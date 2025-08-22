Welcome to our Premium Truth About Cancer Substack Monthly Magazine!

August is special to us as we celebrate our daughter Tabitha’s birthday. Watching her grow into a strong, thoughtful young woman has been one of our greatest blessings. We’re so proud of the person she’s becoming and can’t wait to see what the next year holds. Please join us in wishing her a very happy birthday!

This month’s magazine is packed with powerful, practical insights to support your healing journey.

We begin with an eye-opening look at hormonal imbalances—an issue affecting more women than ever, at every age. In Part 1 of this series, we break down the truth about hormones, why they aren’t the enemy, and what’s really behind the rise in hormonal chaos—hint: environmental toxins like xenoestrogens play a big role. You’ll learn how your endocrine system works, the real function of hormones like estrogen and progesterone, and how modern life is throwing everything off balance.