The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PeterNak's avatar
PeterNak
4d

Your article is much appreciated - thanks for pointing out difficult truths that we face. Bottom-line, we are in a world captured by a demonic force which intends to steal souls from our Loving Creator who we have been united to through Jesus Christ. I have a hard time comprehending how anyone who claims to follow Christ and walks in His spirit can not be horrified by what is happening in Gaza and other areas around Israel. Those who are offended by what you have pointed out about Trump and his administration's action might consider seeking out the true history of Israel's creation going back to the Balfour Declaration and then the terrorism zionists have inflicted on that region since the 1940s. Not all Jews are zionists, and not all zionists are Jews who honor Yahweh. We've been lied to by those who control the country's currency creation, intelligence agencies, and media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Barbara Ferne's avatar
Barbara Ferne
4d

Stick to your knowledge of cancer-skip this anti Israel nonsense. It doesn’t help your credibility . Every time I read this crap, want to unsubscribe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies
248 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture