de facto annexation , completely ignoring the genocide of innocent Palestinian women and children.

Betraying His “No New Wars” Vow: This is the most dangerous betrayal of his core promise. While Trump campaigned on a platform of “No New Wars” and ending endless foreign entanglements, his “Israel First” doctrine has placed the U.S. on a hair-trigger to be directly drawn into a major new Middle Eastern conflict. The commitment is so unconditional that any significant escalation by Israel now automatically risks dragging American troops and treasure into the abyss. This isn’t a policy that prioritizes sober American national security; it’s one that blindly adopts the maximalist security demands of a foreign government, making a mockery of his pledge and recklessly endangering American lives for a conflict that is not our own. For his base, which supposedly despises foreign wars and foreign influence, this should be the ultimate betrayal. Instead, they cheer as he positions the U.S. as the attack dog for a foreign nation’s expansionist ambitions.

MAGA: Making Argentina Great Again?

In the months before the 2024 US Presidential election, Trump donned his cowboy hat and played the part of the ultimate champion for the American farmer. He promised a “Farmers First” agenda, vowing to fight their battles, win his trade wars, and shield them from the ravages of “globalist annihilation.” He was their shield, their sole defender in a hostile world.

But in 2025, his “Farmers First” agenda has been revealed as a cruel fantasy. As American farmers wind down another harvest season without their previously reliable customers (like China, which Trump alienated with his tariff wars), you’d think the administration would be scrambling to reignite that promise. Instead, President Trump is using his power to boost one of our top agricultural competitors and kick American farmers while they’re down.

The ultimate betrayal is no longer a mere $117 million loan guarantee; it’s a staggering $40 billion bailout to Argentina. Let’s be clear about what this does:

Replacing American Farmers : Argentina is the third-largest soybean producer in the world, right behind the United States. After Trump’s tariffs drove China away from U.S. soybeans, Argentine farmers seamlessly stepped in to replace us. Now, with a $40 billion U.S. bailout, we are not just losing a customer; we are actively funding our own replacement.

Economic Sabotage: This is a direct transfer of wealth from the pockets of struggling American farmers to the bank accounts of their direct foreign competitors. The administration isn’t just failing to help; it is financially sponsoring the very operations that are putting American farms out of business.

The “America First” reality is now painfully clear: American farmers last, Argentine farmers first. It’s a brutal con, a bait-and-switch where the “globalist” policies he rails against are the very ones he implements. He’s not draining the swamp; he’s flooding the fields of our competitors with American tax dollars, drowning his own supporters.

Conclusion: The Brand is Broken

We are not even a year into this new term, and the “America First” agenda lies in ruins: a slogan designed to win power, immediately discarded once that power was secured. The painful truth can no longer be ignored: we were not just misled; we were defrauded.

The evidence is overwhelming and damning. We have a president who:

Protects a Mossad-linked blackmail ring instead of exposing the predators who compromise our leaders.

Forces American taxpayers to fund a foreign genocide while our own infrastructure crumbles and our debt explodes.

Neglects American farmers to finance their direct competitors in Argentina.

Let’s be brutally honest: if President Biden had done these things, there would be armed convoys encircling Washington. Conservative media would be broadcasting 24/7 from gallows erected on the National Mall. The same voices now making meek, apologetic noises about “strategic differences” would be screaming “TREASON!” until they were hoarse.

Yet for Trump, they offer excuses. For Trump, they blame the “deep state,” or “globalists,” or any other convenient scapegoat for these blatant betrayals. The most pitiful spectacle in this entire tragedy is watching Trump’s most loyal defenders now desperately pleading with their leader to remember the promises he made to the people who bled for him.

The truth is simple: a slogan isn’t a strategy, and a brand isn’t a revolution. “America First” cannot exist in rhetoric alone — it must be proven in action. And for now, that line in the sand remains uncrossed.

