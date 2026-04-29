The Official Story

On Saturday, April 26, 2026, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton, a “lone gunman” named Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California (allegedly armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives) charged a US Secret Service checkpoint before being tackled to the ground and handcuffed. The US Attorney for the District of Columbia charged Allen with felony firearm and assault charges.

But there are a few interesting things about Allen (and the entire event) we need to bring to your attention.

First of all, it’s interesting that in this photo of Allen, which he posted on Instagram but has since been taken down, he’s wearing an IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) shirt.

But we’re sure this is nothing, just a coincidence.

Speaking of Israel, it’s interesting also that there was an Israeli hypnotist (Oz Pearlman) hanging out with Trump at the moment that the shooting incident happened.

Weird, right? But definitely just another coincidence.

And keeping with the Israel train of thought, on Google Trends, we can see that the name “Cole Allen” was first searched (in Israel) at 8:16 pm ET, and the trend increased to 94 searches at 8:32 pm ET.

The shooting occurred at 8:36 pm ET on Saturday. Allen wasn’t identified for another hour, when his name was released at 9:36 pm ET.

That’s odd. All these searches occurred in Israel half an hour BEFORE it happened and about 90 minutes BEFORE his name was released.

But this was definitely just another “coincidence.”

Speaking of coincidences, it’s curious that Vice President Vance’s wife, Usha, was seen in a 2017 commercial with Allen.

Check this out.

Yeah, that’s Usha Vance at the 27-second mark of the video. But we’re sure this is just another coincidence.

While we’re talking about Vance, here’s another “interesting” fact. As soon as shots were heard, Vice President Vance was evacuated before President Trump.

That definitely didn’t break Secret Service protocol, did it? Since their only duty is to PROTECT THE PRESIDENT. (They must have gotten mixed up between Trump and Vance.) Hmmm…..

After the shots, while Vance and Trump were being evacuated, hundreds of guests dove under tables. One officer was shot but saved by his bulletproof vest. Trump praised law enforcement. World leaders condemned “political violence.” Cole Allen was transported to a local hospital for “evaluation.”

Case closed, right?

A lone nutjob: Cole Tomas Allen. Just like Lee Harvey Oswald. Just like James Earl Ray. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along. 🚶‍♂️

Except… in addition to the already mentioned anomalies and coincidences, there are so many more anomalies, so many more “coincidences,” and so much predictive programming that you’d have to be willfully blind not to see the pattern.

So let’s dive in, shall we? 🕵️‍♂️

“There Will Be Shots Fired Tonight”

Let’s start with one of the most jaw-dropping details of this entire event. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, BEFORE the event, that it would be “funny, entertaining, and there will be shots fired.”

Many online “influencers” and mainstream media hosts were quick to defend Leavitt, saying it was just a “figure of speech,” a cloaked reference to Trump’s sharp rhetoric and political jabs.

Fair enough. Possible.

But let’s look at the other anomalies that might just add up to something more…

⚠️ Nicholas Riccio’s Warning: “You Need to Be Very Safe”

Here’s where it gets really interesting.

Karoline Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio, also seemed to have prior knowledge. During a Fox News live report, correspondent Aishah Hasnie was recounting a warning from Riccio just ahead of the shooting. According to Hasnie, Riccio leaned over to her and said, “You need to be very safe.”

He said it in a very serious manner, not joking, not casual. Serious.

And then, as Hasnie continued to recount the event on live TV, the call mysteriously dropped.

The call just… ended. Her audio dropped. Fox News didn’t even try to reconnect. The feed was cut. Done. The official explanation from Fox News? “Technical difficulties.” You know, because there were so many people trying to use cell service at the same time.

Share The Truth About Cancer

Mmm yeah… right… 🙄

Because you can make a call from a college football game with 100,000 fans, but not a dinner with 400 people?

Seriously?

According to India Today, the sudden interruption ignited a wave of speculation across X (formerly Twitter):

“They didn’t even try to reconnect. That call was dropped on purpose.”

“I was listening to her live. That was definitely FOX who cut off the call.”

“My jaw dropped. They literally cut her off. Wake up, peeps.”

“His statement makes it seem like Trump officials and a few of their spouses were in the know.”

But wait, it gets better.

A couple of hours before the dinner, CNN ran this article: “Expect the Unexpected for Trump’s First White House Correspondents’ Dinner as President.”

Hmmmm… That’s odd… But maybe just another “coincidence” …

Because, you know, major news outlets regularly publish articles about “expecting the unexpected” right before a major political event where an actual shooting occurs.

Totally normal. Nothing to see here. 😬

The Mystery of the Magical Security Footage: How Did Trump Get the Video Before the Cops Finished Their Coffee?

After the incident, Trump posted a video of the alleged shooter busting through security. It’s very low quality and grainy.

On a side note, we’re not sure why, in 2026, they have cameras that look like 1970s bank robbery footage. But we have 4K doorbell cameras that can capture a fly landing on a doorknob from 50 feet away. We have Ring cameras that produce crystal-clear footage of package thieves. We have iPhone 17s that can shoot cinematic video in the dark.

But the Secret Service checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton has cameras that look like they were salvaged from a bankrupt 7-Eleven in 1995.

It doesn’t prove anything, but it’s just… bizarre. And then, because reality is now a parody of itself, someone decided to “enhance” the footage with AI. And in that AI-enhanced version, the alleged shooter is holding a pizza box that then disappears.

🍕 POOF. Gone.

But let’s talk about something genuinely bizarre. Within one hour of the shooting, while guests were still being evacuated, while officers were still securing the scene, while the suspect was supposedly still being “evaluated” at a local hospital, President Trump posted a video of the alleged shooter busting through security on his TruthSocial social media channel.

One hour. Think about that for a second. How did he get the actual CC footage?

The same footage that, according to every law enforcement protocol on planet Earth, should be evidence that is sealed, secured, and certainly not distributed by a presidential social media account within 60 minutes of a shooting.

Now let’s look at a couple more “oddities” that occurred during and after the event.

Dan Scavino Chanting “USA! USA! USA!”

Let’s paint the scene, shall we?

Gunshots have just been fired.

People are screaming.

Tables are overturned.

The President has been evacuated.

The suspected shooter may or may not be neutralized (no one seems sure).

Secret Service agents have weapons drawn.

The Washington Hilton is in full-blown lockdown.

And what does Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, decide to do?

He starts chanting. “USA! USA! USA!”

Not “Get down!”

Not “Everyone stay calm!”

Not “Is anyone hurt?”

“USA! USA! USA!” — like he’s at a NASCAR race or a Trump rally.

Because that’s totally normal to try to hype up the crowd during an ACTUAL ACTIVE emergency, right?

🏛️ Trump’s $400 Million Ballroom Push

And then Trump gave a press conference shortly after the event, where he pushed for a new White House ballroom, stating that this was a good reason to make sure that the $400 million ballroom gets built.

Because, as he said: “It’s droneproof. It’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom.”

It’s only natural for the President, after escaping yet another attempt on his life, to push the construction of a ballroom after an attempted assassination, right? 🙃

But wait, it gets better.

Lindsay Graham quickly held a press conference, stating that he’s going to introduce legislation to ensure the ballroom gets built.

Seriously?

Let’s get this straight:

Shooting happens → Press conference ballroom push from Trump

Hours later → Lindsay Graham introduces legislation for the ballroom

Because that’s totally normal, right?

Because everybody knows, when there’s a national security incident, the first priority is obviously to introduce legislation for a $400 million party venue.

Not investigating the security failures. Not addressing the foreknowledge. Not questioning the Google Trends data from Israel.

Nope. Ballroom legislation. That’s the priority.

But the most ridiculous thing was all the paid MAGA cultist “influencers” who all started simultaneously posting about why this event proves we need a new White House Trump Ballroom.

Yeah, that’s weird. Because after another alleged shooting, the most natural thing to post about is a ballroom, right?

But nothing to see here, because we’re most definitely sure they didn’t receive a script, and these were just their own thoughts on the event, posted within 30 minutes of each other…

We know, without a shadow of a doubt, with 100% confidence, that all these anomalies are most definitely just a “coincidence” because the government would NEVER lie to us…🙅‍♂️😇🎲

❌ Except About…

World War I

World War II

The JFK Assassination

The MLK Assassination

The Fake 1969 Moon Landing

The USS Liberty

The Gulf of Tonkin

The Oklahoma City Bombing

Ruby Ridge

Waco

Vaccine Dangers

9/11

The War on Cancer

The Epstein Files

The Las Vegas Shooting

COVID-19

January 6th

Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

The Artemis “Moon Loop”

Well… you get the picture, right?

Are you paying attention, or are you still just consuming?

👁️ Question Everything

Because consuming is easy. 📱

Questioning takes guts.🦁

And they are counting on you to take the easy road.

Don’t! 🚫

If you have friends who don’t see through the theatrics of these staged events, share this TTAC Substack with them. If anything will free their minds from the vice grip of the official narrative crafted by the creators of this worldwide net that has ensnared countless hearts and minds, funneling humanity into their End-times Beast System, this should do the trick.

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We couldn’t end this Substack without included one of the biggest and most puzzling anomalies of all. This X Account posted only once since it joined X in 2023. And what was that post, you ask? It was the name: “Cole Allen.”

Click into this X post and read the comment section! Prepare to have your mind blown.