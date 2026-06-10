Let us ask you something.

Are you worried about Artificial Intelligence stealing your job? Worried about a massive, humming data center going up next to your kid’s school?

That is what they want you to worry about.

It’s a brilliant distraction. A sleight of hand.

Because while you are busy stewing over “job-stealing AI” and ugly concrete buildings ruining the rural skyline, the United States government is quietly using that same AI to build a Digital Police State that knows where you drive, what you buy, who you talk to, and even what your heart rate was when you passed that Flock camera on the corner.

Welcome to the real conversation about the AI boom. It isn’t about technology. It’s about totalitarian control.

What an AI Data Center Actually Is

We sounded the alarm on AI data centers back in March in “The Gathering Storm,” and the situation has only worsened since.

The term “AI data center” sounds abstract. Technical. Somebody else’s business. Right?

You picture a few server racks in a basement somewhere. Maybe a Google data center tour video with clean aisles and colored LED lights. Calm music. Engineers in lab coats.

That mental image is doing their work for them.

The vagueness is the point. You can’t organize against something you can’t picture. You can’t fear what you can’t see. So let’s fix that. Here’s what one actually is … not the marketing version, the real version.

Size: A massive industrial facility, typically half a million to several million square feet. That’s anywhere from eight to forty football fields. Under one roof. Behind a razor-wire fence.

Hardware: Tens of thousands of specialized processors (GPUs and TPUs) packed into dense racks. Each rack draws more power than an average American home. A single rack. And there are thousands of racks at each data center.

Power: A full center draws 100 to over 1,000 megawatts. The largest ones rival the power consumption of a mid-sized city. Palo Alto? About 150 megawatts. These buildings use more electricity than entire towns. And that’s just the computing load … before we talk about cooling.

Water: Cooling that many electronics takes massive amounts of water. Sometimes, millions of gallons per day are drawn from local aquifers, rivers, and municipal supplies. In drought-stricken communities. In farm country. Water that could have grown food. Water that could have gone to your faucet. Instead, it’s being turned into steam to keep the surveillance machines from melting.

Aesthetics: Featureless buildings. No windows. No signs. No indication of what happens inside, except for a low hum you can feel in your chest if you stand too close. Razor wire. Concrete barriers. Security checkpoints. They don’t want you to see anything. They don’t want you to get close.

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Employment paradox: A facility that uses a city’s worth of electricity and millions of gallons of water might employ thirty to a hundred people. That’s it. No jobs boom. No middle-class revival. Just a handful of high-skill technicians and security guards.

The unasked question: And what that computation is for is the question they don’t want you to ask.

Because if this were just about making ChatGPT faster, they wouldn’t need this much speed. This much density. This much secrecy. This much water. This much land.

They are not building these for your convenience.

They are building the physical substrate of the surveillance state … one concrete box at a time.

And they are putting them in your backyard.

The 2030 Deadline They’re Racing Toward

Let’s be straight about what’s documented and what we believe is the real reason for data centers.

The documented, boring use of these buildings is commercial: cloud services, streaming, chatbots. That is real. But it’s only a small portion of the truth. The strategic reason for a buildout this fast, this coordinated, and this heavily financed is bigger than ChatGPT. These facilities are becoming the physical substrate for surveillance, digital identity, and behavioral control.

And there’s a deadline: 2030.

Ever heard of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development? Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 16.9 says, “provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.” Sounds clean and humanitarian, nothing to object to, right?

But the word “digital” lives one layer down.

The World Bank’s ID4D program – the body operationalizing SDG Target 16.9 – states in its own materials that it’s delivering that legal identity as digital identification systems.

Here’s the trick: the mandate sounds harmless — “legal identity for everyone.” Nice, right? But the real machinery, like digital ID, central bank currencies, behavioral scoring, and smart cities, lives one layer down, where you’d never think to look. Different agencies, same need: massive computing power. Enter the data centers, being built at lightning speed.

But the speed isn’t organic market demand. AI consumer demand barely existed five years ago. The buildout is racing against a timeline.

UN digital ID target: 2030

Central bank digital currencies: 2030 horizons

The IEA’s “behavior reshaping” language: permanent by 2030

Data center buildout: $10 trillion over ten years, landing on that same window

Larry Fink’s claim that the U.S. is “not moving fast enough” reads less like market commentary and more like a project status update. They’re behind schedule, and the window for installing infrastructure without resistance is closing. The deadline is 2030. The concrete is being poured.

What are you going to do about it?

The Fracking Playbook (You’ve Seen This Movie Before)

If you lived through the fracking boom of the late 2000s and 2010s, you’ve seen this script before.

Fracking was sold to rural communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Texas as “salvation.” Jobs. Tax revenue. Energy independence. A renaissance for dying small towns.

Outside companies rolled in. Signed leases while locals were still reading the fine print. Fast-tracked permits before the community could organize. Drilled. Extracted. And then they left.

What stayed were the externalities:

Contaminated wells you couldn’t drink from

Methane migration that turned tap water into a party trick (light it on fire!)

Earthquakes where there had never been earthquakes

Roads destroyed by heavy trucking, repaired on the local tax base

Property values gutted – who wants to live next to a fracking pad?

The jobs? Mostly temporary. The tax revenue? Mostly abated away in sweetheart deals. The promises? Forgotten the moment the last truck pulled out.

The data center buildout is the same playbook, different commodity.

Same target communities – rural, semi-rural, eroded tax bases, thin local government, desperate for anything that looks like progress.

Same fast permits – zoning meetings scheduled during work hours, public comment periods shortened, environmental reviews waived.

Same outside money – BlackRock, sovereign wealth funds, Silicon Valley billionaires who will never drink your water.

Same promises – “We’ll bring high-paying tech jobs!” (Thirty of them. In a facility the size of forty football fields.)

Same externalities – your aquifer drained, your grid maxed out, your property values cratered, your children’s health sacrificed.

The fracking generation remembers.

We’ve seen towns in Pennsylvania that still can’t drink their well water, a decade after the fracking companies packed up. We’ve seen Oklahoma homes cracked by man-made earthquakes. We’ve seen West Virginia roads crumbling under the weight they were never designed to carry.

Now we’re watching the same movie, with a different villain.

Instead of drill bits, it’s servers.

Instead of fracking fluid, it’s toxic brine.

Instead of gas flares, it’s the low hum of a million processors burning through the night.

The only difference is what they’re extracting. Fracking takes fossil fuels. Data centers will take your future – your water, your electricity, your privacy, your children’s health, and eventually your freedom.

Don’t let them gaslight you into thinking this time is different. We’ve seen this movie. We know how it ends – unless we stop it before the credits roll.

Who’s Actually Paying for This? (Hint: It’s You)

You want to know who’s funding the cage? Look in the mirror. Well, look at your 401(k) statement, anyway.

Larry Fink runs BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. As of Q1 2026, they had $13.9 trillion under management. A significant chunk of that is American retirement money. Your pensions. Your 401(k) allocations. Those target-date funds that automatically shuffle your savings into whatever the managers decide is “optimal.” You didn’t pick the investments. They did. And here’s what they decided: you’re funding the AI surveillance state.

In his April 2026 letter to investors, Fink predicted where the money would come from: trillions, from “savings accounts and pension accounts.” He estimated the buildout could total around $10 trillion over ten years. A fact-check confirmed the quote. He wasn’t slipping up. He was telling you how it gets paid for, because he knows you can’t stop it.

BlackRock founded the AI Infrastructure Partnership with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and an Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund. Their first deal was the roughly $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centers – the largest data-center transaction on record. Putting it simply: American retirement capital, pooled with Gulf sovereign wealth, is building the AI backbone. Your money. Their profit.

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If you hold a 401(k), an IRA, or a pension, some portion of your money is likely funding this right now. You didn’t consent to this specifically. You consented to “diversified investment.” You can opt out only by accepting financial damage most working people can’t absorb. That’s not force in the obvious sense; there’s no gun to your head. It’s force in the structural sense. And in some ways, that’s worse.

And it’s not just your retirement. You’re also paying through tax dollars (incentives and abatements for data centers), utility bills (grid upgrades prioritized for servers, not neighborhoods), and water bills (aquifer drawdown and treatment costs passed to you).

That’s right! You are paying, from every direction, for the infrastructure that will be used to monitor, manage, and control you.

Here’s the kick in the teeth. The same Larry Fink, who’s using your money to build data centers, publicly warned in May 2026 about civilians using drones to attack them, framing it as a security risk his firm is planning around. He’s “war-gamed” civilian resistance. He’s expecting you.

And once the FBI classifies opposition to data centers as “anti-tech extremism” (which they already have – we’ll discuss that below), the distance between “planning for resistance” and “cracking down on resisters” is zero. They are building the cage with your money. And they are preemptively labeling you a “terrorist” for objecting.

Newspeak – The Language Is the Architecture

Before we go any further, we need to talk about the words they’re using. Because the language isn’t just decoration. The language is the architecture.

Watch what happens when you pay close attention to the news, the press releases, and the government statements. The same inversions show up everywhere:

Each one collapses the space where the accurate word once lived. By the time you reach for the word you need, the preferred one is the only one left.

Watch the law titles too. The Patriot Act expanded domestic surveillance. The pattern of naming a bill for the thing it erodes is old, and once a law like that exists, it rarely gets repealed. It gets renewed, quietly, repeatedly. We’re still living under “emergency powers” that were imposed in September 2001.

This isn’t new. In nearly every modern authoritarian turn, the same move shows up first: reclassify dissent into a category that strips it of protection, then deploy force against that category rather than against speech.

Weimar Germany used Reichsfeinde (“enemies of the Reich”).

Stalin’s USSR ran on “enemies of the people.”

Apartheid South Africa’s Terrorism Act of 1967 defined “terrorism” broadly enough that Nelson Mandela was officially designated a terrorist, and the U.S. kept him on a terrorism watch list until 2008.

Post-9/11 America widened the domestic-terrorism framework under the Patriot Act, and the category has crept outward ever since.

The reframe is the prerequisite. When a system starts reclassifying citizens into the language of terrorism, the clampdown isn’t theoretical … it’s the next phase.

We’re watching it happen in real time with “anti-tech violent extremists” – the FBI’s new label for anyone who protests data centers or questions the AI buildout. They don’t have to prove you did anything violent. They just have to put you in the category. And once you’re in the category, force becomes automatic.

The Absurdity – “Anti-Tech Violent Extremists”

Here is where the irony gets so thick you could choke on it.

Americans are rightfully angry. They are protesting these data centers. They are worried about privacy. They are furious about losing their jobs to automation.

So, what does the Federal Government do? Do they address the concerns? Do they pass privacy laws?

No.

According to a report by The Intercept, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are now formally warning law enforcement about a new category of domestic threat: “Anti-Tech Violent Extremists.”

Let’s translate that from bureaucrat-speak to English.

If you show up to a town hall meeting to protest a data center? You’re on a list.

If you write an angry email about AI taking your job? You’re a “threat.”

If you point out that Flock cameras are unconstitutional? You’re an “extremist.”

The FBI has formally classified “anti-AI violence” as a form of extremism. The Wired report on US law enforcement warnings makes it clear: dissent against the surveillance-industrial complex is now a potential federal crime.

Do you see the trick?

They build the cage (AI data centers).

They install the locks (Flock cameras, cell phone trackers).

And the moment you pick up a wrench to try to break the lock, they brand you a terrorist.

Remember Larry Fink from earlier? In mid-May 2026, he publicly raised the prospect of civilians using inexpensive drones to attack AI data centers, framing it as a security risk his firm is planning around.

Read the framing, not just the worry. The most powerful asset manager in the world doesn’t float hardware-store drones in public unless his security team has already war-gamed civilian resistance. And notice how short the distance is between “civilian security threat to critical infrastructure” and “domestic terrorism” in the policy language. Once that reclassification happens, force doesn’t need to be threatened. It becomes automatic. They are preparing for us. And they are making sure that when we act, we’re already criminals before we’ve done anything.

Flock Safety (The Digital Dragnet)

You may have seen them. Those tall, thin white poles with cameras on them. Sometimes, one is at the entrance to your subdivision.

Sometimes, a whole row of them at a highway off-ramp. They blend in now, don’t they? Just part of the landscape.

The company is called Flock Safety. Sounds warm and fuzzy, doesn’t it? Like a neighborhood watch program with a friendly bird mascot.

They claim it’s about catching car thieves. A little public safety. A little peace of mind. Nothing to see here. Move along…

It is a lie.

Flock is building a nationwide mass surveillance infrastructure. And thanks to the ACLU, we have the receipts.

Let’s start with the ICE connection. Remember the “car thief” excuse? Turns out, local police are sharing Flock data directly with ICE. Your license plate gets scanned in front of a grocery store in Ohio, and that data ends up in the hands of federal immigration enforcement. No warrant. No judge. Just data.

The company denies having a direct contract with ICE, but that’s a lawyer’s dodge. Local police can – and do – share the data freely. Flock knows this. They’ve designed the system to make it easy. They just don’t want to say it out loud.

Now, let’s talk about the corporate blacklist they’re building behind your back. In June 2025, Flock announced the launch of a “Flock Business Network” – a “collaborative hub” where private companies can share surveillance data.

The ACLU warns this is a return to the “bad old days” of blacklisting labor organizers and civil rights activists. Their system lets companies “add vehicles to Flock Hotlists” so that any user gets an alert the next time that vehicle is detected. They call it “identifying threats.” We call it “creating a surveillance-backed blacklist” that can target anyone a corporation (or the government) doesn’t like.

And then there are the AI upgrades. Flock isn’t stopping at plate readers. The ACLU reports they are adding video surveillance and AI analytics that don’t just record you – they generate suspicion. The computer decides if your driving pattern looks “criminal.”

They’re turning those still photos into live video feeds. They’re adding natural language search so an officer can type “landscaping trailer with a ladder” and the AI will scour every camera in the network to find one. Now imagine that search term is “blue sedan with a bumper sticker critical of the government.” Or “woman leaving an anti-Israel protest.” The system doesn’t ask why. It just delivers the data.

The company boasts about jumping from license plate readers (LPRs) to people by plugging into commercial data brokers. Your license plate is just an entry point. Once they have that, they can cross-reference it with your credit report, social media, shopping habits, and political donations. They are building a real-time index of where every American is at every moment … who they are, what they believe, and who they associate with.

Flock has valued itself at $7.5 billion. That is how profitable your privacy is to them. Next time you see one of those white poles, remember: it isn’t a security camera. It is a profit center attached to a federal database.

Death of the Fourth Amendment & Detention Centers

You might be thinking:

“Isn’t this a Fourth Amendment violation?

Don’t they need a warrant?”

“Isn’t this an unreasonable search and seizure”?

Think again! The government found a loophole.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) reports that the government is simply buying your data from commercial data brokers. The argument? The Constitution only restricts the government’s search. But if a private company sells them the info, it’s “fair game.” It’s called the “data broker loophole,” and it is the death knell of the Fourth Amendment.

The US government is ramping up mass surveillance so fast that even the defense contractors are getting scared. The Pentagon tried to force AI company Anthropic to allow warrantless bulk surveillance of Americans. Anthropic refused, citing the risk of “mass domestic surveillance.”

The Pentagon then declared them a “national security risk” for refusing to violate their rights. Read that again. In 2026, refusing to spy on Americans without a warrant is considered a threat to national security.

Now set this beside the buildout of detention capacity. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, directed more than $75 billion to ICE over 4 years, including approximately $45 billion for new detention centers.

The official story? Immigration enforcement. Just catching bad guys. Nothing to see here.

But here’s the thing about detention infrastructure: it doesn’t come with a filter.

Once those beds exist, they hold whoever the regime in power decides they hold. The bed doesn’t ask questions. The bed doesn’t check your papers. The bed just waits.

So who might end up in them?

“Anti-tech extremists” – that’s you, if you show up to an AI data center zoning meeting.

“Vaccine skeptics” – that’s you, if you remember the last five years and question mRNA jabs in the future.

“America First patriots” – that’s you, if you question the narrative or protest the war with Iran.

“Israel cynics” – that’s you, if you oppose the Israeli genocide in Gaza or their murder of Christians in Lebanon.

“Misinformation spreaders” – that’s you, if you share this article.

The list grows every year. The categories blur. And once the infrastructure is built, they don’t need a new law to fill it. They just need a new classification.

The bed doesn’t know who’s in it. But we do. And we’re not going quietly.

The Project That Cannot Finish – And Why We Win

In nearly every case, authoritarian projects attempt the same impossible thing: freeze a complex society into a fixed configuration.

None has managed to hold it.

The thousand-year Reich lasted twelve years.

The Soviet system lasted seventy.

Mao’s Cultural Revolution was unwound within a decade of his death.

The British Empire dissolved in two generations.

Each looked unstoppable at its peak. Each came undone faster than its planners or its critics predicted.

That’s not a coincidence. Total control requires perfect coordination among those who implement it, and they can’t fully trust one another once they understand what it entails. The faction that wins absolute power becomes a threat to every other faction, so no faction can be allowed to win absolutely. The project stays permanently undermined from within. That’s the structural ceiling, and the current configuration will hit it too.

The damage between here and there will be real. The transition will be hard. But the totality the planners are aiming at is not reachable, because the coordination it requires doesn’t survive contact with the people who’d have to maintain it.

Here’s what they haven’t absorbed: the cultural permission slip they depend on has already thinned. The audience has stopped pretending.

The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, with the Stasi holding files on a third of the East German population, the most comprehensive surveillance of its time. It didn’t matter. The system collapsed within weeks once attention was diverted from compliance. The apparatus was a stage set. When the actors stopped performing, the set came down.

The vault is being built in your county while your retirement pays for it. The fracking generation knew something was wrong, but didn’t have the framework. You do.

Why should you care? Not because the analysis is interesting. Because what’s being built is being built with your money, for use against your category of person, on a timeline that closes before the end of this decade.

The only question left is: What are we going to do about it?

Start today. Show up to an AI data center zoning meeting. Check your 401(k). Share this article. Wake up your neighbors. And stop pretending this isn’t happening in your backyard.

They are building the cage. But we are the ones holding the keys.

Share this.

Fight back.

And never let them tell you resistance is futile.

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