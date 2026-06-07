The Truth About Vaccines 2020 - Episode 1

Many of you watched TTAV 2017 and TTAV 2020 when they first aired.

And for years, you’ve continued asking us:

“Will you ever reopen the series?”

“Where can I watch again?”

“Can I share it with my family?”

So… we brought it back out of the archives.

Because the mission isn’t over.

There are still people searching for answers. Still families asking questions. Still conversations that need to happen.

The Truth About Vaccines 2020 is the Film that changed the world!

This series exposed their lies, challenged their narratives, encouraged people to think critically, ask questions, and opt out of the medical interventions “they” were pushing that we now see ended the lives of too many innocent people and harmed even more with debilitating adverse events, and this all could have been avoided had more people watched this life-saving series when it was first released.

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Below are a few screenshots from OpenVAERS that show some of the numbers of adverse events from the COVID shots. This was terrible to watch these numbers rise in real time, knowing beforehand that adverse events from this one shot would be off the charts in the number of people hurt by them.

You can now own the entire TTAV 2020 collection:

Digital Package — $25

Physical + Digital Package — $49

This series became one of the most discussed and controversial independent health documentaries of its time.

Own & Share TTAV 2020

*This is the series that changed the world, woke people up, stopped the lies, and eventually got us put on their “Disinformation Dozen” list as the #3 most “dangerous” people in the world after Dr. Joe Mercola and Bobby Kennedy. Our films have saved so many lives, which begs the question: to whom are we dangerous? Could it be the pharmaceutical companies who made MANY BILLIONS off of pushing the “Pandemic” mania to then roll out their shots as their Savior to the “health crisis?” And for what?



“The love of money” is the root of all evil.

Remember what we recently uncovered in the recently released Epstein Files?

Below is an excerpt from one of our recent TTAC Substack posts where we helped connect the dots about the vaccine push during the pandemic with Epstein, Gates, and more. Read for yourself the following:

Epstein, Gates, and the Pandemic “Business Model” They Built Together

One of the most damning revelations from Epstein’s files is his partnership with Bill Gates. Forget the carefully crafted PR spin about “regretting” those meetings. These weren’t casual dinners. These were planning sessions.

Back in 2015, Gates and Epstein exchanged emails about “preparing for pandemics” and strategies to “involve the WHO.” Gates wrote: “I hope we can pull this off.”

How’s that for a chill down your spine?

This eerily foreshadowed the 2019 Event 201 simulation—a pandemic exercise hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum that just happened to model a global coronavirus outbreak… just months before COVID-19 ”mysteriously” emerged in Wuhan. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

But let’s rewind even further, to the real blueprint—the financial architecture that made the pandemic response not just possible, but profitable.

The story crystallizes in a chilling 2011 email exchange. Juliet Pullis, a JPMorgan executive under then-chairman Jes Staley, emailed Jeffrey Epstein with a list of detailed questions. The source? “The JPM team that is putting together some ideas for Gates.”

The questions were precise: What are the objectives? Is anonymity key? Who directs the investments and grants? This wasn’t JPMorgan consulting an expert; it was a trillion-dollar bank asking a convicted felon to architect a billion-dollar philanthropic fund for Bill Gates.

This wasn’t JPMorgan consulting a philanthropic expert. This was a trillion-dollar bank asking a convicted felon to architect a billion-dollar philanthropic fund for one of the richest men on Earth. Let that marinate for a moment.

Epstein’s reply was fluent and commanding. He described a donor-advised fund with a “stellar board” and ties to the Gates-Buffett “Giving Pledge.” He noted the billions already pledged and identified the gap: “They all have a tax advisor, but have no real clue on how to give it away.” His solution? “JPM would be an integral part. Not advisor… operator, compliance.“ Staley’s response: “We need to talk.”

By July 2011, the plan evolved. In an email to Staley, copying Boris Nikolic (Gates’ chief science advisor), Epstein laid out the core pitch: “A silo based proposal that will get Bill more money for vaccines.”

Not “more research for pandemics.” Not “better public health infrastructure.” “More money for vaccines.” This is the unambiguous language of capital formation, not charity. It reveals the structure’s intended output planning reached the highest levels.

In August 2011, Mary Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan’s $2+ trillion Asset & Wealth Management division, emailed Epstein (while on vacation) with additional operational questions.

Epstein’s reply was breathtaking in scope:

Scale: “Billions of dollars” in two years, “tens of billions by year 4.”

Structure: Donors choose from “silos” like mutual funds.

The Kicker: “However, we should be ready with an offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”

An offshore arm. For vaccines. For a charitable vehicle. Let that sink in.

So, by the time the world was panicking in March 2020, the financial machinery was already built. The investment vehicles, the donor-advised funds, the reinsurance products at places like Swiss Re, and even the simulation playbooks were dusted off and ready to go.

The pandemic wasn’t an interruption to their business—it was the Grand Opening.

We were telling you as early as April 2020, when we first released this film. And we were right about everything!



Watch it again, you will be amazed at how accurate we were and still are.

Years later, many of the conversations around censorship, transparency, public health policy, pharmaceutical influence, and informed consent have become far more mainstream than they were when we first released this in April 2020.

At the time, people called us dangerous. But we have been proven right about everything we warned about in this film series and during the planned COVID Pandemic.

Today, many people are asking questions they never would have asked before.

Whether you’re watching again… or seeing this for the very first time…

You may be surprised by what was being discussed years ago and how accurate we were about it all.

Purchase TTAV 2020 TODAY ONLY

What can you do?

1. Watch Episode 1 now.

Don’t wait. Set aside the next two hours and watch with fresh eyes.

2. Share this Substack post.

Send it to at least one person you love. Start the conversation.

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3. Comment below:

When did you begin questioning the narrative? When did you wake up?

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4. Own the full TTAV 2020 series.

Buy it. Rewatch it. Share it with family and friends.

Purchase TTAV 2020 Here

5. Pray for us.

Pray that truth, wisdom, discernment, and courage continue to spread—and that families everywhere would gain access to the truth that sets them free to make informed choices.

Because of your support…

Together, our TTAC and TTAV films have reached more than 100 MILLION people worldwide.

Thank you for standing with us through every high and every low.

Thank you for your love and encouragement. You are the wind beneath our wings.

With Love and Gratitude,

Ty & Charlene Bollinger

Purchase TTAV 2020 Here

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