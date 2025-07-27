This fourth week of July 2025 will be remembered as one of those cruel stretches where we lost multiple icons across generations: Hulk Hogan (heart attack), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (drowning), Ozzy Osbourne (Parkinson’s complications and a fatal surgery), and Chuck Mangione (natural causes). For us, this very week marks 29 years since the passing of Ty’s dad and our hero, Graham Bollinger, who died on July 25, 1996, after a surgery which, like Ozzy's, also turned out to be fatal.

The medical establishment will shrug, mutter about "risk factors," and move on. But the truth is, the deaths of Ozzy and Hulk may have been preventable; not with more pills or scalpels, but with natural remedies the system ignores, suppresses, or outright mocks. Of course this is speculation, but it's not without evidence and is definitely worth considering. Let’s honor their memory by exposing the failures that may have doomed them and pointing to the solutions that could save you.

🌟The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Hulk Hogan 💪

Hulk Hogan (born Terry Bollea) was more than a wrestler; he was a cultural phenomenon. Bursting onto the scene in the 1980s as the bleach-blond face of the World Wrestling Federation, he became the embodiment of American strength, charisma, and sheer spectacle. His battles against legends like the Iron Sheik and Andre the Giant weren’t just matches, they were mythic clashes that defined an era. I still remember when Hulk Hogan body slammed 520-pound Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 in 1987. It was epic!

Beyond the ring, he conquered Hollywood, appearing in Rocky III as the villainous Thunderlips, starring in the sci-fi comedy Suburban Commando, and even hosting Saturday Night Live alongside Mr. T. For a generation, Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler; he was an American icon, a symbol of cartoonish machismo and blue-collar heroism.

However, like many legends, he also had weaknesses, which were exposed in the 2012 Gawker scandal. There’s no need to share details, but because of the scandal, Hogan lost wrestling deals, sponsorships, and public goodwill. For a man who built his career on being the ultimate good guy, it was a devastating fall from grace. Yet in true Hogan fashion, he refused to stay down. He apologized, reconciled with WWE, and slowly rebuilt his legacy. Eventually, Hogan found true redemption when he repented and believed in Jesus Christ. 🙏✝️

Yet on July 24, 2025, the man who once body-slammed a 520-pound giant was brought down by something far more insidious: a failing heart. Reports indicate Hogan had been struggling with cardiovascular issues in his final years, and while the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, the real culprit was likely coronary artery disease (CAD)—the same silent killer that claims one American every 33 seconds. There are reports and rumors circulating about his recent neck surgery, with some suggesting severe complications. We may never know exactly. Nevertheless, while we grieve his loss, we take solace knowing that the man who inspired millions is now in the presence of the ultimate victor—the God who conquered death itself.

🏥 Big Medicine’s Failed “Heart Disease Playbook” 💔

Modern cardiology's standard approach to heart disease often feels like putting Band-Aids on bullet wounds. The usual protocol - statins, stents, and bypass surgeries - treats symptoms rather than root causes, creating a cycle of dependency rather than healing. Statins may lower cholesterol numbers but deplete essential CoQ10, potentially weakening the heart muscle they're meant to protect. Stents and bypass surgeries may offer “temporary relief” (the medical equivalent of hitting “snooze” on your heart disease alarm), but study after study shows they rarely improve long-term survival for most patients. Nonetheless, they remain the “gold standard.” Funny how that works, isn't it?

We've built a healthcare system that's brilliant at managing (some might even say “perpetuating”) chronic disease but intriguingly bad at preventing or reversing it - keeping patients on the medical merry-go-round indefinitely. A great business model for device makers, hospitals, and Big Pharma, but less so for people who'd actually like to get better. Sure, these interventions save lives in emergencies, but their routine overuse tells the real story: we've been sold the lie that heart disease must be a lifelong sentence rather than what it actually is - a largely preventable and often reversible condition.

🌿Nature’s Cures Big Pharma Wants to Bury 💡

Think you’re doomed to drop dead of heart disease just because of your DNA? Think again. A 2016 study revealed that even if you’ve been dealt a bad hand genetically, living a healthy lifestyle can still slash your risk of heart disease. Researchers analyzed data from over 55,000 people, and as reported by The New York Times, the takeaway was striking: while specific genes can double your risk of heart disease, healthy habits can cut that risk in half. On the flip side, a lousy lifestyle can wipe out about half the advantage of having “good” genes.

Turns out quitting smoking, reducing stress, eating real food (not French fries and donuts), and getting off the couch (not just to grab a beer) can reduce your risk. Meanwhile, the old “cholesterol clogs your arteries” mantra? That sacred cow has some holes. For decades, we were spoon-fed the idea that foods like butter and eggs were practically a straight ticket to a heart attack, thanks to the infamous “cholesterol hypothesis.” The theory claimed saturated fats boosted cholesterol, which then “gummed up” your arteries. But as it turns out, this story isn’t as airtight as we were led to believe.

According to a 2009 study in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, early studies linking cholesterol intake to heart disease were marred by flaws, including the confusion of saturated fats and cholesterol, as well as inadequate dietary tracking. Meanwhile, cholesterol itself is actually vital for healthy cells, so demonizing it across the board doesn’t quite add up. That’s why many researchers currently view high cholesterol less as the villain and more as a red flag waving over deeper issues, especially chronic inflammation. And unlike the old low-fat fear campaigns, new research suggests that heart disease risk is driven more by what actually stokes inflammation: cheap vegetable oils (such as corn and soybean), ultra-processed carbs, sugar bombs, sodas, trans fats, and factory-farmed meats and dairy.

Bottom line? It’s not about running from butter and eggs like they’re radioactive; it’s about ditching the ultra-processed junk that quietly keeps your arteries on fire. A truly heart-smart diet is colorful, whole-foods–based, packed with antioxidants and fiber that calm an overactive immune system and mop up free radicals. Think berries, leafy greens, turmeric, raw garlic, nuts, seeds, wild-caught fish, and yes, even quality saturated fats like butter and eggs. 😊

The Mediterranean diet, renowned for its emphasis on fish, olive oil, and vegetables, continues to appear in research for a reason: it reduces inflammation and helps maintain a healthy waistline, unlike processed junk and sugary, refined carbs that quietly fuel heart disease from the inside out.

Real, whole foods should always be your front line of defense, but adding smart supplements can stack the odds even more in your heart’s favor. Anti-inflammatory allies, such as omega-3 fish oil, curcumin, garlic, and CoQ10, as well as antioxidant powerhouses like carotenoids, selenium, and vitamins C, D, and E, help tame inflammation and protect cardiovascular health.

One surprising standout? Glucosamine — yes, the same stuff people take for achy joints. A massive 2019 study in the BMJ followed over 466,000 participants for eight years and found that habitual glucosamine users had up to a 22% lower risk of major cardiovascular events. Even among smokers, the protective effects were more substantial, likely because glucosamine lowers systemic inflammation and can mimic the benefits of a lower-carb diet by slowing glucose breakdown. And while no pill can replace broccoli and berries, the right supplements can give your heart some serious backup. The truth is that heart disease is reversible. Unlike Big Medicine’s toxic, profit-driven approach, natural remedies address the root causes and actually give people a real chance to turn things around.

The real tragedy isn’t just that Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest, likely fueled by heart disease. The tragedy is that it may have been avoidable. The solutions are out there. The research backs them up. But as long as we stay shackled to a profit-hungry medical cartel that thrives on disease, more icons (and countless ordinary folks) will keep dying from something we could prevent. This isn't just tragic - it's enraging. 😡

💊Parkinson’s Drugs, Ozzy and the Deadly Scalpel 🔪

Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t just taken down by Parkinson’s; he may have been finished off by the surgeon’s knife, just like my father, Graham Bollinger. Ozzy had five spinal surgeries, and he seemed to sense the final operation might have sealed his fate. In his own words: “I’m dying, it’s a fact… the combination of nerve damage, infection, and Parkinson’s disease crushed me.” He called it the “worst f***ing surgery you can imagine,” haunted by the thought that maybe he should have sought a second opinion. Instead, he was handed a scalpel and a smile, while no one warned him he might have been better off doing nothing at all.

And then there’s Parkinson’s itself, a merciless thief that robs speech, movement, and dignity, one cruel day at a time. So, what does the trillion-dollar medical machine offer? The same tired, cookie-cutter playbook: a cocktail of dopamine drugs like Levodopa, dopamine agonists, and MAO-B inhibitors that barely slow the slide… Deep Brain Stimulation surgery that zaps the brain like a broken radio dial… and a stack of pills for side effects of the first stack of pills. Risky procedures, toxic pharmaceuticals, and lifelong prescriptions that mask symptoms just enough to keep you coming back, while draining every ounce of hope and every dollar in your wallet.

But natural alternatives are available. Clinical trials show that Mucuna pruriens, a plant-based source of natural L-Dopa, can match or even outperform standard levodopa in improving motor control, sometimes with faster onset and fewer side effects. Observational data also links reduced disease progression to diets rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, non-fried fish, olive oil, spices, and herbs, as well as supplements like Coenzyme Q10 and omega-3s.

On the vitamin front, deficiencies in B-12, folate, C, D, and E have been associated with faster progression and worse outcomes, while higher levels may correlate with slower decline. Meanwhile, high-dose vitamin D3 has shown potential to stabilize motor symptoms. Therapies like CoQ10 and omega-3s aren’t just trendy; they’ve demonstrated real neuroprotective effects in both clinical and animal studies.

The real tragedy isn’t just Ozzy’s demise, it’s the millions of everyday people herded onto the same conveyor belt of cut, drug, repeat, while safer, natural alternatives are available. And until we break the chokehold of this medical monopoly, more people will keep paying the ultimate price.

⚰️The Inevitability of Death & The Answer ✝️

In addition to Hulk and Ozzy, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic drowning and Chuck Mangione’s peaceful passing remind us: death comes in many forms… but it always comes. Some are sudden, some slow—but none of us are getting out alive. The question isn’t if, but when, and more importantly, where we go after.

Hulk Hogan understood this better than most. In his final years, he spoke openly about faith in Jesus, forgiveness, and the hope that transcends even a broken body. That’s what truly matters when the curtain falls on legends, and when the mirror forces us to face our own fragile mortality. You can reverse heart disease. You can slow Parkinson’s. But sin? That’s fatal. And the only antidote is Jesus.

The gospel isn’t religion; it’s redemption:

We’re all guilty (Romans 3:23). The penalty is death (Romans 6:23). Christ paid it for us (Romans 5:8). Believe and be saved (Romans 10:9).

My dad, our moms, Hulk Hogan, and countless others are finally free, not by medicine, but by the blood of Christ. What’s the best tribute we can offer the departed? Make sure we see them again. Click here to read our Substack article titled: “What is the Gospel of Jesus Christ?”

"It is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment." (Hebrews 9:27)

Are you ready?

