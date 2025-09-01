In the bloody aftermath of the Minneapolis school shooting, executed by another mentally ill, God-hating, hormone-addled, gender-confused "trans" murderer, it's past time we rip away the media's cowardly veil and have the conversation they are paid to ignore. The one they gloss over with a fresh coat of “gun control” paint before the bodies are even cold. The one that points to a culprit far more profitable, and far more protected, than an inanimate object. We’re told the problem is the gun. Always the gun.

But a gun requires a hand. And a hand requires a mind. So, the question we should be asking is: “What’s happening in the mind of these school shooters?” The pattern is so glaring, so consistent, it’s a miracle it isn’t declared its own national emergency. But then again, that would require pointing a finger at the most powerful and protected cartel in modern history: Big Pharma. While you’re being molested at the airport to stop a terrorist threat that statistically doesn’t exist, a domestic chemical attack is happening in plain sight, funded by your insurance premiums and pushed by your doctor. And it just might be creating the very monsters we all fear.

💊 The SSRI Factory: Manufacturing Monsters, One Script at a Time 😈

According to our friend and colleague, Dr. Bryan Ardis (who recently appeared on The Hannah Faulkner Show), the data is so clear it’s criminal: “100% of all teenage school shooters in the past 52 years were on an antidepressant medication or a barbiturate for anxiety.”

Let that sink in.

One hundred percent.

Every one of these drugs carries a “black box warning” (the FDA’s most severe caution short of a ban) explicitly stating they may cause aggressive, violent behavior, and homicidal actions, especially in those under 24 years of age.

A group of 10 pediatric suicidologists organized by Columbia University led a meta-analysis and concluded that the use of all antidepressants increased the risks of suicidality among pediatric patients. And then there’s the 2020 Swedish study, which found an “increased hazard of violent crime during SSRI medication.” So, we have a known, documented side effect, and we have a near-perfect correlation between that side effect and the individuals committing our most horrific school shootings.

Case in point, Robert Westman—the 23-year-old “trans” male who murdered two children and wounded 18 others on August 27th at his former school, Annunciation Catholic Church and School, before taking his own life. His own manifesto reveals the truth: he admitted to years of suicidal ideation and a desire to kill others upon his death. He chillingly described his fantasy of being the “monster” standing over powerless children and stated that he had “thoughts of mass murder” all the time and that “killing the children of innocent civilians” would bring him “the most joy.”

The evidence is not in speculation, but in his own words.

Westman’s YouTube videos, posted hours before the shootings, were taken down. One of the videos shows a picture of Jesus Christ on a shooting target, while the words “f**k everything that you stand for” are seen on one of the magazines, and “kill Donald Trump” is seen scrawled on another magazine. But we have clueless clowns like Rosie O’Donnell, performing a breathtaking act of “rectal cranial inversion” and baselessly stating on her TikTok account that Westman was a “MAGA person,” despite him calling for Trump to be killed. But why bother with the perpetrator’s own words when you can just make up a reality that better suits your pathetic, partisan fairy tale? The only thing more tragic than her take is the fact that people still take her seriously.

True to form, the mainstream media's chorus of talking heads is already performing its predictable ballet of evasion. They will contort themselves to ignore the actual evidence—the chilling confessions of deep-rooted mental illness and pure evil detailed in his own manifesto and on video. Any conversation about the FDA-approved chemical cocktails that may have supercharged his nihilistic rage will be conspicuously absent from the teleprompters.

No, they will not mention the diseased mind that fantasized about being a “monster” standing over powerless children. Nor will they mention the years of suicidal ideation that metastasized into a desire for shedding the innocent blood of others. Instead, they will myopically fixate on the inert piece of metal in his hand, a convenient scapegoat that requires no complex thought.

The true culprit, they will tell us, was the only part of this tragedy that had no will, no motive, and no cruel intention of its own.

This isn’t an oversight.

It’s a deliberate diversion.

⚧️ The “Trans” Shooter Pipeline: A New Frontier of Chemical Mutilation ➡️🔫

Now, follow the money into the newest, most grotesque frontier of this chemical warfare: the pushing of hormones and irreversible surgeries on confused children.

Being “trans” was literally classified as a mental illness (“Gender Identity Disorder”) in the DSM until the pressure of PC ideology overrode science. Now, it’s a protected, celebrated, and most lucratively, a medically treated state. But the bodies are starting to pile up, not just from the long-term cancer and health risks of these procedures, but from the acute, violent outbreaks they cause. Mental illness has been weaponized!

The data is unequivocal and staring us right in the face. Study after study draws a direct line between transgender identification and severe mental illness. The Trevor Project’s own 2024 survey, for instance, reports that a staggering 46% of so-called "transgender and nonbinary" youths seriously considered suicide in the past year. Yet, in the face of this glaring public health crisis, what do we get? A cowardly, nationwide silence.

The truth is that “trans” individuals are victims of a massive medical experiment, pumped full of hormones and drugs that alter the very fabric of the brain, often while dealing with profound regret and psychological distress. A prime example is Robert Westman, who spoke of his despair in his manifesto, in which he stated that he was “tired of being trans” and “I wish I never brainwashed myself,” according to a New York Post article.

In his manifesto, Westman also wrote that he was going to commit his crime in a “gun-free zone” because the victims were defenseless. That’s right, he specifically stated that he chose a gun-free zone as he wanted mass effect and no resistance from someone who might be armed. He callously wrote: “I think attacking a large group of kids as they come in from recess is my best plan, then from there, I can go inside and kill for as long as I can.”

As RFK Jr. recently highlighted, this link is so alarming that even the NIH is being forced to launch a study into the connection between psychotropic drugs and this new wave of “trans” shooters. Think about that. The government is now having to investigate whether the lifetime patients their medical system is creating are becoming violent. You don’t commission a study unless the anecdotal evidence is screaming so loud you can’t ignore it.

➡️ The Body Count: Why This is The Real Domestic Terrorism ☠️

Let’s talk numbers, since the corporate media would rather you hyperventilate over a hollow-point bullet or an AR-15 “assault rifle” (which is a made-up term) than follow the trail of chemically-laced blood leading straight to Big Pharma’s doorstep.

According to a landmark study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, prescription drugs kill over 100,000 Americans a year. Extrapolate that out from since 9/11 and you’re looking at over 2.5 million dead Americans—a silent, chemical holocaust ignored because the perpetrators wear lab coats instead of turbans.

Let’s pause for a little perspective, since the talking heads on your screen certainly won’t give you any:

Accidental firearm deaths: ~600 per year. You’re more likely to choke on a pretzel. But sure, let’s ban the AR-15.

Deaths from properly prescribed, FDA-approved prescription drugs: ~100,000+ per year . That’s a fully-loaded Boeing 737 crashing every single day. No moments of silence. No wall-to-wall news coverage. Just quiet, profitable death.

Deaths from foreign terrorism since 9/11: Essentially zero. Unless you count the FBI’s own laughably pathetic false flag operations designed to keep you terrified of your own shadow.

So let’s get this straight. We’ve spent trillions of dollars and surrendered our basic privacy to create a “security-theater circus” at airports to stop a threat that doesn’t exist. Yet the real WMDs are dispensed every day at your local drugstore with a smile and a co-pay.

Where are the TSA pat-downs for someone trying to fill a script for Merck’s latest chemical grenade? Why aren’t we drone-striking the boardrooms of companies that have killed more Americans than every war in the last century combined?

The answer is simple: You’ve been played. The “War on Terror” was a lucrative distraction. The real terrorist threat was never in a cave in Tora Bora. It’s in a corner office on the Pfizer campus, and business is booming.

🧪The Gender-Chemical Complex: How They Hook Kids For Life 🎣

How do they get away with it? How does a system mutilate children and call it "healthcare" without a massive public outcry? It’s not just evil; it’s a brilliant, sinister business model perfected in the trenches of cholesterol and depression, now deployed on a captive audience of confused kids and guilt-ridden parents.

It starts with a feeling. A moment of confusion, often perfectly normal for a developing adolescent. Instead of therapy or watchful waiting, a "gender-affirming" activist in a white coat offers an irreversible solution: hormone blockers. They’re pitched as a "pause button," a harmless way to "explore." The lie is breathtaking. These drugs are chemical wrecking balls. Lupron, the go-to "blocker," was initially used to castrate sex offenders and treat prostate cancer chemically. Its known side effects include bone density loss, chronic pain, and permanent cognitive impairment.

The body, predictably, begins to break down from this chemical assault. The kid now has osteoporosis like an 80-year-old, soaring depression, and crippling anxiety. What’s the diagnosis from the same medical team? Not "iatrogenic harm from off-label drug use." Oh no. It’s proof-positive of the need to continue the "treatment pathway." The damage caused by the first drug is used to justify the next, even more radical step. The problem isn't the poison; it's that the patient isn't poisoned enough.

Next comes permanent surgical castration. This is where the real money is. The "double mastectomy" – a euphemism for the brutal, irreversible amputation of healthy breast tissue from confused young girls. The "phalloplasty" or "vaginoplasty" – horrific, multi-stage, Frankensteinian procedures that create non-functioning facsimiles of genitalia, often resulting in a lifetime of pain, scarring, and lost sexual sensation. These aren't miracles of medicine; they are mutilations for profit, butchering healthy organs to "solve" a psychological condition. This is the point of no return, and the industry pushes them toward it with relentless, predatory urgency.

Then we have the cross-sex hormones—massive, lifelong doses that permanently alter physiology, sterilize the patient, and skyrocket the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and cancer. The subsequent mental health crises, organ damage, and metabolic disorders are each new iatrogenic illnesses that are just another revenue stream.

A patient on this path is a lifetime customer. They will need endocrinologists, cardiologists, therapists, and surgeons until the day they die, which statistics suggest will be decades early. They are the ultimate boxcar on the "Big Pharma train": sick, sterile, and utterly dependent, all while making the shareholders of companies like AbbVie and Pfizer obscenely wealthy.

They don't spend money on R&D for this; they repackage old, dangerous drugs for a new, vulnerable market. They bribe medical associations to codify this madness into "standards of care" with luxury vacations and speaking gigs. They fabricate "studies" with laughable sample sizes and zero long-term follow-up, then pay billions in criminal settlements for off-label promotion—a mere cost of doing business when your product creates a perpetual patient.

This isn’t medicine. It’s a protection racket with a medical license, a predatory pipeline that leads from typical teenage confusion to the operating table. They aren’t saving souls; they’re creating sterile, surgical slaves. And they call it progress.

Bottom Line: ❌ It’s the Chemically-Altered Mind, Not the Inanimate Metal ⚔️

Let’s be perfectly, brutally clear…

Guns are not the problem. The Second Amendment is not the problem. It never was. It remains the final backstop against actual tyranny. The problem has never been the tool in the hand. It has always been the psychologically shattered, chemically-altered, and medically betrayed mind controlling it.

We are allowing a sanctioned, protected cartel—operating openly under the banners of "healthcare" and "progress"—to systematically dope, mutilate, and destroy a generation. They pump confused children full of SSRIs with black-box warnings for violence and suicide. They push hormone blockers that cause irreversible developmental damage. They perform life-altering, sterilizing surgeries on minors who can’t legally vote or buy cigarettes, all under the grotesque banner of "affirmation."

This isn’t compassion. It’s chemical and surgical warfare waged against our most vulnerable in the name of profit and ideology.

And then, when one of these mangled, murderous, medicated, abandoned souls picks up a firearm (the one object everyone's allowed to blame), we’re told the solution is to ban the gun.

Not question the pills.

Not halt the injections.

Not stop the “trans” butcheries.

But instead ban the inanimate object.

It’s a lie. A deliberate, malicious, profit-driven lie.

Stop falling for it.

The conversation about violence in this country doesn’t start at the gun show. It starts in the psychiatrist’s office. It starts in the pharmaceutical boardroom. It starts in the ideologically-captured medical associations selling out children for kickbacks and credibility.

Protect the right to bear arms. But for God’s sake, it’s long past time we started protecting the minds that are supposed to bear them.

Our survival doesn’t depend on disarming the people. It depends on dismantling the medical machine that is manufacturing monsters.

And if you need a perfect, grotesque example of the kind of mental illness and pure evil we're up against, look no further than Christopher Hohn. While families grieve over tiny coffins, this repulsive creature is online, laughing at the murder of children. Celebrating the death of the innocent isn't a political opinion; it's a symptom of a deranged, demonic evil that should be locked away.

We love you,

Ty and Charlene Bollinger

♥️🤍💙

