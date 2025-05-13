[Note from Ty and Charlene Bollinger: This Substack was written by our dear friend, Sofia Karstens. With much controversy surrounding the most recent Trump nomination for Surgeon General, Casey Means, this is a response for your consideration. Please enjoy, leave a comment, and share with everyone you know. Now onto the Substack…]

by Sofia Karstens

This editorial contains an ask, and it’s a big one. But first, let’s shelve The Means. (I know. Big asks abound). But let’s shelve them, specifically, for a moment, and pull back to the 30k foot view, where we can objectively look at the terrain. Everything is valid… but it’s being weaponized, which is not only the problem, it’s the model. Before I incur the wrath of the pitchforks and torches, let me first say that I 100% validate the position people are taking. I am only suggesting a reframe. My aim is to unite us over a common target that advances us and our collective goals, while avoiding kicking the ball into the goal for the other side. I urge everyone to remember: This is the model, and we are all in it.

All things can be, and usually are, true. It’s true that people surrounding RFK Jr. have influence—some of whom do not share our goals. It’s true that the opposition will make things as difficult as possible for him. It’s true that he is under attack and has weapons trained on him from all sides. It’s true that there is a certain amount of give-and-take required; he is not the only one in there, and he serves at the pleasure of the president… who is ALSO under fire and a tremendous amount of pressures and conflicts, and who has his own people leveraging him. All of these components and more enter into this soup… and are then mixed with industrial-strength propaganda.

Bobby can't steer this ship 180° overnight; no one can. The change we need will be incremental – a few degrees at a time – to ultimately get us to a different continent, and we're not necessarily going to feel the adjustment right away. He has to be strategic and judicious about what he does and when he does it. This isn’t about demanding an immediate summit of Everest; it’s about taking strategic steps to base camp first. His position requires careful navigation, and if we undermine him from within, we risk losing everything. We need to recognize that this is how it’s going to go for the duration.

It’s true that an entire grassroots movement (which has been unilaterally changed to MAHA, and I get that’s a problem too, and doesn’t reflect everyone’s mission or purpose) has basically been sidelined and replaced with installed people. The first group, when asking legitimate questions about this pattern, are met with gaslighting and hostility, which only foments what they think… that something is up and smells bad. This, as we know, is not the best way to handle dissent. Repeating that “it’s strategic” to a group who has fought for decades at their every expense is not going to get them on board. In fact, it’s going to make it worse. Which is what is happening.

It’s true that many people have valid concerns about several appointments, not limited to The Means. It’s more alarming to those people that those concerns are met with dismissal or, worse, accusation, than the concerns themselves. It’s like the response for COVID dissenters all over again. If those people with concerns were unconvinced before, they certainly aren’t now… not after being told they’re any combination of stupid and short-sighted, and the pre-packaged “it’s strategy” is all anyone will say. That does not help assuage legitimate concerns or legitimately concerned people.

It’s also true that those same people have pointed out falsities, only to (again just like COVID) be met with “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” or even an attack, even when they have evidence. They have enough information to know that people are lying… they don’t have enough information to know WHY people are lying.

And therein lies the rub: It’s not realistic to get all the information to everyone all the time. Yet a little bit of information that is true can serve instead to dismantle a whole system if properly disseminated by the opposition. This tactic makes pawns of literally everyone, while the fingerprints of the masterminds stay conveniently off the detonation button. All “sides” are legitimately trying to do good and are rushing to put out the fire… never understanding that this was set up to happen so they could be blamed for lighting the fire. We are all – currently and concurrently - playing the Kate Hudson character in Skeleton Key.

Like the Coca-Cola formula, no one person has all of it… some believe they do, and some are in pursuit of it, but they can’t see or know what they can’t see or know. And there is no way to resolve that disparity because none of those things are UNtrue, only incomplete.

What that means is: There may not be any other way to handle this and keep powder dry. You can’t telegraph your position and widely explain your strategy to every competing interest along with what target you’re over without giving away your location.

We don’t have a lot of irons in this fire right now. Bobby’s kind of it. He’s all we have, and he’s made it in there. Agree or disagree, like him or don’t, what’s the alternative? Who else? We have hitched our wagon to Bobby and he’s our best shot. However, we don’t (Bobby doesn’t) have carte blanche right now either - far from it - and sometimes we need to play the game a little, at least till we’re past a down or two.

Cassidy, for example, has the power to unilaterally block RFK Jr.’s picks for critical roles. Others are a very real problem too, and RFK can’t blow himself up entirely out of the gate; because then he can’t do anything. It is not optimal that he must be this strategic but he does. That’s the reality. He is not all-powerful and he is up against forces that are.

There are many co-factors and even manufactured ones, not to mention the media-created optic and curated "facts" to drive a narrative, along with curious timing... and the diabolical nature of this terrain. It takes a person with testicular fortitude to withstand the slings and arrows and stay the course.

I would argue that the simplest answer is usually the right one, and in the spirit of parsimony, it is unlikely that Casey (or Calley) was installed to distract us from O’Neil. That’s a very complex system that wasn’t required because O’Neil has been in play since January, and no one I know did not have his looming confirmation on their radar. But that secondary distraction took up two more days of focus and ink, which makes it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

All of these traps create a problematic situation for RFK Jr, because the optics are already “those crazy anti-vaxxers want to bring back polio”, so Bobby is walking an impossibly difficult tightrope. He must balance competing interests that are unreasonably complex and treacherous; he doesn’t have a magic eight ball, and it’s above Nostradamus’ pay grade. He cannot possibly address them all at once, and if he tries to, there is a higher-than-average chance that we will lose all progress we have made.

We must also recognize the larger manipulation at play. How do you control a movement (Or any group of people, for that matter)? Create a space over here, light a fire over there. Manufacture a battle in one place to distract from the real battle elsewhere. I submit that nothing is ever just one thing, and we don’t know what we don’t know. What play was this to potentially create a foundation? Or obtain a needed ally? Or a bargaining chip? Or foundational accuracy with regard to data and science? Or merely a cautious first step to gain a foothold? Or cause the exposure and therefore dismantling of a captured system run by corrupt people by forcing them into their goals? There are 50 more reasons I could speculate that would make this a strategic move… but one of them isn’t that Bobby just suddenly had a synaptic misfire and forgot his core purpose at the expense of every opportunity cost to his life. What makes more sense? That? Or… Could he be navigating 25 other factors and seeing a clearer path to victory this way? We need to trust him. The risk if we don’t is that we blow up an effective covert operation because we don’t know about it. Bobby has dedicated his life to this fight. Do we really believe he has suddenly forgotten everything he stands for? Or is he playing a long game that we need to trust?

There are strategic reasons for every move made, alliances to be formed, data to be gathered, and foundations to be built for future dismantling of the corrupt system. There are countless wrong ways to handle this and only one right way—and Bobby chose correctly. Now is the time to rally, not to fracture. We all need to trust him to have our backs. In that, we have to have his.

Even if you don’t agree with anything I just said… what’s the alternative? We blow it all up now? What if we could have made it even a few feet further? The mistake is believing we are somewhere we aren’t. It’s a mistake to believe that we aren’t already at war. It’s a mistake to believe we aren’t on the battlefield as we speak. And it’s a mistake to believe proverbial “they” aren’t already on that same battlefield. If we think we are “preventing” something, we are 10 chess moves behind and we’ve lost – it’s ALREADY in play. This IS the game. And it’s the only one going. We can take our toys and go home… but what does that accomplish?

If the Means are a Trojan horse, then that horse is already inside the city walls. This is not cake or death – it’s Sophie’s choice. If this is a coup, then here we are; what’s next? And if it’s not a coup, then we just blew up the only shot we have. Play the tape forward: If not Casey, then who? I repeat that Bobby does not have carte blanche. What if we end up with a worse option – one who is not aligned with ANY of our concerns? If we react emotionally rather than strategically, we could sabotage our own victory. If we demand all or nothing, we may get nothing.

The “movement” is often its own worst enemy. While the opposition fights RFK Jr. relentlessly, some within our own ranks refuse to accept the reality of complexity and incremental change. Worryingly, many are rabid without the burden of nuance, and they will turn down a ride to base camp because it does not go all the way to the top of Everest. Many of us spend the first half of our day fighting the opposition and the second half of our day fighting our own people. Unwillingness to compromise usually only yields a stalemate. Perhaps collective “we” could alleviate that one burden for Bobby, give him the benefit of the doubt, and trust him to navigate our ship through this storm. We need to rally behind him now, trust his strategy, and ensure that he has the support of the movement that got him here in the first place. Without them, he will be hamstrung and unable to effect meaningful change. We can’t afford to lose half the regiment right now.

The actual reality (of the Means or whoever) and what happens is less important than what we all do to accomplish our goals. We can talk about it in our group chats till we are blue, extrapolating that which confirms our confirmation biases, feeling better about ourselves now that we’re convinced we know what to think… and it’s all useless. We simply don't have all the information.

It really doesn’t matter who is on what “side”. That’s unproductive. At the end of the day, we are all on the same side. At the end of the day, we all have legitimate concerns, no matter what happens over the next 4 years (and we’re not always going to agree). At the end of the day, Casey Means will be confirmed, or she won’t be. And exactly none of our untangling of the actual "truth" has any bearing on any of it. I would encourage us all to look at it like a choose-your-own-adventure:

Ending 1. Casey gets confirmed. Ok. What do we DO to stay the course for our mission and purpose to achieve our goals?

Ending 2. Casey doesn’t get confirmed. Ok. What do we DO to stay the course for our mission and purpose to achieve our goals?

We didn’t come all this way to dump the load onto Bobby and expect him to shoulder the entire burden. We still have work to do. Now, finally, the road has opened ever so slightly (not much – he’s not a magician) for us to do the work and make some progress… but we don’t just walk away and expect him to do it all. This is OUR fight. ALL of us. We need to be asking ourselves how we can best support Bobby so he can support us. Help me help you, Jerry Maguire.

Regardless of our opinions, knowledge, or even first-hand experience... it's not a good strategy to draw fire onto Bobby. Instead, we ought to shield him so he can advance the ball up the field. It simply doesn't serve us to cut the wire that blows up the whole boat.

About the Author: Sofia Karstens is a Brownstone author and activist in California. She is the treasurer of Decentralize America SuperPAC and co-founder of Free Now Foundation. You can follow Sofia on her X channel here. Sofia is a close friend and has been fighting for health freedom and America for decades alongside us. We love her and are honored to feature her work on our Substack. Please enjoy the pictures of us together below.

Sofia Karstens and Charlene Bollinger together at Robert F. Kennedy’s Official Announcement to the world that he was running for President of the United States of America in Boston, April 19, 2023

Liana Warner-Grey, Mary Beth Gonzales, Charlene Bollinger, Sofia Karstens, Carol Alt on the Red Carpet at TTAC Live 2019 Anaheim

