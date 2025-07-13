The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MizCC's avatar
MizCC
5d

As a survivor of the incineration of Paradise, CA in 2018, I’ve watched disaster after disaster happen with unmistakable similarities. I realized it after the 2016 fire in Santa Rosa CA. An area desired for other “use” was destroyed with what can only be directed energy weapons. Years of dessication due to aerosolized spraying primed the areas to be a tinderbox. My Corning Correlle dishes melted into a glass ball the size of a soccer ball. Estimate was our belongings faced 1700 degrees, yet plastic garbage cans survived. The evil in this situation is great. It is global. Lord come quickly, though we fight with every tool we have, I am doubtful we can win on earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Dawn Ceylong's avatar
Dawn Ceylong
5d

How could anyone in their right mind believe the bunk that weather engineering has no consequences? If it didn’t work- why do it? Once Pandora’s box released couldn’t control it- much like manipulating weather-they know enough to do it but have no idea long term consequences or even the short term- once start trying to create harmful situation they can’t possibly know when they’ve done ‘enough’ to reach desired effect. Playing God and destroying his perfect creation. Of course they gaslight- it’s what they do. After all- who could possibly have imagined such evil or such technology? WE must be the ones that are nuts. Well for nuts we’ve been RIGHT EVERY DAMN TIME !! I hate being right

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture