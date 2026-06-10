The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Connie's avatar
Connie
17h

YOU GUYS ALWAYS HAVE THE BEST ARTICLES WITH THE REAL TRUTH!!!! KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK YOU ALWAYS DO!!

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Alex's avatar
Alex
12h

I have to say, the Bollingers have really branched out from cancer, vaccines, and other health issues. This was inevitable. After all, if allopathic medicine disappeared tomorrow, the rest of our problems wouldn't magically disappear. It's almost as if there is a power controlling and directing the wickedness we see developing. satan plans centuries ahead. Fortunately, God plans for eternity.

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