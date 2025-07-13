We used to live in Spring Branch, Texas—right on the edge of the Hill Country, where rolling limestone hills glow golden at sunset, where the Guadalupe River winds through oak-studded valleys, and where tight-knit communities thrive in the quiet beauty of rural Texas. Over the past week, that same Hill Country has been devastated by historic flooding.

The official narrative? "Just another climate disaster - pay no attention to the weather modification patents."

The corporate media's chorus? "Our hearts are broken (but our scripts are pre-approved)! Thoughts and prayers (but don't you dare think or ask about geoengineering)!"

Because clearly, we should trust the same people who:

Swore Hunter's laptop was “Russian disinformation” (until it wasn't) Insisted lab leaks were “racist conspiracy theories” (until they weren't) Promised Iraq had WMDs (until...oh wait)

But sure, this time they're being honest about the floods being "100% natural" – despite the Texas Dept of Licensing & Regulation website describing active "rain enhancement operations" (TDLR's words, not mine). What are the odds?

Then there’s the North American Weather Modification Council, which proudly boasts about its "environmentally friendly" weather manipulation programs. They've perfected the art of making rain on demand, all in the name of "agricultural relief," they claim, while conveniently ignoring how these technologies can be weaponized.

Which brings us to the only part of this story that isn't up for debate: The broken bodies being pulled from the mud. The families who will never be whole again. The children who went to bed in a peaceful Hill Country and woke up in a war zone.

Let's start with what matters: The victims “they” can't gaslight away.

Grandparents drowned in their living rooms, their final moments spent clutching family photos as floodwaters smashed through windows. Children—some as young as six—torn from their parents’ arms by the raging currents, their tiny bodies found miles downstream. Among the most heartbreaking losses were the young girls from Camp Mystic, a beloved summer retreat where generations of Texas children made lifelong memories. These vibrant souls—girls who should have been roasting marshmallows and singing campfire songs—were instead swept away in the darkness.

First responders are still pulling bodies from the mud, risking their lives while soulless bureaucrats in air-conditioned offices tweet empty platitudes about "resilience." These victims were real people, not just numbers for some FEMA press release or fodder for the disaster capitalism grifters already circling like vultures.

Yet before the grieving families could even bury their dead, the media ghouls—the same ones who’ve lied about everything from lab leaks to election fraud—were already shrieking in perfect unison: “CLOUD SEEDING? GEOENGINEERING? DON'T BE ABSURD!” As if the same liars who've been wrong about EVERYTHING suddenly deserve our trust when billion-dollar weather modification programs are openly bragged about by groups like the North American Weather Modification Council.

Fox 26 Houston couldn't wait to trot out Senator Ted Cruz - the same man who famously fled to Cancun during a Texas power crisis - as their expert witness on weather science. Their headline, "’Zero evidence’ of weather modification in Kerrville flooding disaster," was delivered with such over-the-top conviction you'd think Cruz had personally inspected every Texas cloud. Heck, it might as well have been written by a CDC “official” during COVID-19. Seriously, when did the media start sprinting this hard to debunk a theory, and use quotes from a Senator like Ted Cruz to support their theory?

Oh, wait—we know precisely when…

Every…

Single…

Time…

The script is stale at this point. Lahaina burns to the ground? "Just erratic winds." Hurricane Helene magically intensifies overnight? "Natural inland variability." Now Texas drowns—in a region where weather modification patents, smart city blueprints, and DARPA-funded geoengineering programs all converge—and we’re supposed to believe it’s all one big coincidence?

Maybe it is.

Maybe not.

While grieving families bury their dead, the same blue-check fact-checkers who swore lab leaks were "racist conspiracy theories" and Hunter's laptop was "Russian disinformation" are already workshopping their next masterpieces of narrative control, mocking anyone who asks questions about this horrible disaster.

Let’s be clear: If human hands manipulated those floodwaters through cloud seeding, atmospheric tampering, or other weather weapons, then we're not looking at tragedy - we're looking at premeditated mass murder. The architects of such an atrocity would make terrorists look like amateurs. These would be soulless butchers who calculated the drowning of families in their homes, the sweeping away of children at camp, and the destruction of generations-old livelihoods - all to serve some hidden agenda.

The capability to weaponize weather exists. The historical precedent for such atrocities exists. But the most incriminating evidence may not be found in flood patterns or weather data, but in the media's hysterical overreaction to anyone daring to ask questions. When every corporate outlet suddenly runs near-identical pieces declaring "Move along, nothing suspicious here!" within days of the disaster, before any kind of investigation has occurred, we're not seeing independent journalism.

We’re watching a scripted performance.

They want you to dismiss any connection to weather manipulation as "crazy conspiracy theory," even as:

⏩️ Bill Gates pours millions into stratospheric aerosol injection programs while lecturing us about climate change

⏩️ There are numerous patents on weather control technology (Patent #1619183, Patent# 2045865, Patent# 2591988, Patent# 3437502, Patent# 3531310)

⏩️ DARPA openly brags about its climate control research while pretending it could never be weaponized.

The hypocrisy would be laughable if it weren't so deadly serious.

They'll keep shouting "natural disaster!" They'll keep mocking "conspiracy theorists!" They'll blame everything from climate change to bad luck before admitting the terrifying truth - that someone, somewhere, has been playing God with our weather.

So we must ask hard questions:

⏩️ Why is cloud seeding perfectly legal, but questioning its consequences dismissed as paranoia?

⏩️ Why do military documents discuss weather warfare while journalists pretend such capabilities are science fiction?

⏩️ Who stands to profit from these so-called natural disasters when the rebuilding contracts are awarded?

Even as we write these words, disaster strikes again—this time in New Mexico. Ruidoso lies in ruins, its streets turned to rivers, its homes swept away in an instant. Ty’s Uncle Tim and his family used to live there. To the families searching for loved ones in the mud, to the children who lost everything: your pain is our pain. Our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Texas and New Mexico.

The waters will drain away, but the stain of deception remains permanent. We stand at a crossroads: accept the lies and wait for the next catastrophe to claim your town or rise up with the fury of the flood itself to demand answers. The dead can't speak—so we must roar for them. Your community is already in the crosshairs; the only question is whether you'll see it coming.

