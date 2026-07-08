The Truth About Cancer

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Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
4d

It has been said that some of these men were Freemasons. Freemasons believe in a "higher power" and that is not necessarily a belief in Jesus Christ. It would be nice to know the whole truth.

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Pam Ragland's avatar
Pam Ragland
3d

Excellent article. Sometimes I have been frustrated with some of your criticisms of the Trump admin not because I believe he is a God, but because I know there is a greater mission, a higher power, and a higher purpose to everything he is doing. Even the "Iran war" which no is not Israel's bidding.

It has surprised me with your knowledge of the pharma takeover you don't see this. But again, you are only human.

This article restored my faith you do see there is a Marxist agenda and we are fighting a war to take over our great nation and thus the world.

Thanks for taking time to write it.

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