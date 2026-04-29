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Robert Clemente's avatar
Robert Clemente
4d

You're spitting too much facts, and the MAGA Cultists are going to just dispute it all. Just about everything we're seeing is a p$yop. Anyone who has an oz of trust in any part of the U$G is naive out the wazoo. DC stands for Di$trict of Cesspool, and my comments have nothing to do w/ partisanship, I've always pretty much voted Republican. But the façade has been revealed, the DUMBocrats and RepubliCANTs represent the same people and IT.AIN'T.US. We're cooked cause our gov't is plain hot.dumpster.juice.

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Elaine Lewis's avatar
Elaine Lewis
4d

I'm confused. What did Cole Allen get out of this? His life is ruined. He went to Cal Tech, he's an inventor, won a teacher's award, etc. It's all for nothing. Why would he go along with this scheme? His "manifesto" was scathing. Laura O'Donnell read it on "60 Minutes" and Trump was furious! "I'm not a rapist!" he erupted. What kind of "scheme" embarrasses the main schemer? And Israel? Israel's our ally! Trump and Netanyahu love each other! Netanyahu says, "We're going to war with Iran and Trump says, "Yes sir! Right away sir!" I saw Usha in the video but there was nothing that I could see that linked her to Cole. I couldn't tell what she was doing in that video or why. You seem to be saying it was all staged to get the ballroom funded, and I can see that, except again, I have to point out, Cole just ruined the entire rest of his life to participate in a ballroom scheme. Is there any explanation for that?

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