The Truth About Cancer

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Larry Langdon's avatar
Larry Langdon
4d

I got severe Lyme disease, and I overcome it by doing the things in this article and figured out how to get the nutritional ions through the cell membrane. It was a long haul but I did a lot of research. My story is up on sentientlight.com website. I am now 72 and getting younger.

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Kev's avatar
Kev
4d

About twenty years ago I was traveling on the Long Island Ferry between Connecticutt and Long Island to visit relatives. I was sitting up on deck next to some people and we started talking. The women I was speaking to pointed to an island in the distance and said it was Plum Island. She told me that's where Lyme disease came from. So people in the know have been aware for quite some time. Your article will be helpful in getting more people to be "in the know."

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